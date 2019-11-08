PELOTON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peloton Interactive, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on behalf of Peloton stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Peloton has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 25, 2019, Peloton completed its IPO, offering shares at $29.00 per share and raising $1.16 billion in proceeds. Since its IPO, Peloton's stock has continued to decline and currently trades at around $23, representing an almost 21% decline from its IPO price. Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America.

