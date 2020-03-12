Peking University Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 MARCH 2020
03/12/2020 | 04:54am EDT
Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited
北大資源（控股）有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00618)
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 12 MARCH 2020
Reference are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of special general meeting (the "SGM") (the "Notice of SGM") both dated 24 January 2020 and the announcement in relation to the postponement of SGM dated 11 February 2020 issued by Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM
The Board hereby announces that as less than 50% of the valid votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolutions to approve the transactions contemplated under the 2019 Master Purchase Agreement and 2019 Master Sales Agreement, the Proposed Annual Caps in relation thereto for the three years ending 31 December 2022 and the authorisation to any one Director in relation thereto, such ordinary resolutions were not passed by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM held on Thursday, 12 March 2020. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.
The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions at the SGM are set out as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To approve the transactions contemplated under
13,585,580
735,003,000
the 2019 Master Purchase Agreement, the Proposed
(1.81%)
(98.19%)
Annual Caps in relation thereto for the three years
ending 31 December 2022 and the authorisation to
any one Director in relation thereto.
2.
To approve the transactions contemplated under the
13,585,580
735,003,000
2019 Master Sales Agreement, the Proposed Annual
(1.81%)
(98.19%)
Caps in relation thereto for the three years ending
31 December 2022 and the authorisation to any one
Director in relation thereto.
Note: The full text of the above ordinary resolutions is set out in the Notice of SGM.
As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the "Shares") was 6,416,155,647 Shares. As set out in the Circular, Founder Information held 3,850,134,407 Shares of the Company and controlled the voting rights of such Shares, representing approximately 60.01% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the SGM, is required to, and did, abstain from voting at the SGM in respect of the ordinary resolutions. As a result, Independent Shareholders holding a total of 2,566,021,240 Shares were entitled to attend and vote on the ordinary resolutions proposed at the SGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the SGM. There were no Shares entitling Independent Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated their attention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions at the SGM.
By Order of the Board
Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited
Cheung Shuen Lung
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors of Mr. Cheung Shuen Lung (Chairman), Mr. Zeng Gang (President), Ms. Sun Min, Mr. Ma Jian Bin, Ms. Liao Hang and Mr. Zheng Fu Shuang, and the independent non-executive Directors of Mr. Li Fat Chung, Ms. Wong Lam Kit Yee and Mr. Chan Chung Kik, Lewis.
