DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PEH Wertpapier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PEH Wertpapier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



31.08.2018 / 19:28

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PEH Wertpapier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018 German: http://www.peh.de/fileadmin/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2018/PEH_Konzern_-_HJA_2018_06_30.pdf

31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

