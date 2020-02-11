Peking University Resources : POSTPONEMENT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING, RE-OPENING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020 AND PROXY FORMS FOR USE AT THE POSTPONED SGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

北大資源（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00618)

POSTPONEMENT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING,

RE-OPENING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020

AND

PROXY FORMS FOR USE AT THE POSTPONED SGM

References are made to the circular (the "Circular"), and the notice (the "SGM Notice") of the special general meeting (the "SGM") of Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company") both dated 24 January 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POSTPONEMENT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

In view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus and after prudent consideration, the Board hereby announces that the SGM will be postponed (the "Postponed SGM") as follows:

Original Postponed The SGM Thursday, 13 February 2020 Thursday, 12 March 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at 11:30 a.m.

The venue of the Postponed SGM will remain unchanged at Unit 1408, 14th Floor, Cable TV Tower, 9 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong.

RE-OPENING OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS ON 14 FEBRUARY 2020

As disclosed in the Circular, the latest time for lodging transfer of Shares to qualify for attendance and voting at the SGM was 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 February 2020, and the register of members of the Company was closed from Tuesday, 11 February 2020 to Thursday, 13 February 2020 (both dates inclusive) for determining entitlements to attend and vote at the SGM. Despite the postponement of the SGM, these arrangements will be unchanged. The register of members of the Company will re-open on Friday, 14 February 2020. For