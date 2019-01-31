Log in
Pembina Pipeline Approves Peace Pipeline Expansion in Alberta

01/31/2019 | 07:10pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) on Thursday said it approved a expansion of the Peace Pipeline system.

The expansion, known as Phase VIII, has an estimated capital cost of approximately $500 million and is supported by 10-year contracts with significant take-or-pay provisions, the company said.

Phase VIII will include new pipelines in the Gordondale to La Glace corridor of Alberta, as well as six new pump stations or terminal upgrades located between Gordondale and Fox Creek, Alberta, Pembina said. The expansion is slated to be put into service in stages, starting in 2020 through the first half of 2022. The company expects the majority of capital spending will take place in 2020 and 2021.

The new expansion also will allow ethane-plus and propane-plus NGL mix to be delivered to the Edmonton area for market delivery, Pembina said.

Pembina, based in Calgary, is a transportation and midstream service provider.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 0.56% 35.62 Delayed Quote.19.38%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 0.54% 46.82 Delayed Quote.14.96%
WTI -1.14% 53.85 Delayed Quote.19.93%
