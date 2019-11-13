Log in
Peloton exploring apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple Watch: Bloomberg

0
11/13/2019 | 05:01pm EST
A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City

Peloton Interactive Inc is exploring apps for Amazon.com Inc Fire TV and Apple Inc's Watch, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The treadmill and exercise bike-maker is also planning for a cheaper treadmill, rowing machine for the next year, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2rA6U6u)

Peloton is known for its on-demand workout program on exercise bikes which allow riders to join virtually with other participants.

"While our R&D team is always working on ideas, we have no new products to announce on either the software or hardware side", a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Peloton's shares fell 7.5% earlier this month after it forecast a loss for fiscal 2020 in its first earnings, following a disappointing market debut in September.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.40% 1753.11 Delayed Quote.17.96%
APPLE INC. 0.96% 264.47 Delayed Quote.66.07%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 5.22% 25.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%
