Peloton Interactive : halts live classes as employee tests positive for COVID-19

Peloton, whose flagship product is a stationary exercise bike priced at over $2,200, had said on Friday an employee at its New York City-based production studio has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/3/21207751/peloton-live-classes-employee-tested-positive-covid-19 by The Verge.

Peloton said https://blog.onepeloton.com/peloton-covid-19-initiatives on Monday it would continue to add new, pre-recorded content on its Peloton App, which has a monthly subscription cost of $12.99.

The company also said it would pledge $1 million to cover two months of fees for those in need among its members.

