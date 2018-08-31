|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PEH Wertpapier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PEH Wertpapier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
31.08.2018 / 19:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PEH Wertpapier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018
German: http://www.peh.de/fileadmin/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2018/PEH_Konzern_-_HJA_2018_06_30.pdf
