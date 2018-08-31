Log in
PEH WERTPAPIER AG (PEH)
PEH Wertpapier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/31/2018

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PEH Wertpapier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PEH Wertpapier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.08.2018 / 19:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEH Wertpapier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018 German: http://www.peh.de/fileadmin/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2018/PEH_Konzern_-_HJA_2018_06_30.pdf


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PEH Wertpapier AG
Bettinastr. 57 - 59
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.peh.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719783  31.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Stürner Chief Executive Officer
Sven Ulbrich Managing Director
Rudolf Locker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Langer Member-Supervisory Board
Hermann Anton Wagner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEH WERTPAPIER AG7.12%60
BLACKROCK-5.55%77 135
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.03%52 887
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.01%33 385
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.27%24 928
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.19%20 430
