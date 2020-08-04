Pelatro : Investor Presentation July 2020

Years of growth with significant portion of revenue being recurring
Suite of solutions
as a platform
2017 to 2018
Tier 1 customers won
Critical partner for Tier 1 telcos across the Globe providing a suite of
solutions that delivering significant value
2015 to 2017
First product
Launched
4
Case Study - Vodafone India
The Problem
Lack of new revenue streams from existing subscribers
Reducing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU)
Increasing customer churn - retaining customers is cheaper and more profitable than acquiring new customers
Increasingly commoditized and unable to effectively leverage and monetize customer data
Pelatro's Solution
1) Proprietary technology to drive underlying subscriber engagement, generating incremental revenue for Telcos of up to 5% per year whilst also reducing churn
2) Enable Telcos to partner with the B2C players and provide a mobile advertisement and sales platform for non-Telco products to the subscriber base
3) Deep analytics to profile subscribers and act in real time with an easy to use end-to-end solution
Largest Managed Services contract signed with Vodafone India
5 year Managed Services contract worth $10m to $12m
Replaced SAS and FlyTxt who were were unable to adapt to Vodafone India's changing campaign requirements on real time data
Pelatro's technology provides user datawithin 2/3 minutes from initial impression, rather than the scheduled reports produced over number of days
Access to real time data enables the Telco to push targeted ads to users in response to their online activity increasing the probability of a sale
Many competitors are focused on different areas of the value chain and not end-to-end solution, which is how Pelatro has been able to displace global software companies
5
Key Product / Service Offering
Telecoms is a mature industry and the marketplace is characterised by intense price competition and low levels of customer loyalty.
Pelatro's mViva software products help telcos retain customers and increase average revenue per user (ARPU)
Contextual Campaign Management
Data Monetisation Platform
Loyalty Management Solution
Enables telcos to send contextual,
Enables telcos to earn additional
Enables telcos to set up and run relevant
relevant and personalised offers in real
revenue by facilitating marketing
and contextual loyalty programs
time to subscribers to facilitate curated
campaigns from other B2C companies to
covering telco and non-telco products
customer journey
their consenting subscribers
across multiple partners
mViva collects data on a real time basis which enables the platform to develop accurate profiles of millions of subscribers on the actual
usage of different products and demographics spread over a long period of time
Pelatro's mViva technology processes and analyses the subscriber data in a real time manner to reveal patterns, trends and key behavioral
traits as they evolve to have an accurate of each subscriber at all times
mViva facilitates continuous, relevant and contextual interactions in a true omni channel engagement model to influence the usage
behavior thereby increasing revenue and reducing churn
6
Technology
Micro-segmentation
Campaign Orchestration
Customer Journey Management
Network insights
7
Global Customers
8
Global Customers - significant cross selling opportunities
Customer
Country
No. of Subscribers
Products currently used
Contextual
Data
Loyalty
Marketing
Monetization
Management
Bangladesh
90m
Philippines75m
Bangladesh65m
Vietnam40m
Myanmar20m
Sri Lanka
15m
Malaysia15m
Nepal15m
Morocco15m
Sudan14m
Kazakhstan10m
Cambodia8m
Bulgaria3m
Maldives0.3m
Bahamas0.3m
Cyprus0.3m
9
Competition Matrix - Prepared by a Customer of Pelatro
Feature
Pelatro
Party A
Party B
Party C
Party D
American
American
French
Dutch
multinational
multinational
Software
Software
technology company
Software company
Developer
Developer
Easy to use by marketers without scripting, querying etc. and without the help of technical personnel
Campaigns - Scheduled, Real Time, Contextual, Retailer, Quad, Enterprise etc.
AI/ML - Slicing & Dicing and What If Analysis
Modelling
Offers - Personalised to match usage pattern
Real time customer insights and drill down analysis
Real time campaign tracking and reporting of performance
Easily create events for campaigns
This is an excerpt of the evaluation report that resulted in the customer choosing Pelatro's product
10
Revenue Models
Licence
Revenue Gain Share
Managed Services
Pelatro earns a share of the
Pelatro earns a fixed monthly fee
Pelatro licenses the product with
monthly revenue gain generated
for providing the product and
additional licence fee based on
by using its product
managing the operations
growth of subscribers in the network
10% to 20%
Customers:
Includes
on-going
maintenance
income ranging from 10-15% of the
Customers:
cumulative licence fee and Change
Requests
Customers:
All other customers
Transition from licence to recurring revenue
11
Financial Highlights
78% revenue CAGR since 2016
Annual recurring revenue of $4.7m vs $1.8m in 2018
59% adjusted PBT CAGR since 2016
Revenue and profit drop in 2019 is solely due to the change in revenue model
In 2019, had all the contracts been for license, revenue and EBITDA would have increased by at least $5m each leading to significant growth
Strategic shift in 2019 was to sacrifice the short term for a superior future
Cash of $1.10m as at 31 December 2019
Recurring Revenue Run Rate US$M
$5.0m
$4.0m
$3.0m
$2.0m
$1.0m
$0.0m
Jan-18
Jan-19
Jan-20
Current
Recurring Revenue as % of Total Revenue
61%
44%
30%
15%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020H1
12
Current Trading & Outlook
Revenue visibility for the year is at$5m - up from $4m at the start of the year
Replaced SAS and FlyTxt on Vodafone, India - a 5 year Managed Services contract worth $10m to $12m
Pipeline continues to be strong at about$16m
Several contracts under discussion are "recurring" in nature
Existing customers are increasingly procuring services from the company - adding to "recurring" revenue
Roll out of7 new modules this year thereby expanding the offering
With the increase in revenue visibility, we are confident about the future
Opportunity to become a $25m revenue business in the medium term
with high recurring revenue and strong cash generation
13
Telco Market Dynamics
Global mobile advertisement market was $138bn in 2018, growing at 15% CAGR - Statista 2019
Assuming a similar growth rate, market opportunity for Telcos in 2020, assuming 5% market share, is $9bn
Pelatro operates on revenue share model in this virgin market - average revenue share is 20% i.e. a potential market size of $1.8bn
Subscriber addition dropping
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) dropping
Unique mobile subscriber penetration (global average)
ARPU
Mobile subscriber penetration
Subscriber growth (year-on-year)
Source: Strategy & Research and Analysis 2017
Source: GSMA Intelligence 2016
14
Growth Strategy & Use of Proceeds
Pelatro is at an inflexion point and is therefore looking to raise approximately £3.0m - £4.0m+ via an equity placing, of which circa £2.3m qualifies for EIS/VCT tax relief.
Growth Strategy:
Use platform to take market share from competitors and partner with more Tier 1 Telcos
Win Managed Services contracts in new geographies (Europe, Middle East and Central Asia)
Cross sell products modules and add-ons to existing Telco customers
Carefully considered strategic acquisition opportunities
Use of Proceeds:
o£0.75m (approx.) will be used for marketing at various industry conferences and events to broaden Pelatro's brand recognition and network
£0.75m (approx.) will be used to strengthen the sales team in both existing emerging and new developed markets
£1.0m (approx.) will be used for the repayment of short and long term debt
The remaining proceeds will be used to fund the working capital for Managed Services, which will enable Pelatro to tender for larger contracts
15
Current Shareholding Structure of Pelatro
Shareholder
Number of Shares
%OS
Bannix Management LLP*
12,993,553
39.9%
Chelverton Asset Management
2,121,872
6.5%
Rathbones Investment Management
1,663,335
5.1%
Herald Investment Management
1,154,035
3.5%
Killik & Co. LLP
943,440
2.9%
Maven Capital Partners
902,397
2.8%
*: Bannix Management LLP ("Bannix") is the investment vehicle of Kiran Menon, Varun Menon and Sudeesh Yezhuvath
16
Investment Summary
Opportunity to become a $25m revenue business in the medium term with high recurring revenue and strong cash generation
Opportunity to expand our customer footprint significantly
Addressable market of £1.8bn growing at circa 14% per annum
Significant barriers to entry with mViva technology
Fundraise will accelerate growth and facilitate an increase in profitability
17
