Peking University Resources : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

北大資源（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00618)

INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 January 2020. The Company was recently informed that as Minmetals International Trust Co., Limited* (五礦國際信託有 限公司) has not initiated further legal proceedings to Xining City Intermediate People's Court of Qinghai Province, a civil order which released the pre-litigation attachment of relevant subsidiaries of the Company has been received from the court.

In addition, the Company was recently informed that a subsidiary of the Company has received relevant proceedings requiring the repayment of principal, interest and default penalty of a loan, amounting to approximately RMB1.1 billion (the "Case"). The Company actively responded by submitting Statement of Reconsideration* (覆議書) and Statement of Objection* (異議書) to the relevant court from procedural and substantive aspects. Currently, a civil order from the court has been received, which ruled that the Case shall be deemed as the applicant had withdrawn its application. The Company will pay continuous attention to the subsequent progress and fulfill the information disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules and the SFO in a timely manner.

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 pending publication of this announcement. Application has been made to the Stock Exchange by the Company for resumption of trading in the shares of the Company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 24 February 2020.