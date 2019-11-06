Pendal : Appendix 4G 0 11/06/2019 | 01:00am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields https://www.pend.al/CGS‐2019 Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity: Pendal Group Limited ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: 28 126 385 822 30 September 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 these pages of our annual report: ☒ this URL on our website: The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 6 November 2019 and has been approved by the Board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 6 November 2019 Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Joanne Hawkins Group Company Secretary 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. {00019468.docx} Page 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR management; and ☒ Pendal Group Limited's Board Charter which is available at: ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those is therefore not applicable delegated to management. https://www.pendalgroup.com/about/corporate-governance/ 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation as a director; and is therefore not applicable (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR proper functioning of the board. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable {00019468.docx} Page 2 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): Statement OR board or a relevant committee of the board to set ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: is therefore not applicable assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; ☒ at https://www.pendalgroup.com/about/careers/diversity/ (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR performance of the board, its committees and individual … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation directors; and is therefore not applicable (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR performance of its senior executives; and … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement and in the is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. Remuneration Report set out in our 2019 Annual Report, located at: https://www.pendalgroup.com/past-events/financial-results/ {00019468.docx} Page 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a nomination committee which: paragraphs (1) and (2): Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation independent directors; and … and a copy of the charter of the committee: is therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☒ at this location: and disclose: https://www.pendalgroup.com/about/corporate-governance/ (3) the charter of the committee; … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (4) the members of the committee; and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR has or is looking to achieve in its membership. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable {00019468.docx} Page 4 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed … 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: Statement independent directors; ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, … and the length of service of each director: position, association or relationship in question and an ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement and the 2019 Directors explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and (c) the length of service of each director. Report set out in our 2019 Annual Report, located at: https://www.pendalgroup.com/past-events/financial-results/ 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directors. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR CEO of the entity. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and provide appropriate professional development opportunities ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement OR for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation needed to perform their role as directors effectively. is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: … our code of conduct or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Statement and employees; and (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. {00019468.docx} Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Pendal Group Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 05:59:04 UTC 0 Latest news on PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 01:00a PENDAL : Appendix 4G PU 11/05 PENDAL : Appendix 4G and 2019 Corporate Governance Statement PU 11/05 PENDAL : 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report PU 11/05 PENDAL : 2019 Profit Announcement – Analyst Presentation PU 11/05 PENDAL : 2019 Profit Announcement – Media Release PU 11/05 PENDAL : 2019 Profit Announcement – Shareholder Update PU 11/05 PENDAL : 2019 Profit Announcement – Annual Report PU 11/05 PENDAL : 2019 Profit Announcement – Appendix 4E PU 11/04 PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PDL PU 10/30 PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder from PDL PU