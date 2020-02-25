Pendal : Becoming a substantial holder in CQR

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Charter Hall Retail Reit (CQR).
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To
Company Name/Scheme
CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR)
ACN/ARSN
ARSN 093 143 965
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)
ACN 126 385 822
The holder became a substantial holder on
21/02/2020
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Shares
23,096,414
23,096,414
Total
23,096,414
23,096,414
5.22%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Number of securities
Class of securities
Pendal Fund Services
Pendal Fund Services Limited
11,576,139
Ordinary
Limited *
is the responsible entity of
various managed investment
schemes and, in that capacity,
can exercise the power to vote
or dispose of the shares.
Pendal Institutional
Pendal Institutional Limited is
11,520,275
Ordinary
Limited
the responsible entity of
various managed investment
schemes and, in that capacity,
can exercise the power to vote
or dispose of the shares.
*Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.
Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of
Persons entitled to be
Class and number of
securities
registered as holder (8)
securities
Pendal Fund Services
HSBC Custody
See Annexure 'A'
11,576,139
Limited
Nominees (Australia)
Ordinary
Limited.
UBS Wealth
Management
Pendal Institutional
BNP Fund Services
See Annexure 'A'
11,520,275
Limited
Australasia
Ordinary
Citicorp Nominees Pty
Limited
HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia)
Limited.
JP Morgan Chase Bank
National Australia
Bank Limited
Northern Trust
Company Limited
RBC Investor Services
Trust
State Street Australia
Limited
4. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of
interest
Cash
Non-cash
securities
5. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Pendal Group Limited (PDL)
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney
NSW 2000
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney
NSW 2000
Pendal Institutional Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney
NSW 2000
CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR)
The Company Secretary,
CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR)
Level 20, 1 Martin Place
Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
Print name
Joanne Hawkins
Capacity
Company Secretary
Sign here
Date
25/02/2020
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members, is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and with a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
ANNEXURE A
This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822.
Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 25/02/2020
Sales & Purchases for the period : 21/10/2019 to 21/02/2020
