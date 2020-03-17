Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Peloton Interactive, Inc.    PTON

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stay-at-home stocks soar as Wall Street rebounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

Speculative stocks that stand to benefit from social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic soared on Tuesday, lifted by a broad rebound market following Wall Street's worst day in three decades.

Slack Technologies, Peloton Interactive, Roku and SmileDirectClub - all of which are unprofitable - were among the stock market's strongest gainers.

With people across the United States told to work from home and avoid large social gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, office messaging app seller Slack jumped 18%, while stationary exercise bike company Peloton jumped 19%.

Video streaming service Roku rallied nearly 10%, while SmileDirectClub, which sells orthodontic braces online, surged 24%.

Slack, Peloton and SmileDirectClub were among a wave of unprofitable companies that held highly anticipated stock listings in 2019, and their shares have been volatile since then.

Broadly, the S&P 500 soared 5.1%, rebounding from Monday's 12% loss, which was the worst one-day decline since 1987.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 5.20% 21237.38 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
NASDAQ 100 6.46% 7473.950202 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 6.23% 7334.782045 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 14.38% 25.45 Delayed Quote.-21.65%
ROKU, INC. 8.80% 69.46 Delayed Quote.-52.32%
S&P 500 6.00% 2529.19 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC. 13.18% 4.98 Delayed Quote.-49.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
04:42pStay-at-home stocks soar as Wall Street rebounds
RE
03/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Coronavirus, oil collapse erase $5 trillion from U...
RE
03/09PELOTON INTERACTIVE : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by cer..
PU
03/09PELOTON INTERACTIVE : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
03/03PELOTON INTERACTIVE : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
02/07PELOTON INTERACTIVE : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
02/07Shares of Casper Sleep Rise 13% on First Trading Day -- WSJ
DJ
02/06Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Technology a..
GL
02/06PELOTON INTERACTIVE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/05PELOTON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 545 M
EBIT 2020 -225 M
Net income 2020 -229 M
Finance 2020 849 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 6 245 M
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 37,39  $
Last Close Price 22,25  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-21.65%6 245
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-28.58%1 726
ASICS CORPORATION-6.00%1 434
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-49.27%1 319
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-61.51%771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group