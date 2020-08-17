Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Peloton Interactive, Inc.    PTON

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peloton Interactive : Diageo to buy Ryan Reynolds-backed Aviation Gin as it moves upmarket

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 09:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively arrive for the Time 100 Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York

Diageo is paying up to $610 million for Aviation American Gin, co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, and a clutch of other spirits brands, adding to a gin portfolio which already includes Tanqueray and Gordon's.

Diageo isn't new to acquiring brands linked to Hollywood celebrities, having in 2017 paid $1 billion to acquire the super premium tequila brand Casamigos co-founded by "Ocean's Eleven" star George Clooney.

It also teamed up with up with music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs to sell Ciroc vodka in 2007. [https://bit.ly/3g1S5Nx]

Reynolds acquired an unspecified minority stake in Aviation Gin in 2018, since when the brand had thrived, Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, said on Monday. It said Reynolds would retain his interest in Aviation American Gin.

The deal comes at a time when consumption of gin has been rising in the United States. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, distillers sold nearly 10 million nine-liter cases of gin in the United States in 2019, generating $918 million in revenue, a 3% rise over 2018.

Most of this growth was driven by the super-premium gin category where bottles cost $25 and upwards.

Aviation American Gin, which retails for $27 per 750 millilitres, is the second-largest super-premium gin brand in the United States, growing volumes at over 100% in 2019 and contributed 40% of super-premium gin category growth in the country, Diageo said, citing industry tracker IWSR.

Diageo is paying up to $610 million for Aviation Gin LLC and Davos Brands LLC, whose portfolio also includes Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake.

The 43-year old actor, star of the superhero movie Deadpool, is also creative director of the brand and more recently was applauded for his "genius" in roping in commercial actress Monica Ruiz to promote Aviation Gin, days after she appeared in a widely panned ad for exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc that was seen as sexist.

The tongue-in-cheek video advertisement by Aviation garnered 5 million-plus views on its first day.

Diageo's acquisition comes just two weeks after the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka said yearly profit had nearly halved as widespread closures of pubs and restaurants, cancellation of sporting events and a plunge in duty free purchases hit global demand.

It also took a 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion) charge on some slow-selling brands.

($1 = 0.7636 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and David Holmes)

By Siddharth Cavale

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC 1.36% 2638 Delayed Quote.-18.67%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 0.42% 64.6 Delayed Quote.126.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
09:13aPELOTON INTERACTIVE : Diageo to buy Ryan Reynolds-backed Aviation Gin as it move..
RE
09:06aDIAGEO : to buy Ryan Reynolds-backed Aviation Gin as it moves upmarket
RE
08/07PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : annual earnings release
08/06PELOTON : Appoints Dara Treseder To Lead Its Marketing Efforts Worldwide As SVP,..
PR
08/04Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 ..
GL
07/07DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY & COLLABORATION : From Fitness to Workflows & Healthcare. C..
AQ
06/23Needing Cash, Companies Sell Big Stakes -- WSJ
DJ
06/19RUNNING ON 'HOPIUM' : Explaining the market rally in Wall Street's terms
RE
06/09Discretionary Stocks Are Making a Comeback -- Update
DJ
06/09Discretionary Stocks Are Making a Comeback
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -135 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -109x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 223 M 18 223 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 249
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 63,72 $
Last Close Price 64,34 $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.126.55%18 223
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.7.45%2 594
ASICS CORPORATION-20.26%2 489
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-36.41%1 756
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-15.38%1 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group