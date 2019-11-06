Pendal : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

This Corporate Governance Statement sets out the extent to which the corporate governance practices of Pendal Group Limited (the Company) for the year ended 30 September 2019 follow the third edition of the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations published by the ASX Corporate Governance Council (ASX Recommendations). This statement also addresses:
the corporate governance framework for the Company and its subsidiaries (Pendal Group or Group)
key risks and Pendal Group's response to mitigating these risks
other governance issues and tax information provided in accordance with the voluntary Tax Transparency Code published by the Board of Taxation.
This statement was approved by the Board on 6 November 2019.
ASX Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
Recommendation 1.1
A listed entity should disclose:
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.
The role of the Board and management
The Board is responsible for the governance of the Group and has reserved a number of responsibilities to the Board. These responsibilities are set out in the Board's Charter and include:
appointing the Chairman of the Board
appointing the Group CEO
approving the Group's strategic plan and annual budget
overseeing management's implementation of the Group's strategic plan and its performance against the annual budget
approving the appointment of members of the Global Executive Committee
approving significant Group policies
approving the Group's remuneration framework
approving the half year and year-end financial statements and reporting documents
approving dividends
reviewing the performance and independence of the external auditor, and
setting the Group's risk appetite and monitoring the effectiveness of the Group's governance and risk management policies and procedures and the adequacy of its internal control mechanisms.
The Board operates in accordance with the terms of a written Charter, which can be found on our website (www.pendalgroup.com).
Delegation to management
The Board has delegated management of the Pendal Group's day-to-day operations to the Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director (Group CEO). Authority delegated by the Board to the Group CEO must be exercised:
within the strategy and risk appetite approved by the Board
in accordance with approved policies, and
subject to specific regulatory obligations.
The Group CEO may sub-delegate any authority granted by the Board and is accountable to the Board for all decisions made in accordance with delegated authority.
Recommendation 1.2
A listed entity should:
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and
provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
Director selection
Non-Executive Directors are appointed by the Board, following a recommendation from the Board's Remuneration & Nominations Committee (RNC). In making recommendations to the Board, the RNC has regard to:
the collective skills and experience required by the Board to effectively discharge its duties
the future composition and size of the Board, including the number of independent directors on the Board, and
the background, experience, professional skills and personal attributes of the candidates.
Appropriate background checks are undertaken before a person is appointed as a Director of the Company.
Director appointment
When a Director faces election, or re-election, the Company provides shareholders with all material information in its possession, relevant to whether shareholders should elect or re-elect the Director, including:
the Director's qualifications and experience
details of other material directorships currently held by the Director
whether the Board considers the Director to be an Independent Director
the length of time the Director has served on the Board, and
a recommendation from the Board in relation to the election or re-election of the Director.
Recommendation 1.3
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
Non-Executive directors
Non-Executive Directors are appointed by way of a formal letter. The letter sets out the key terms and conditions of the Director's appointment including such matters as:
the term of the appointment
the Company's expectations of Directors including their expected time commitment, duties to the Company, meeting attendance and preparation
committee membership
remuneration, including superannuation entitlements
the Director's obligations to disclose details of their interests in the Company's securities and any matter which may impact on their independence
education and training
details of significant Company documents including key policies
indemnity and insurance arrangements, and
ongoing rights to corporate information and confidentiality obligations.
Senior Executives
At the time of their appointment, Pendal Group enters into written agreements with the Group CEO and key management personnel. Further detail about the executive employment agreements entered into with key management personnel are contained in the 2019 Remuneration Report.
Recommendation 1.4
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
Company Secretary
The Board is responsible for the appointment of the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board through the Chairman, on governance matters and all matters relating to the proper functioning of the Board. Details of the experience and qualifications of the Group Company Secretary, Joanne Hawkins, are set out in the 2019 Directors' Report.
Recommendation 1.5
A listed entity should:
have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either:
the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
Diversity & Inclusion at Pendal Group
To enable the contribution of divergent views and perspectives, Pendal Group is committed to creating an inclusive workplace that promotes and values employee diversity. This includes, but is not limited to, supporting individual differences in view, personal and/or work experiences, lifestyle, ethnicity, culture, age, gender, disability, marital status, religion, sexual orientation and education. Aside from being the right thing to do, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) strengthens business innovation, decision-making and risk management and contributes to the achievement of superior client outcomes and returns to shareholders. Because of this, clients are increasingly seeking assurance that their investments are being actively managed by diverse talent.
Pendal Group's commitment to D&I is reflected in our D&I Policy and is supported across the business by our D&I Strategy.
D&I Strategic Priorities
Pendal Group is focused on the following strategic priorities:
encourage broad diversity across all levels and areas of the business, particularly within the senior ranks and emerging talent pool
mitigate leader/key decision maker bias which impacts on recruitment, promotion and development business decisions
embed organisational culture, values and leadership behaviours that support a diverse and inclusive work environment
develop women in senior leadership roles
increase female representation across the investment teams, and
operationalise flexible work practices across all organisational levels and business units.
Progress against D&I Gender Targets
Pendal Group's gender targets at Board and Executive level are to be achieved by 2023. Progress against these targets is regularly reviewed by the Board. The table below highlights the progress made in achieving these targets as at 30 September 2019, as compared to 30 September 2018:
D&I Gender Target
Progress as at
Progress as at 30 September 2019
30 September 2018
A minimum of 40%
50%
43%
female representation
The Board target continued to be exceeded this financial year, despite
on the Pendal Group
female representation decreasing from 50% to 43%. This decline was due to
Board
the addition of a new male Board Director in Q1 of the 2019 Financial Year.
A minimum of 40%
32%
30%
female representation
Female representation across Pendal Group's Executive teams decreased
at Pendal Group
slightly to 30% this financial year, from the 32% gender balance in the 2018
Executive level
Financial Year. This can be attributed to senior employee movement in the
business over the year.
Pendal Group remains committed to achieving its 40% female
representation target for the Executive Team by 2023.
Pendal Group Gender Diversity
Across the Group more broadly, female representation as at 30 September 2019 was 38%, which is consistent with the Group's gender composition in Financial Year 2018 (37%).
The Chart below represents gender diversity at Board and Executive Team level over time against the Financial Year 2023 targets established for each group.
Board & Executive Team Female Representation
Board female representation over time
Female representation
50%
40%
30%
20%
33%
33%
10%
20%
Board diversity target
40%
50%
50%
43%
33%
33%
0%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Female representation
Executive team female representation over time
Executive team
50%
diversity target
40%
40%
30%
20%
10%
29%
29%
29%
29%
32%
30%
20%
20%
0%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
