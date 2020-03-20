Pegasystems : Pega Launches Free App To Help Clients Track COVID-19 Employee Exposure and Mitigate Risks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the launch of a free app to help its clients track the spread of COVID-19 among employees and maintain business continuity in the face of the global pandemic.

Built in just days with the low-code Pega Platform™, the COVID-19 Employee Safety and Business Continuity Tracker app provides business leaders with live dashboards that visualize the scope of COVID-19 exposure in their workforce and the impact it may have on operations. This data helps them make more informed decisions to keep employees safe and business moving forward. Employees self-report their COVID-19 status via a short set of risk assessment questions. Their answers feed into the status dashboards and trigger a series of automated actions that guide affected employees, their managers, and human resources with instructions on how to manage their situation.

The app was inspired by a Pega client, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S. with over 200,000 employees and volunteers. The company needed a solution to manage the health and scheduling of its staff, many of whom are doctors and nurses on the front lines on the fight against COVID-19. Using the Pega Platform for low-code application development, the organization configured and deployed a solution to help understand who is cleared to work and determine when infected or at-risk staff can reenter the schedule rotation.

While this provider built its app to suit its specific needs, Pega developed COVID-19 Employee Safety and Business Continuity Tracker to be used by Pega clients across any industry. Organizations can customize how the software reacts to different risk scenarios to meet the unique needs and policies of their business. The Pega app comes with pre-built automated workflows that drive customizable actions such as:

Analyzing employees' risk levels (high, medium, or low) based on screening questions

Sending tailored instructions to the affected employee based on their risk level

Alerting applicable managers and HR on newly-assessed employees

Generating checklists for HR managers with actions for affected employees

Estimating the likely return-to-work date for employees

Sending employees periodic reminders to update their COVID-19 health status to help ensure the most up-to-date data and staff availability

Clients can also configure the Pega app and integrate it with other existing systems, including HR and scheduling, to perform additional functions such as:

Identifying other employees who might have been exposed to an infected worker based on their meeting schedule or offices visited

Continuity planning to maintain ongoing work with unaffected staff

Alerting other departments who need to take action on building access, scheduling, and communication

With an intuitive visual approach, Pega Platform enables professional and citizen developers alike to build software faster, more accurately, and at less cost. It also leverages intelligent automation, case management, AI, and robotics to drive business processes and customer journeys from end to end. Pega unifies these back-end processes with its customer engagement applications on the front end to empower businesses to provide superior customer experiences on any channel.

The COVID-19 Employee Safety and Business Continuity Tracker is available today at no cost for all current Pega Platform clients. Visit the Pega Marketplace to download the application.

"Speed and accuracy are critical elements in times of crisis," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "With the state of the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolving, Pega quickly developed this app to help our clients ensure the wellbeing of their employees and customers while also helping to mitigate their business risks. We hope this contributes in some small way to the ongoing fight against the virus during these extraordinary circumstances."

