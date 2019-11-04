Pendal : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PDL
Pendal Group Limited
Level 14, The Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
ABN 28 126 385 822
Company Announcements Platform
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
4 November 2019
Dear Sir/Madam,
Re: Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder (Form 605) in respect of Infomedia Ltd (IFM).
Yours faithfully,
Joanne Hawkins
Company Secretary
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To
Company Name/Scheme
INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 003 326 243
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 126 385 822
The holder ceased to be a
substantial holder on
31/10/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
15/07/2019
The previous notice was dated
15/07/2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest
Nature of
Consideration
Class (6) and
Person's
changed
change (4)
given in relation
number of
votes
to change (5)
securities
affected
affected
31/10/2019
Pendal Group Limited & its
See
See
See
See
Associates, Pendal Fund
Annexure
Annexure 'A'
Annexure
Annexure
Services Limited, Pendal
'A'
'A'
'A'
Institutional Limited
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to the voting interests of the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Pendal Group Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney
NSW 2000
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney
NSW 2000
Pendal Institutional Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney
NSW 2000
INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)
The Company Secretary
INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)
Locked Bag 5009
Frenchs Forest, NSW 2086
Signature
Print name
Joanne Hawkins
Capacity
Company Secretary
Sign here
Date
04/11/2019
ANNEXURE A
This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822 and its associated entities
Joanne Hawkins- Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 04/11/2019
Sales & Purchases for the period : 12/07/2019 to 31/10/2019
SECURITY: IFM
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Nature
Class of
Person's
Date
Registered Company
of
Quantity
Consideration
Securities
votes affected
Change
12/07/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
40,436
70,763.00
Ordinary
40,436
15/07/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
28,618
50,940.04
Ordinary
28,618
16/07/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
438,638
789,548.40
Ordinary
438,638
17/07/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
144,606
261,736.86
Ordinary
144,606
19/07/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
478
936.88
Ordinary
478
19/07/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
3,160
6,130.40
Ordinary
3,160
2/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
183
344.04
Ordinary
183
5/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
8,106
15,239.28
Ordinary
8,106
6/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
9,913
17,347.75
Ordinary
9,913
8/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
1,067
1,867.25
Ordinary
1,067
9/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
187
327.25
Ordinary
187
14/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
94,778
179,130.42
Ordinary
94,778
19/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
416,770
754,353.70
Ordinary
416,770
21/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-140,495
-302,064.25
Ordinary
140,495
21/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-76,602
-164,694.30
Ordinary
76,602
27/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-78,952
-174,483.92
Ordinary
78,952
27/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-11,979
-26,473.59
Ordinary
11,979
27/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-2,203
-4,868.63
Ordinary
2,203
27/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-9,239
-20,418.19
Ordinary
9,239
27/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-32,713
-72,295.73
Ordinary
32,713
28/08/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-31,581
-69,162.39
Ordinary
31,581
11/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-31,798
-69,955.60
Ordinary
31,798
11/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-164,037
-364,162.14
Ordinary
164,037
11/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-34,622
-76,168.40
Ordinary
34,622
11/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-35,963
-79,837.86
Ordinary
35,963
11/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-69,864
-153,700.80
Ordinary
69,864
11/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-8,927
-19,639.40
Ordinary
8,927
11/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-167,279
-368,013.80
Ordinary
167,279
13/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-12,657
-28,098.54
Ordinary
12,657
13/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Sell
-83,692
-185,796.24
Ordinary
83,692
17/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
29,505
59,305.05
Ordinary
29,505
18/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
1,102
2,226.04
Ordinary
1,102
18/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
6,428
13,241.68
Ordinary
6,428
25/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
34,731
78,144.75
Ordinary
34,731
30/09/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
554
1,119.08
Ordinary
554
1/10/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
11,223
22,558.23
Ordinary
11,223
Pendal Group Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 06:32:05 UTC