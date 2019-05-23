Peking University Resrces Hdng : 2019-05-23VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN YUXI, YUNNAN,N THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

北大資源（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00618)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN YUXI, YUNNAN, THE PRC

The Board of Director (the "Board") is pleased to announce that Chongqing Yingfeng Property Co., Ltd.* (重慶盈豐地產有限公司), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company, participated in the listing-for-sale bidding process of the land use rights of state- owned construction lands in Yuxi, Yunnan, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and won the successful bids on 21 May 2019 for the land use rights of the three parcels of state- owned construction lands in Yuxi (the "Lands") at a total consideration of RMB1,188,400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1.382 billion) (the "Acquisition").

The Lands are located at parcel No. YXTC(2011)1-18-2, West of Xinkangjing Road, South

of Xihengliu Road and North of Xihengqi Road, Liqi Sub-districtOffice, Hongta District, (紅 塔區李棋街道辦事處新康井路以西、西橫六路以南、西橫七路以北), with the permitted

plot ratio of 3.1, parcel No. YXTC(2011)1-18-3, East of Wangjing Village and West of Xinkangjing Road, Liqi Sub-district Office, Hongta District (紅塔區李棋街道辦事處王井村 以東、新康井路以西),with the permitted plot ratio of 3.0, and parcel No. YXTC(2011)1-18-4,

West of Xinkangjing Road and South of Hongjiu Road, Liqi Sub-district Office, Hongta District (紅塔區李棋街道辦事處新康井路以西、紅九路以南), with the permitted plot ratio

of 2.3, in Yuxi respectively, with a total site area of 197.64 mu (approximately 131,758 square meters) and a gross floor area of 358,372 square meters. The Lands are designated as second- class residential lands.

The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are principally engaged in the property development and property investment businesses in the PRC, and are engaged in the distribution of information products in Hong Kong and Mainland China.