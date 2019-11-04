Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Pendal Group Limited    PDL   AU0000009789

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
7.24 AUD   +1.54%
01:38aPENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PDL
PU
10/30PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder from PDL
PU
10/17PENDAL : Closing date for nomination of election of directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pendal : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PDL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:38am EST

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

4 November 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder (Form 605) in respect of Infomedia Ltd (IFM).

Yours faithfully,

Joanne Hawkins

Company Secretary

{00018290.docx}

1

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 003 326 243

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

The holder ceased to be a

substantial holder on

31/10/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

15/07/2019

The previous notice was dated

15/07/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's

changed

change (4)

given in relation

number of

votes

to change (5)

securities

affected

affected

31/10/2019

Pendal Group Limited & its

See

See

See

See

Associates, Pendal Fund

Annexure

Annexure 'A'

Annexure

Annexure

Services Limited, Pendal

'A'

'A'

'A'

Institutional Limited

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to the voting interests of the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Page 1 of 8

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)

The Company Secretary

INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)

Locked Bag 5009

Frenchs Forest, NSW 2086

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

04/11/2019

Page 2 of 8

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Page 3 of 8

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822 and its associated entities

Joanne Hawkins- Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 04/11/2019

Sales & Purchases for the period : 12/07/2019 to 31/10/2019

SECURITY: IFM

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

Securities

votes affected

Change

12/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

40,436

70,763.00

Ordinary

40,436

15/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

28,618

50,940.04

Ordinary

28,618

16/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

438,638

789,548.40

Ordinary

438,638

17/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

144,606

261,736.86

Ordinary

144,606

19/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

478

936.88

Ordinary

478

19/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

3,160

6,130.40

Ordinary

3,160

2/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

183

344.04

Ordinary

183

5/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

8,106

15,239.28

Ordinary

8,106

6/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

9,913

17,347.75

Ordinary

9,913

8/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

1,067

1,867.25

Ordinary

1,067

9/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

187

327.25

Ordinary

187

14/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

94,778

179,130.42

Ordinary

94,778

19/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

416,770

754,353.70

Ordinary

416,770

21/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-140,495

-302,064.25

Ordinary

140,495

21/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-76,602

-164,694.30

Ordinary

76,602

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-78,952

-174,483.92

Ordinary

78,952

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-11,979

-26,473.59

Ordinary

11,979

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-2,203

-4,868.63

Ordinary

2,203

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-9,239

-20,418.19

Ordinary

9,239

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-32,713

-72,295.73

Ordinary

32,713

28/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-31,581

-69,162.39

Ordinary

31,581

11/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-31,798

-69,955.60

Ordinary

31,798

11/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-164,037

-364,162.14

Ordinary

164,037

11/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-34,622

-76,168.40

Ordinary

34,622

11/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-35,963

-79,837.86

Ordinary

35,963

11/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-69,864

-153,700.80

Ordinary

69,864

11/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-8,927

-19,639.40

Ordinary

8,927

11/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-167,279

-368,013.80

Ordinary

167,279

13/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-12,657

-28,098.54

Ordinary

12,657

13/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-83,692

-185,796.24

Ordinary

83,692

17/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

29,505

59,305.05

Ordinary

29,505

18/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

1,102

2,226.04

Ordinary

1,102

18/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

6,428

13,241.68

Ordinary

6,428

25/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

34,731

78,144.75

Ordinary

34,731

30/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

554

1,119.08

Ordinary

554

1/10/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

11,223

22,558.23

Ordinary

11,223

Page 4 of 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 06:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
01:38aPENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PDL
PU
10/30PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder from PDL
PU
10/17PENDAL : Closing date for nomination of election of directors
PU
10/14PENDAL : Enthusiasm Wanes For Pendal Group
AQ
10/10PENDAL : Funds Under Management – quarter ended 30 September 2019
PU
08/30PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in NTD
PU
08/28PENDAL : appoints JOHCM CEO – USA
PU
07/24PENDAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice – D Page
PU
07/24PENDAL : Issue of Shares and Appendix 3B
PU
07/24PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in IVC
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 492 M
EBIT 2019 197 M
Net income 2019 146 M
Finance 2019 102 M
Yield 2019 6,28%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,96x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
Capitalization 2 050 M
Chart PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pendal Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,96  AUD
Last Close Price 7,13  AUD
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emilio Gonzalez Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
James Kingsman Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Cameron Williamson Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah Ruth Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED-10.29%1 417
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.80.01%35 751
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC26.70%27 333
LEGAL & GENERAL15.11%20 427
AMUNDI46.66%15 102
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-5.43%14 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group