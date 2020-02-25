Pendal : Becoming a substantial holder in CQR 0 02/25/2020 | 02:49am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Pendal Group Limited Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 Australia ABN 28 126 385 822 Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 25 February 2020 Re: Notice of Initial Substantial Holder In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Charter Hall Retail Reit (CQR). Yours faithfully Joanne Hawkins Group Company Secretary {00015759.docx} 1 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR) ACN/ARSN ARSN 093 143 965 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL) ACN 126 385 822 The holder became a substantial holder on 21/02/2020 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 23,096,414 23,096,414 Total 23,096,414 23,096,414 5.22% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Number of securities Class of securities Pendal Fund Services Pendal Fund Services Limited 11,576,139 Ordinary Limited * is the responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Pendal Institutional Limited is 11,520,275 Ordinary Limited the responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. *Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest. Page 1 of 7 Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of Persons entitled to be Class and number of securities registered as holder (8) securities Pendal Fund Services HSBC Custody See Annexure 'A' 11,576,139 Limited Nominees (Australia) Ordinary Limited. UBS Wealth Management Pendal Institutional BNP Fund Services See Annexure 'A' 11,520,275 Limited Australasia Ordinary Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. JP Morgan Chase Bank National Australia Bank Limited Northern Trust Company Limited RBC Investor Services Trust State Street Australia Limited 4. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of interest Cash Non-cash securities 5. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Page 2 of 7 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Pendal Group Limited (PDL) Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Fund Services Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Institutional Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR) The Company Secretary, CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR) Level 20, 1 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000 Signature Print name Joanne Hawkins Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 25/02/2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members, is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and with a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. Page 3 of 7 ANNEXURE A This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822. Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 25/02/2020 Sales & Purchases for the period : 21/10/2019 to 21/02/2020 SECURITY: CQR Pendal Fund Services Limited Nature of Considera Class of Person's Date Registered Company Quantity votes Change tion Securities affected 8/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 17,577 76,987.26 Ordinary 17,577 8/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 1,160 5,080.80 Ordinary 1,160 8/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 2,966 12,991.08 Ordinary 2,966 8/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 44,928 196,784.64 Ordinary 44,928 8/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 377 1,651.26 Ordinary 377 8/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 25 109.50 Ordinary 25 11/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 17,577 77,514.57 Ordinary 17,577 11/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 8,343 36,792.63 Ordinary 8,343 11/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 44,928 198,132.48 Ordinary 44,928 11/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 21,325 94,043.25 Ordinary 21,325 11/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 377 1,662.57 Ordinary 377 11/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 179 789.39 Ordinary 179 12/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 15,563 69,099.72 Ordinary 15,563 12/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 39,780 176,623.20 Ordinary 39,780 12/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 334 1,482.96 Ordinary 334 27/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 158,216 707,225.52 Ordinary 158,216 28/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 13,983 63,342.99 Ordinary 13,983 28/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 12,999 58,885.47 Ordinary 12,999 28/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 342 1,549.26 Ordinary 342 29/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 125,177 577,065.97 Ordinary 125,177 29/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 116,370 536,465.70 Ordinary 116,370 29/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 3,061 14,111.21 Ordinary 3,061 12/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 121,940 560,924.00 Ordinary 121,940 12/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 139,557 641,962.20 Ordinary 139,557 12/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 3,518 16,182.80 Ordinary 3,518 31/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 62,043 265,544.04 Ordinary 62,043 31/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 73,861 316,125.08 Ordinary 73,861 31/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 1,799 7,699.72 Ordinary 1,799 2/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 76,069 325,575.32 Ordinary 76,069 2/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 90,559 387,592.52 Ordinary 90,559 2/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 2,206 9,441.68 Ordinary 2,206 3/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 120,528 521,886.24 Ordinary 120,528 3/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 143,484 621,285.72 Ordinary 143,484 3/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 3,495 15,133.35 Ordinary 3,495 Page 4 of 7 21/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 127,530 590,463.90 23/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 51,635 241,135.45 23/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 196 915.32 31/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -139,478 - 656,941.38 31/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 139,478 656,941.38 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -53,825 - 264,280.75 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 116,049 558,195.69 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 564,198 2,713,792. 38 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 166,781 802,216.61 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 80,000 392,800.00 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 293,559 1,412,018. 79 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 1,535,564 7,386,062. 84 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 835,104 4,016,850. 24 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 3,821 18,379.01 Total 5,205,258 24,466,293 .58 Date Registered Company Nature of Quantity Considera Change tion 21/02/2020 UBS Wealth Management Buy 2,312 11,120.72 Total 2,312 11,120.72 Pendal Fund Services Limited 5,207,570 24,477,414 .30 Ordinary 127,530 Ordinary 51,635 Ordinary 196 Ordinary 139,478 Ordinary 139,478 Ordinary 53,825 Ordinary 116,049 Ordinary 564,198 Ordinary 166,781 Ordinary 80,000 Ordinary 293,559 Ordinary 1,535,564 Ordinary 835,104 Ordinary 3,821 Class of Person's votes Securities affected Ordinary 2,312 Pendal Institutional Limited Nature of Considera Class of Person's Date Registered Company Quantity votes Change tion Securities affected 21/02/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Buy 140,169 674,212.89 Ordinary 140,169 21/02/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Buy 67,629 325,295.49 Ordinary 67,629 Total 207,798 999,508.38 Nature of Considera Class of Person's Date Registered Company Quantity votes Change tion Securities affected 8/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 35,153 153,970.14 Ordinary 35,153 8/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 2,320 10,161.60 Ordinary 2,320 11/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 16,684 73,576.44 Ordinary 16,684 11/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 35,153 155,024.73 Ordinary 35,153 12/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 31,124 138,190.56 Ordinary 31,124 27/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 94,784 423,684.48 Ordinary 94,784 28/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 8,809 39,904.77 Ordinary 8,809 Page 5 of 7 29/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 78,865 12/12/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 101,579 31/12/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 50,063 2/01/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 61,381 3/01/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 97,256 21/01/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 86,181 23/01/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 18,602 10/02/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Sell -30,403 21/02/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 432,034 21/02/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 105,757 21/02/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Sell -18,164 21/02/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Buy 854,887 Total 2,062,065 Date Registered Company Nature of Quantity Change 8/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 130 8/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 1,965 11/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 1,965 11/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 933 12/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 1,740 28/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 2,351 29/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 21,043 4/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Sell -5,810 12/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 23,631 31/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 11,295 2/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 13,849 3/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 21,942 14/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Sell -6,452 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 452,748 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 22,407 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Sell -8,011 21/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Buy 180,923 Total 736,649 363,567.65 467,263.40 214,269.64 262,710.68 421,118.48 399,018.03 86,871.34 - 147,758.58 2,078,083. 54 508,691.17 -89,185.24 4,112,006. 47 9,671,169. 30 Considera tion 569.40 8,606.70 8,665.65 4,114.53 7,725.60 10,650.03 97,008.23 -25,912.60 108,702.60 48,342.60 59,273.72 95,008.86 -28,969.48 2,177,717. 88 107,777.67 -39,334.01 870,239.63 3,510,187. 01 Ordinary 78,865 Ordinary 101,579 Ordinary 50,063 Ordinary 61,381 Ordinary 97,256 Ordinary 86,181 Ordinary 18,602 Ordinary 30,403 Ordinary 432,034 Ordinary 105,757 Ordinary 18,164 Ordinary 854,887 Class of Person's votes Securities affected Ordinary 130 Ordinary 1,965 Ordinary 1,965 Ordinary 933 Ordinary 1,740 Ordinary 2,351 Ordinary 21,043 Ordinary 5,810 Ordinary 23,631 Ordinary 11,295 Ordinary 13,849 Ordinary 21,942 Ordinary 6,452 Ordinary 452,748 Ordinary 22,407 Ordinary 8,011 Ordinary 180,923 Date Registered Company Nature of Quantity Considera Change tion 21/02/2020 JP Morgan Chase Bank Buy 904,099 4,348,716. 19 21/02/2020 JP Morgan Chase Bank Buy 322,522 1,551,330. 82 21/02/2020 JP Morgan Chase Bank Buy 215,177 1,035,001. 37 21/02/2020 JP Morgan Chase Bank Buy 595,272 2,863,258. 32 21/02/2020 JP Morgan Chase Bank Buy 94,070 452,476.70 Total 2,131,140 10,250,783 .40 Class of Person's votes Securities affected Ordinary 904,099 Ordinary 322,522 Ordinary 215,177 Ordinary 595,272 Ordinary 94,070 Page 6 of 7 Date Registered Company 21/02/2020 National Australia Bank Limited 21/02/2020 National Australia Bank Limited 21/02/2020 National Australia Bank Limited Total Date Registered Company 21/02/2020 Northern Trust Company Limited Total Date Registered Company 21/02/2020 RBC Investor Services Trust Total Date Registered Company 21/02/2020 State Street Australia Limited 21/02/2020 State Street Australia Limited Total Pendal Institutional Limited Nature of Change Buy Buy Buy Nature of Change Buy Nature of Change Buy Nature of Change Buy Buy Quantity 146,536 182,769 1,363,926 1,693,231 Quantity 1,215,961 1,215,961 Quantity 135,201 135,201 Quantity 325,570 159,466 485,036 8,667,081 Considera tion 704,838.16 879,118.89 6,560,484. 06 8,144,441. 11 Considera tion 5,848,772. 41 5,848,772. 41 Considera tion 650,316.81 650,316.81 Considera tion 1,565,991. 70 767,031.46 2,333,023. 16 41,408,201 .58 Class of Person's votes Securities affected Ordinary 146,536 Ordinary 182,769 Ordinary 1,363,926 Class of Person's votes Securities affected Ordinary 1,215,961 Class of Person's votes Securities affected Ordinary 135,201 Class of Person's votes Securities affected Ordinary 325,570 Ordinary 159,466 Page 7 of 7 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Pendal Group Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 07:48:07 UTC 0 Latest news on PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 02:49a PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CQR PU 02/12 PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in COE PU 02/12 PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IVC PU 01/30 PENDAL : Change in substantial holding PU 01/14 PENDAL : No Quick Turnaround For Pendal Group AQ 01/13 PENDAL : Funds Under Management – Quarter Ended 31 December 2019 PU 2019 PENDAL : Results of Annual General Meeting PU 2019 PENDAL : 2019 AGM Addresses PU 2019 PENDAL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 PENDAL : Change in substantial holding from PDL PU