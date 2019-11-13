Peloton exploring apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple Watch: Bloomberg

The treadmill and exercise bike-maker is also planning for a cheaper treadmill, rowing machine for the next year, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2rA6U6u)

Peloton is known for its on-demand workout program on exercise bikes which allow riders to join virtually with other participants.

"While our R&D team is always working on ideas, we have no new products to announce on either the software or hardware side", a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Peloton's shares fell 7.5% earlier this month after it forecast a loss for fiscal 2020 in its first earnings, following a disappointing market debut in September.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)