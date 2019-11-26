Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pegasystems Inc.    PEGA

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

(PEGA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pegasystems : Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact: 
Lisa Pintchman                                      
Pegasystems Inc.                                                     
lisa.pintchman@pega.com   
(617) 866-6022                                    

Investor Contact:                                      
Garo Toomajanian                                
ICR for Pegasystems                                      
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com                    
(617) 866-6077                 

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300965602.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEGASYSTEMS INC.
04:06pPEGASYSTEMS : Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
11/20PEGA SURVEY : Customer Service Reps Are Sick and Tired of Roadblocks Preventing ..
PR
11/14Low-Code' Becomes High Priority as Automation Demands Soar
DJ
11/13PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Cloud Services Receives Information Security Registered Asses..
PR
11/12PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Lo..
PR
11/07PEGASYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/07PEGASYSTEMS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
11/07PEGASYSTEMS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Cloud ACV Grows 51%** in the First Three Quarters of 2019
PR
10/29PEGASYSTEMS : Pega Care Management Enhancements Improve Transparency for Payers ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group