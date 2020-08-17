Log in
Pegasystems : Pega to Hold Investor Session

08/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that a Virtual Investor Session will be hosted by Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems.

The Investor Session is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (or 7:00 a.m. PDT) and will be available live via webcast at https://pega.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P55nSWc6RR2CVDbEPO81Mw. A replay will be available on the Investors page of the company's website.

The agenda will include discussions of Pega's market opportunity, new Process Fabric technology, and an update on the progress of our Cloud transition and long-term targets. The agenda will also include time for questions and answers.  Please submit your questions in advance at pegainvestorrelations@pega.com.

About Pegasystems
Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman                                     
Pegasystems Inc.                                                    
lisa.pintchman@pega.com  
617-866-6022                             
Twitter: @pega 

Investor Contact:                                      
Garo Toomajanian                                
ICR for Pegasystems                                      
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com                    
617-866-6077          

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-hold-investor-session-301113337.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
