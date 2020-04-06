Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Peloton Interactive, Inc.    PTON

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peloton Interactive : halts live classes as employee tests positive for COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City

Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday it would pause live production of its exercise videos at its New York and London studios through April 30 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Peloton, whose flagship product is a stationary exercise bike priced at over $2,200, had said on Friday an employee at its New York City-based production studio has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/3/21207751/peloton-live-classes-employee-tested-positive-covid-19 by The Verge.

Peloton said https://blog.onepeloton.com/peloton-covid-19-initiatives on Monday it would continue to add new, pre-recorded content on its Peloton App, which has a monthly subscription cost of $12.99.

The company also said it would pledge $1 million to cover two months of fees for those in need among its members.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
02:41pPELOTON INTERACTIVE : halts live classes as employee tests positive for COVID-19
RE
03/20Stay at home stocks rise from Wall Street's coronavirus rubble
RE
03/17Stay-at-home stocks soar as Wall Street rebounds
RE
03/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Coronavirus, oil collapse erase $5 trillion from U...
RE
03/09PELOTON INTERACTIVE : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by cer..
PU
03/09PELOTON INTERACTIVE : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
03/03PELOTON INTERACTIVE : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
02/07PELOTON INTERACTIVE : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
02/07Shares of Casper Sleep Rise 13% on First Trading Day -- WSJ
DJ
02/06Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Technology a..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 544 M
EBIT 2020 -225 M
Net income 2020 -225 M
Finance 2020 965 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -25,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
EV / Sales2021 2,98x
Capitalization 7 505 M
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 37,46  $
Last Close Price 26,74  $
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.1.23%7 452
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-26.25%1 913
ASICS CORPORATION-2.59%1 696
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-51.51%1 325
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-54.53%962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group