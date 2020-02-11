Peking University Resources : POSTPONEMENT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING, RE-OPENING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020 AND PROXY FORMS FOR USE AT THE POSTPONED SGM

Log in
POSTPONEMENT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING, RE-OPENING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020 AND PROXY FORMS FOR USE AT THE POSTPONED SGM

02/11/2020 | 03:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

北大資源（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00618)

POSTPONEMENT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING,

RE-OPENING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020

AND

PROXY FORMS FOR USE AT THE POSTPONED SGM

References are made to the circular (the "Circular"), and the notice (the "SGM Notice") of the special general meeting (the "SGM") of Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company") both dated 24 January 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POSTPONEMENT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

In view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus and after prudent consideration, the Board hereby announces that the SGM will be postponed (the "Postponed SGM") as follows:

Original

Postponed

The SGM

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Thursday, 12 March 2020

at 11:30 a.m.

at 11:30 a.m.

The venue of the Postponed SGM will remain unchanged at Unit 1408, 14th Floor, Cable TV Tower, 9 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong.

RE-OPENING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020

As disclosed in the Circular, the latest time for lodging transfer of Shares to qualify for attendance and voting at the SGM was 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 February 2020, and the register of members of the Company was closed from Tuesday, 11 February 2020 to Thursday, 13 February 2020 (both dates inclusive) for determining entitlements to attend and vote at the SGM. Despite the postponement of the SGM, these arrangements will be unchanged. The register of members of the Company will re-open on Friday, 14 February 2020. For

- 1 -

the avoidance of doubt, any transfer of Shares lodged with the share registrar after the reopening of the register of members of the Company on Friday, 14 February 2020 and before the holding of the Postponed SGM will not be taken into account in determining the eligibility to attend and vote at the Postponed SGM as the eligibility to attend and vote was already determined by reference to the status of the register of members of the Company during the book closure period between Tuesday, 11 February 2020 to Thursday, 13 February 2020 (both days inclusive).

PROXY FORMS

The proxy forms for the SGM which have been despatched to the Shareholders on 24 January 2020 (the "Proxy Form(s)") together with the Circular and the SGM Notice will remain valid for the Postponed SGM.

Shareholders who have not yet returned the Proxy Form(s) but intend to appoint a proxy to attend the Postponed SGM are required to return the Proxy Form(s) by personal delivery or by post not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the Postponed SGM. The Shareholders should return the Proxy Form(s) to the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Unit 1408, 14th Floor, Cable TV Tower, 9 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong or the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If a Shareholder has completed and returned the Proxy Form(s) in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, such Proxy Form(s) will remain valid and such Shareholder needs not re-submit the Proxy Form(s).

Saved for the above-mentioned changes, all other information set out in the SGM Notice, the Circular and the Proxy Form(s) shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

Cheung Shuen Lung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises executive Directors of Mr. Cheung Shuen Lung (Chairman), Mr. Zeng Gang (President), Ms. Sun Min, Mr. Ma Jian Bin, Ms. Liao Hang and Mr. Zheng Fu Shuang, and the independent non-executive Directors of Mr. Li Fat Chung, Ms. Wong Lam Kit Yee and Mr. Chan Chung Kik, Lewis.

- 2 -

