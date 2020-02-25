Log in
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED    PDL   AU0000009789

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/25
8.27 AUD   -0.72%
02:49aPENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CQR
PU
02/12PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in COE
PU
02/12PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IVC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pendal : Becoming a substantial holder in CQR

02/25/2020 | 02:49am EST

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

25 February 2020

Re: Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Charter Hall Retail Reit (CQR).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

{00015759.docx}

1

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR)

ACN/ARSN

ARSN 093 143 965

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN 126 385 822

The holder became a substantial holder on

21/02/2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

23,096,414

23,096,414

Total

23,096,414

23,096,414

5.22%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Number of securities

Class of securities

Pendal Fund Services

Pendal Fund Services Limited

11,576,139

Ordinary

Limited *

is the responsible entity of

various managed investment

schemes and, in that capacity,

can exercise the power to vote

or dispose of the shares.

Pendal Institutional

Pendal Institutional Limited is

11,520,275

Ordinary

Limited

the responsible entity of

various managed investment

schemes and, in that capacity,

can exercise the power to vote

or dispose of the shares.

*Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

Page 1 of 7

Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Persons entitled to be

Class and number of

securities

registered as holder (8)

securities

Pendal Fund Services

HSBC Custody

See Annexure 'A'

11,576,139

Limited

Nominees (Australia)

Ordinary

Limited.

UBS Wealth

Management

Pendal Institutional

BNP Fund Services

See Annexure 'A'

11,520,275

Limited

Australasia

Ordinary

Citicorp Nominees Pty

Limited

HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia)

Limited.

JP Morgan Chase Bank

National Australia

Bank Limited

Northern Trust

Company Limited

RBC Investor Services

Trust

State Street Australia

Limited

4. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of

interest

Cash

Non-cash

securities

5. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Page 2 of 7

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR)

The Company Secretary,

CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT (CQR)

Level 20, 1 Martin Place

Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

25/02/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members, is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and with a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Page 3 of 7

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822.

Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 25/02/2020

Sales & Purchases for the period : 21/10/2019 to 21/02/2020

SECURITY: CQR

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Nature of

Considera

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

Quantity

votes

Change

tion

Securities

affected

8/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

17,577

76,987.26

Ordinary

17,577

8/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

1,160

5,080.80

Ordinary

1,160

8/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

2,966

12,991.08

Ordinary

2,966

8/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

44,928

196,784.64

Ordinary

44,928

8/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

377

1,651.26

Ordinary

377

8/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

25

109.50

Ordinary

25

11/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

17,577

77,514.57

Ordinary

17,577

11/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

8,343

36,792.63

Ordinary

8,343

11/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

44,928

198,132.48

Ordinary

44,928

11/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

21,325

94,043.25

Ordinary

21,325

11/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

377

1,662.57

Ordinary

377

11/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

179

789.39

Ordinary

179

12/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

15,563

69,099.72

Ordinary

15,563

12/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

39,780

176,623.20

Ordinary

39,780

12/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

334

1,482.96

Ordinary

334

27/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

158,216

707,225.52

Ordinary

158,216

28/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

13,983

63,342.99

Ordinary

13,983

28/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

12,999

58,885.47

Ordinary

12,999

28/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

342

1,549.26

Ordinary

342

29/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

125,177

577,065.97

Ordinary

125,177

29/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

116,370

536,465.70

Ordinary

116,370

29/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

3,061

14,111.21

Ordinary

3,061

12/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

121,940

560,924.00

Ordinary

121,940

12/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

139,557

641,962.20

Ordinary

139,557

12/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

3,518

16,182.80

Ordinary

3,518

31/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

62,043

265,544.04

Ordinary

62,043

31/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

73,861

316,125.08

Ordinary

73,861

31/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

1,799

7,699.72

Ordinary

1,799

2/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

76,069

325,575.32

Ordinary

76,069

2/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

90,559

387,592.52

Ordinary

90,559

2/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

2,206

9,441.68

Ordinary

2,206

3/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

120,528

521,886.24

Ordinary

120,528

3/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

143,484

621,285.72

Ordinary

143,484

3/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

3,495

15,133.35

Ordinary

3,495

Page 4 of 7

21/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

127,530

590,463.90

23/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

51,635

241,135.45

23/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

196

915.32

31/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-139,478

-

656,941.38

31/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

139,478

656,941.38

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-53,825

-

264,280.75

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

116,049

558,195.69

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

564,198

2,713,792.

38

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

166,781

802,216.61

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

80,000

392,800.00

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

293,559

1,412,018.

79

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

1,535,564

7,386,062.

84

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

835,104

4,016,850.

24

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

3,821

18,379.01

Total

5,205,258

24,466,293

.58

Date

Registered Company

Nature of

Quantity

Considera

Change

tion

21/02/2020

UBS Wealth Management

Buy

2,312

11,120.72

Total

2,312

11,120.72

Pendal Fund Services Limited

5,207,570

24,477,414

.30

Ordinary 127,530

Ordinary 51,635

Ordinary 196

Ordinary 139,478

Ordinary 139,478

Ordinary 53,825

Ordinary 116,049

Ordinary 564,198

Ordinary 166,781

Ordinary 80,000

Ordinary 293,559

Ordinary 1,535,564

Ordinary 835,104

Ordinary 3,821

Class of

Person's

votes

Securities

affected

Ordinary

2,312

Pendal Institutional Limited

Nature of

Considera

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

Quantity

votes

Change

tion

Securities

affected

21/02/2020

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Buy

140,169

674,212.89

Ordinary

140,169

21/02/2020

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Buy

67,629

325,295.49

Ordinary

67,629

Total

207,798

999,508.38

Nature of

Considera

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

Quantity

votes

Change

tion

Securities

affected

8/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

35,153

153,970.14

Ordinary

35,153

8/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

2,320

10,161.60

Ordinary

2,320

11/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

16,684

73,576.44

Ordinary

16,684

11/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

35,153

155,024.73

Ordinary

35,153

12/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

31,124

138,190.56

Ordinary

31,124

27/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

94,784

423,684.48

Ordinary

94,784

28/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

8,809

39,904.77

Ordinary

8,809

Page 5 of 7

29/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

78,865

12/12/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

101,579

31/12/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

50,063

2/01/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

61,381

3/01/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

97,256

21/01/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

86,181

23/01/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

18,602

10/02/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Sell

-30,403

21/02/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

432,034

21/02/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

105,757

21/02/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Sell

-18,164

21/02/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Buy

854,887

Total

2,062,065

Date

Registered Company

Nature of

Quantity

Change

8/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

130

8/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

1,965

11/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

1,965

11/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

933

12/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

1,740

28/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

2,351

29/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

21,043

4/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Sell

-5,810

12/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

23,631

31/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

11,295

2/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

13,849

3/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

21,942

14/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Sell

-6,452

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

452,748

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

22,407

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Sell

-8,011

21/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Buy

180,923

Total

736,649

363,567.65

467,263.40

214,269.64

262,710.68

421,118.48

399,018.03

86,871.34

-

147,758.58

2,078,083.

54

508,691.17

-89,185.24

4,112,006.

47

9,671,169.

30

Considera

tion

569.40

8,606.70

8,665.65

4,114.53

7,725.60

10,650.03

97,008.23

-25,912.60

108,702.60

48,342.60

59,273.72

95,008.86

-28,969.48 2,177,717.

88

107,777.67

-39,334.01

870,239.63

3,510,187.

01

Ordinary 78,865

Ordinary 101,579

Ordinary 50,063

Ordinary 61,381

Ordinary 97,256

Ordinary 86,181

Ordinary 18,602

Ordinary 30,403

Ordinary 432,034

Ordinary 105,757

Ordinary 18,164

Ordinary 854,887

Class of

Person's

votes

Securities

affected

Ordinary

130

Ordinary

1,965

Ordinary

1,965

Ordinary

933

Ordinary

1,740

Ordinary

2,351

Ordinary

21,043

Ordinary

5,810

Ordinary

23,631

Ordinary

11,295

Ordinary

13,849

Ordinary

21,942

Ordinary

6,452

Ordinary

452,748

Ordinary

22,407

Ordinary

8,011

Ordinary

180,923

Date

Registered Company

Nature of

Quantity

Considera

Change

tion

21/02/2020

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Buy

904,099

4,348,716.

19

21/02/2020

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Buy

322,522

1,551,330.

82

21/02/2020

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Buy

215,177

1,035,001.

37

21/02/2020

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Buy

595,272

2,863,258.

32

21/02/2020

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Buy

94,070

452,476.70

Total

2,131,140

10,250,783

.40

Class of

Person's

votes

Securities

affected

Ordinary

904,099

Ordinary

322,522

Ordinary

215,177

Ordinary

595,272

Ordinary

94,070

Page 6 of 7

Date

Registered Company

21/02/2020 National Australia Bank Limited

21/02/2020 National Australia Bank Limited

21/02/2020 National Australia Bank Limited

Total

Date

Registered Company

21/02/2020 Northern Trust Company Limited

Total

Date

Registered Company

21/02/2020 RBC Investor Services Trust

Total

Date

Registered Company

21/02/2020 State Street Australia Limited

21/02/2020 State Street Australia Limited

Total

Pendal Institutional Limited

Nature of

Change

Buy

Buy

Buy

Nature of

Change

Buy

Nature of

Change

Buy

Nature of

Change

Buy

Buy

Quantity

146,536

182,769

1,363,926

1,693,231

Quantity

1,215,961

1,215,961

Quantity

135,201

135,201

Quantity

325,570

159,466

485,036

8,667,081

Considera

tion

704,838.16

879,118.89

6,560,484.

06

8,144,441.

11

Considera

tion

5,848,772.

41

5,848,772.

41

Considera

tion

650,316.81

650,316.81

Considera

tion

1,565,991.

70

767,031.46

2,333,023.

16

41,408,201

.58

Class of

Person's

votes

Securities

affected

Ordinary

146,536

Ordinary

182,769

Ordinary

1,363,926

Class of

Person's

votes

Securities

affected

Ordinary 1,215,961

Class of

Person's

votes

Securities

affected

Ordinary

135,201

Class of

Person's

votes

Securities

affected

Ordinary

325,570

Ordinary

159,466

Page 7 of 7

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 07:48:07 UTC
