Pegasystems : Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software (1).

Gartner evaluated 18 RPA enterprise vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. In the report, Gartner notes the relationship between RPA tools and Intelligent Business Process Management Software (iBPMS): "RPA tools deliver more sustainable solutions when combined with an iBPMS. Given the task-oriented scope of RPA-based automations, RPA handles the integration with legacy applications, whereas the iBPMS manages the long-running business process and related artifacts."

Earlier this year, Gartner named Pega a Leader in its Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (2) report. Pega is the only Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites report to also be included in the Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software report.

Pega Robotic Automation™ helps enterprises jumpstart their digital transformation journey. Together with the Pega Infinity™ software suite, Pega's bots can be uniquely deployed as part of a unified end-to-end iBPMS solution to drive operational efficiencies and optimize work outcomes. Pega bots are included with every new Pega Infinity license – making Pega the only iBPMS provider to offer robotic automation as a standard feature. They can also be deployed alone to solve discrete process inefficiencies, such as automating the triage and processing of inbound service emails. Pega provides both traditional unattended RPA as well as attended RPA (also known as robotic desktop automation or RDA) to give clients options for different automation use cases.

The Gartner report is among Pega's recent recognition for its robotic automation capabilities from other analyst firms. Pega was recently named a Leader by Ovum in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform, 2018-2019 (3) and to the Constellation Research's Constellation Shortlist for Robotic Process Automation (4).

"The path to digital transformation often begins with RPA, but it by no means ends there," said Don Schuerman, CTO, , Pegasystems. "By combining RPA and iBPMS on a unified platform, we feel Pega enables our clients to not only start fast but also future proof their transformation in a way that stand-alone RPA vendors and traditional iBPMS vendors can't match. We believe this recognition from Gartner reflects our vision for RPA as part of a true end-to-end enterprise automation strategy."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

