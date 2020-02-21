Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited    0618   BMG6982M1038

PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES (HOLDINGS) C

(0618)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peking University Resources : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:12am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

北大資源（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00618)

INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 January 2020. The Company was recently informed that as Minmetals International Trust Co., Limited* (五礦國際信託有 限公司) has not initiated further legal proceedings to Xining City Intermediate People's Court of Qinghai Province, a civil order which released the pre-litigation attachment of relevant subsidiaries of the Company has been received from the court.

In addition, the Company was recently informed that a subsidiary of the Company has received relevant proceedings requiring the repayment of principal, interest and default penalty of a loan, amounting to approximately RMB1.1 billion (the "Case"). The Company actively responded by submitting Statement of Reconsideration* (覆議書) and Statement of Objection* (異議書) to the relevant court from procedural and substantive aspects. Currently, a civil order from the court has been received, which ruled that the Case shall be deemed as the applicant had withdrawn its application. The Company will pay continuous attention to the subsequent progress and fulfill the information disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules and the SFO in a timely manner.

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 pending publication of this announcement. Application has been made to the Stock Exchange by the Company for resumption of trading in the shares of the Company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 24 February 2020.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

Cheung Shuen Lung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises executive Directors of Mr. Cheung Shuen Lung (Chairman), Mr. Zeng Gang (President), Ms. Sun Min, Mr. Ma Jian Bin, Ms. Liao Hang and Mr. Zheng Fu Shuang, and the independent non-executive Directors of Mr. Li Fat Chung, Ms. Wong Lam Kit Yee and Mr. Chan Chung Kik, Lewis.

*  Unofficial English translation denotes for identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCE
07:12aPEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Inside information and resumption of trading
PU
02/19PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Inside information announcement on notification le..
PU
02/18PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Inside information announcement on notification le..
PU
02/11PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Postponement of special general meeting, re-openin..
PU
2019China Cinda Asset offers about $1 bln liquidity support to Peking Founder - s..
RE
2019China's Peking Founder seeks bond repayment delay to February 2020 - sources
RE
2019DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN REL : 2019 master purchase agreement and 2019 m..
PU
2019CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS : 2019 master purchase agreement, 2019 master ..
PU
2019PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : 2019-11-01Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem..
PU
2019PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : General disclosure under rule 13.18 of the listing..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 077 M
Chart PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,19  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gang Zeng President & Executive Director
Shuen Lung Cheung Chairman
Fu Shuang Zheng Executive Director
Fat Chung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kit Yee Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-5.00%157
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.3.04%38 640
HP INC.9.15%32 900
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.76%18 712
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-7.98%14 287
GOERTEK INC.--.--%11 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group