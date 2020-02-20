Log in
Pembina Pipeline : FERC Doesn't OK Pembina's Jordan Cove Thursday, Application Remains Pending -- Reports

02/20/2020

--The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday against approval of Pembina Pipeline Corp.'s Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon, according to media reports.

--FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee said the vote isn't a denial and the application remains pending, the Portland Business Journal reported.

--According to a report in the News-Review, an Oregon regulator denied a permit for the project on Wednesday.

Full story: https://www.nrtoday.com/news/environment/jordan_cove/jordan-cove-ferc-votes-against-moving-forward-on-natural-gas/article_ebbd5ccd-bff8-5331-8e28-c61e986c65d1.html and https://www.bizjournals.com/portland/news/2020/02/20/in-surprise-feds-hit-pause-on-jordan-cove.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

