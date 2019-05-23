Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Peking University Resrces(Hdng)Co Ltd    0618   BMG6982M1038

PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES(HDNG)CO LTD

(0618)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peking University Resrces Hdng : 2019-05-23VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN YUXI, YUNNAN,N THE PRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

北大資源（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00618)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN YUXI, YUNNAN, THE PRC

The Board of Director (the "Board") is pleased to announce that Chongqing Yingfeng Property Co., Ltd.* (重慶盈豐地產有限公司), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company, participated in the listing-for-sale bidding process of the land use rights of state- owned construction lands in Yuxi, Yunnan, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and won the successful bids on 21 May 2019 for the land use rights of the three parcels of state- owned construction lands in Yuxi (the "Lands") at a total consideration of RMB1,188,400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1.382 billion) (the "Acquisition").

The Lands are located at parcel No. YXTC(2011)1-18-2, West of Xinkangjing Road, South

of Xihengliu Road and North of Xihengqi Road, Liqi Sub-districtOffice, Hongta District, (紅 塔區李棋街道辦事處新康井路以西、西橫六路以南、西橫七路以北), with the permitted

plot ratio of 3.1, parcel No. YXTC(2011)1-18-3, East of Wangjing Village and West of Xinkangjing Road, Liqi Sub-district Office, Hongta District (紅塔區李棋街道辦事處王井村 以東、新康井路以西),with the permitted plot ratio of 3.0, and parcel No. YXTC(2011)1-18-4,

West of Xinkangjing Road and South of Hongjiu Road, Liqi Sub-district Office, Hongta District (紅塔區李棋街道辦事處新康井路以西、紅九路以南), with the permitted plot ratio

of 2.3, in Yuxi respectively, with a total site area of 197.64 mu (approximately 131,758 square meters) and a gross floor area of 358,372 square meters. The Lands are designated as second- class residential lands.

The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are principally engaged in the property development and property investment businesses in the PRC, and are engaged in the distribution of information products in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

- 1 -

The Board believes that the Acquisition provides good investment opportunities and support for the Group to further cultivate the Southwest China region. The Board considers that the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, and that the terms of the Acquisition were concluded on fair and reasonable general commercial terms. This announcement is made voluntarily by the Company. The Acquisition is a transaction of a revenue nature in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company and does not constitute a transaction of the Company as defined under Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

Cheung Shuen Lung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 May 2019

The exchange rate of RMB1.00 to HK$1.163 was used in this announcement.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors of Mr. Cheung Shuen Lung (Chairman), Mr. Zeng Gang (President), Ms. Sun Min, Mr. Ma Jian Bin, Ms. Liao Hang and Mr. Zheng Fu Shuang, and the independent non-executive Directors of Mr. Li Fat Chung, Ms. Wong Lam Kit Yee and Mr. Chan Chung Kik, Lewis.

*  For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 11:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES(
07:38aPEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-05-23voluntary announcement acquisition of..
PU
05/22PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-05-22voluntary announcement acquisition of..
PU
04/25PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-04-25form of proxy for annual general meet..
PU
04/25PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-04-25PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,N P..
PU
04/25PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-04-25notice of annual general meeting
PU
04/17PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-04-17updates of announcements in relation ..
PU
04/01PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-04-01proposed share premium reduction
PU
03/29PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-03-29updates of announcements in relation ..
PU
03/25PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-03-25final results announcement for the ye..
PU
03/13PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-03-13date of board meeting
PU
More news
Chart PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES(HDNG)CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Peking University Resrces(Hdng)Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES(
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Gang Zeng President & Executive Director
Shuen Lung Cheung Chairman
Fu Shuang Zheng Executive Director
Fat Chung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Lam Kit Yee Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES(HDNG)CO LTD-16.36%0
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC41.19%50 046
HP INC-4.99%29 443
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE11.36%20 898
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC15.86%12 378
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED12.69%9 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About