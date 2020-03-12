Peking University Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 MARCH 2020

The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions at the SGM are set out as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of votes (%) For Against 1. To approve the transactions contemplated under 13,585,580 735,003,000 the 2019 Master Purchase Agreement, the Proposed (1.81%) (98.19%) Annual Caps in relation thereto for the three years ending 31 December 2022 and the authorisation to any one Director in relation thereto. 2. To approve the transactions contemplated under the 13,585,580 735,003,000 2019 Master Sales Agreement, the Proposed Annual (1.81%) (98.19%) Caps in relation thereto for the three years ending 31 December 2022 and the authorisation to any one Director in relation thereto.

Note: The full text of the above ordinary resolutions is set out in the Notice of SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the "Shares") was 6,416,155,647 Shares. As set out in the Circular, Founder Information held 3,850,134,407 Shares of the Company and controlled the voting rights of such Shares, representing approximately 60.01% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the SGM, is required to, and did, abstain from voting at the SGM in respect of the ordinary resolutions. As a result, Independent Shareholders holding a total of 2,566,021,240 Shares were entitled to attend and vote on the ordinary resolutions proposed at the SGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the SGM. There were no Shares entitling Independent Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated their attention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions at the SGM.

