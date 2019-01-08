Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  PEH Wertpapier AG    PEH   DE0006201403

PEH WERTPAPIER AG (PEH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/08 04:22:57 am
23.6 EUR   +0.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PEH Wertpapier AG: PEH Empire clearly beats the market environment and the peer group - Performance 2018: + 6.2 %

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP-News: PEH Wertpapier AG / Key word(s): Funds
PEH Wertpapier AG: PEH Empire clearly beats the market environment and the peer group - Performance 2018: + 6.2 %

08.01.2019 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEH Empire clearly beats the market environment and the peer group - Performance 2018: + 6.2 %

- Flexible investment strategy with equity allocation from 0 to 100 percent has proven its worth

- Fund Manager Martin Stürner: "We want to generate positive returns in 2019, too."


8 January 2019, Frankfurt - The actively managed PEH Empire Fund (ISIN: LU0385490817) braved the difficult market environment last year with a performance of + 6.2 percent and with this result it also clearly outperformed its peer group. During the second half-year 2018, which was particularly turbulent on the capital markets, the maximum drawdown of the Fund amounted to merely around 3 percent. By way of comparison: the German equity index DAX lost during the past stock exchange year 18.3 percent, the Euro Stoxx50 suffered a loss of 14.3 percent, the Dow Jones closed the trading year with a minus of 5.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.9 percent. With its clear outperformance, the PEH Empire developed better than 99 percent of all funds from its peer group (source: Bloomberg).
The success of the PEH Empire, which is understood as a full asset management, is attributable to the new strategic orientation. Since the middle of 2016 it has been stringently implemented under the new Fund Manager Martin Stürner. Since this change in strategy the Fund reached a performance of +27.0 percent. At present US companies from the fields of software, IT and Internet account for the largest positions in the portfolio.

The PEH Empire invests into the world's largest companies in terms of market capitalisation with the highest turnover and is not subject to any regional restriction. The equity allocation can be controlled very flexibly and can be varied between 0 and 100 percent. During Q4/2018 the equity allocation of the fund was, for instance, primarily at 0 percent. The selection of the shares and their weighting is driven by a mere system-based approach which relies on quantitative and qualitative indicators. Apart from macro-economic factors, the system also analyses sentiment and value factors. The system, which is based on artificial intelligence, evaluates thousands of data on a daily basis and reprioritises the different indicators, if necessary, so that a rapid and flexible adjustment of the portfolio is possible at any time.

Martin Stürner, Fund Manager of the PEH Empire and CEO of PEH Wertpapier AG: "Since our change in strategy in the middle of 2016 we have left the market and our peer group far behind. Our system works. It is permanently adjusted. In 2019 we want to build on the positive performance of the past 2.5 years. I assume that 2019 will be a challenging stock market year - more particularly, as far as German shares are concerned. With our flexible, system-based approach and a global investment universe we are striving for a clearly positive return for our investors during the new year, too."

Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Patrick Wang
Telephone: +49 (69) 90 55 05 52
Email: peh@edicto.de


08.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PEH Wertpapier AG
Bettinastr. 57 - 59
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: 069 247479930
Fax: 069 247479910
E-mail: m.stuerner@peh.de
Internet: www.peh.de
ISIN: DE0006201403
WKN: 620140
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763773  08.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEH WERTPAPIER AG
03:35aPEH WERTPAPIER AG : PEH Empire clearly beats the market environment and the peer..
EQ
2018PEH WERTPAPIER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2018PEH WERTPAPIER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly rep..
EQ
2018PEH WERTPAPIER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2017PEH WERTPAPIER AG : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2017PEH WERTPAPIER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
2017PEH WERTPAPIER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
More news
Chart PEH WERTPAPIER AG
Duration : Period :
PEH Wertpapier AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Stürner Chief Executive Officer
Sven Ulbrich Managing Director
Rudolf Locker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Langer Member-Supervisory Board
Hermann Anton Wagner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEH WERTPAPIER AG5.41%59
BLACKROCK-0.25%61 795
UBS GROUP3.15%49 286
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)1.78%47 372
STATE STREET CORPORATION3.04%24 362
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD1.57%24 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.