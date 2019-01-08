PEH Wertpapier AG: PEH Empire clearly beats the market environment and the peer group - Performance 2018: + 6.2 %

DGAP-News: PEH Wertpapier AG / Key word(s): Funds

08.01.2019

PEH Empire clearly beats the market environment and the peer group - Performance 2018: + 6.2 %

- Flexible investment strategy with equity allocation from 0 to 100 percent has proven its worth

- Fund Manager Martin Stürner: "We want to generate positive returns in 2019, too."



8 January 2019, Frankfurt - The actively managed PEH Empire Fund (ISIN: LU0385490817) braved the difficult market environment last year with a performance of + 6.2 percent and with this result it also clearly outperformed its peer group. During the second half-year 2018, which was particularly turbulent on the capital markets, the maximum drawdown of the Fund amounted to merely around 3 percent. By way of comparison: the German equity index DAX lost during the past stock exchange year 18.3 percent, the Euro Stoxx50 suffered a loss of 14.3 percent, the Dow Jones closed the trading year with a minus of 5.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.9 percent. With its clear outperformance, the PEH Empire developed better than 99 percent of all funds from its peer group (source: Bloomberg).

The success of the PEH Empire, which is understood as a full asset management, is attributable to the new strategic orientation. Since the middle of 2016 it has been stringently implemented under the new Fund Manager Martin Stürner. Since this change in strategy the Fund reached a performance of +27.0 percent. At present US companies from the fields of software, IT and Internet account for the largest positions in the portfolio.

The PEH Empire invests into the world's largest companies in terms of market capitalisation with the highest turnover and is not subject to any regional restriction. The equity allocation can be controlled very flexibly and can be varied between 0 and 100 percent. During Q4/2018 the equity allocation of the fund was, for instance, primarily at 0 percent. The selection of the shares and their weighting is driven by a mere system-based approach which relies on quantitative and qualitative indicators. Apart from macro-economic factors, the system also analyses sentiment and value factors. The system, which is based on artificial intelligence, evaluates thousands of data on a daily basis and reprioritises the different indicators, if necessary, so that a rapid and flexible adjustment of the portfolio is possible at any time.

Martin Stürner, Fund Manager of the PEH Empire and CEO of PEH Wertpapier AG: "Since our change in strategy in the middle of 2016 we have left the market and our peer group far behind. Our system works. It is permanently adjusted. In 2019 we want to build on the positive performance of the past 2.5 years. I assume that 2019 will be a challenging stock market year - more particularly, as far as German shares are concerned. With our flexible, system-based approach and a global investment universe we are striving for a clearly positive return for our investors during the new year, too."

