PELOTON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peloton Interactive, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/08/2019 | 11:13am EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on behalf of Peloton stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Peloton has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 25, 2019, Peloton completed its IPO, offering shares at $29.00 per share and raising $1.16 billion in proceeds. Since its IPO, Peloton's stock has continued to decline and currently trades at around $23, representing an almost 21% decline from its IPO price. Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 491 M
EBIT 2020 -241 M
Net income 2020 -304 M
Finance 2020 1 032 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 2,66x
Capitalization 6 452 M
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,16  $
Last Close Price 23,02  $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,26%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.0.00%6 452
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ASICS CORPORATION16.53%2 818
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.43.62%2 274
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.6.73%2 217
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY31.18%1 888
