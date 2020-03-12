Pendal : Change of substantial holding in JHC 0 03/12/2020 | 06:29am GMT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Pendal Group Limited Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 Australia ABN 28 126 385 822 Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 12 March 2020 Dear Sir/Madam Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC). Yours faithfully Joanne Hawkins Group Company Secretary {00015748.docx} 1 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) ACN/ARSN ACN 168 631 052 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 126 385 822 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 10/03/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 17/04/2019 The previous notice was dated 15/04/2019 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting Power (5) Person's votes Voting Power (5) ORDINARY 27,977,370 10.47% 24,885,316 9.31% SHARES 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose relevant interest Nature of Consideration Class and Person's changed change (6) given in number of votes relation to securities affected change (7) affected 10/03/2020 PDL & its Associates, Pendal See See See See Fund Services Limited, Annexure Annexure Annexure Annexure Pendal Institutional Limited 'A' 'A' 'A' 'A' Page 1 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered Person entitled Nature of Class and Person's votes holder of to be registered relevant interest Number of securities as holder (8) (6) securities Pendal Fund HSBC Custody HSBC Custody Pendal Fund 13,999,256 13,888,256 Services Limited * Nominees Nominees Services Limited Ordinary (Australia) (Australia) is the trustee or Limited. Limited. responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Australia and Australia and Pendal 10,997,060 10,997,060 Limited New Zealand New Zealand Institutional Ordinary Banking Group Banking Group Limited is the HSBC Custody HSBC Custody investment manager Nominees Nominees appointed by (Australia) (Australia) various Limited. Limited. superannuation State Street State Street funds, institutional Australia Australia investors and Limited Limited unit trusts and, in Citicorp Citicorp that capacity, can exercise the Nominees Pty Nominees Pty power to vote or Ltd Ltd dispose of the shares.. Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest. 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Pendal Group Limited (PDL) Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Fund Services Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Institutional Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square SYDNEY NSW 2000 JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) The Company Secretary, JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) Q1 Building, Level 4, 1 Southbank Boulevard, SOUTHBANK VIC 3006 Page 2 Signature Print name Joanne Hawkins Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 12/03/2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any changes in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Page 3 ANNEXURE A This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822 Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited - 12/03/2020 TRANSACTION HISTORY Sales & Purchases for the period : 16/04/2019 to 10/03/2020 SECURITY: JHC Pendal Fund Services Limited Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 16/04/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 9,566 13,775.04 Ordinary 9,566 16/04/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 213,667 307,680.48 Ordinary 213,667 18/04/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 120,549 179,618.01 Ordinary 120,549 29/04/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 407,596 607,318.04 Ordinary 407,596 30/04/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 4,194 6,291.00 Ordinary 4,194 2/05/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 7,120 10,680.00 Ordinary 7,120 3/05/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 18,837 28,255.50 Ordinary 18,837 6/05/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 42,984 64,476.00 Ordinary 42,984 7/05/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 41,710 62,565.00 Ordinary 41,710 3/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 19,478 22,204.92 Ordinary 19,478 4/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -7,120 -7,903.20 Ordinary 7,120 4/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -8,288 -9,199.68 Ordinary 8,288 10/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -40,658 -43,910.64 Ordinary 40,658 10/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -10,549 -11,392.92 Ordinary 10,549 16/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -4,194 -4,403.70 Ordinary 4,194 16/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -42,984 -45,133.20 Ordinary 42,984 16/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -1,052 -1,104.60 Ordinary 1,052 16/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -27,812 -29,202.60 Ordinary 27,812 27/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -76,448 -83,328.32 Ordinary 76,448 27/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -59,372 -64,715.48 Ordinary 59,372 27/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -119,202 -129,930.18 Ordinary 119,202 27/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -15,586 -16,988.74 Ordinary 15,586 27/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -134,520 -146,626.80 Ordinary 134,520 27/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -67 -73.03 Ordinary 67 27/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -68,196 -74,333.64 Ordinary 68,196 27/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -34,676 -37,796.84 Ordinary 34,676 28/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 89,910 98,901.00 Ordinary 89,910 28/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -141,091 -153,789.19 Ordinary 141,091 28/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -51,804 -55,430.28 Ordinary 51,804 29/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 235,198 263,421.76 Ordinary 235,198 30/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 67,843 74,627.30 Ordinary 67,843 2/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 34,284 37,712.40 Ordinary 34,284 3/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 3,202 3,522.20 Ordinary 3,202 Page 4 4/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 18,434 20,093.06 Ordinary 18,434 11/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 52,048 62,457.60 Ordinary 52,048 12/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 105,211 129,409.53 Ordinary 105,211 13/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 53,069 64,213.49 Ordinary 53,069 16/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 157,855 194,161.65 Ordinary 157,855 17/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 104,244 121,965.48 Ordinary 104,244 18/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 110,665 129,478.05 Ordinary 110,665 19/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 117,629 137,625.93 Ordinary 117,629 20/09/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 5,835 6,826.95 Ordinary 5,835 13/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -6,827 -7,577.97 Ordinary 6,827 13/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -36,260 -40,248.60 Ordinary 36,260 14/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -4,878 -5,365.80 Ordinary 4,878 15/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -16,069 -17,675.90 Ordinary 16,069 18/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -16,260 -17,723.40 Ordinary 16,260 19/11/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -2,808 -3,060.72 Ordinary 2,808 10/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -12,016 -12,016.00 Ordinary 12,016 10/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -9,635 -9,635.00 Ordinary 9,635 11/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -36,003 -36,363.03 Ordinary 36,003 12/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -3,846 -3,922.92 Ordinary 3,846 13/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -70,411 -72,523.33 Ordinary 70,411 23/12/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -59,244 -58,651.56 Ordinary 59,244 21/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -77,625 -77,625.00 Ordinary 77,625 22/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -9,566 -9,566.00 Ordinary 9,566 22/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -80,003 -79,202.97 Ordinary 80,003 22/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -5,358 -5,358.00 Ordinary 5,358 22/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -129,692 -128,395.08 Ordinary 129,692 22/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -190,734 -190,734.00 Ordinary 190,734 22/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -148,451 -148,451.00 Ordinary 148,451 22/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -297,326 -297,326.00 Ordinary 297,326 22/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -133,664 -133,664.00 Ordinary 133,664 23/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -115,505 -115,505.00 Ordinary 115,505 24/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -37,113 -37,484.13 Ordinary 37,113 28/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -17,299 -17,299.00 Ordinary 17,299 29/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -9,706 -9,706.00 Ordinary 9,706 31/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -255,623 -245,398.08 Ordinary 255,623 31/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -2,148 -2,062.08 Ordinary 2,148 31/01/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -20,878 -20,042.88 Ordinary 20,878 3/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -31,921 -30,324.95 Ordinary 31,921 5/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -8,793 -8,529.21 Ordinary 8,793 18/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -130,362 -126,451.14 Ordinary 130,362 18/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -58,291 -56,542.27 Ordinary 58,291 3/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 11,871 10,921.32 Ordinary 11,871 5/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -251,425 -216,225.50 Ordinary 251,425 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -4,647 -3,159.96 Ordinary 4,647 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -61,723 -41,971.64 Ordinary 61,723 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -10,702 -7,063.32 Ordinary 10,702 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -1,768 -1,202.24 Ordinary 1,768 Page 5 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -148,630 -101,068.40 Ordinary 148,630 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -1,467 -997.56 Ordinary 1,467 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -9,533 -6,482.44 Ordinary 9,533 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -26,027 -17,177.82 Ordinary 26,027 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -24,137 -15,447.68 Ordinary 24,137 9/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -478,713 -301,589.19 Ordinary 478,713 10/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -18,542 -11,310.62 Ordinary 18,542 10/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -2,162 -1,405.30 Ordinary 2,162 10/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -9,644 -6,268.60 Ordinary 9,644 10/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -30,161 -18,398.21 Ordinary 30,161 10/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -5,256 -3,416.40 Ordinary 5,256 6/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -251,425 -198,625.75 Ordinary 251,425 10/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -13,798 -8,968.70 Ordinary 13,798 10/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -9,656 -6,276.40 Ordinary 9,656 10/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -14,931 -9,107.91 Ordinary 14,931 Total -2,199,282 -1,257,655.99 Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 11/09/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 12,283 14,739.60 Ordinary 12,283 12/09/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 24,830 30,540.90 Ordinary 24,830 13/09/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 12,524 15,154.04 Ordinary 12,524 16/09/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 37,254 45,822.42 Ordinary 37,254 17/09/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 24,602 28,784.34 Ordinary 24,602 18/09/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 26,117 30,556.89 Ordinary 26,117 19/09/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 7,693 9,000.81 Ordinary 7,693 20/09/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 1,377 1,611.09 Ordinary 1,377 13/11/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -163 -180.93 Ordinary 163 13/11/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -865 -960.15 Ordinary 865 14/11/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -116 -127.60 Ordinary 116 15/11/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -383 -421.30 Ordinary 383 18/11/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -388 -422.92 Ordinary 388 19/11/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -67 -73.03 Ordinary 67 10/12/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -1,584 -1,584.00 Ordinary 1,584 11/12/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -2,634 -2,660.34 Ordinary 2,634 12/12/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -282 -287.64 Ordinary 282 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -158 -107.44 Ordinary 158 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -2,103 -1,430.04 Ordinary 2,103 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -365 -240.90 Ordinary 365 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -631 -384.91 Ordinary 631 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -329 -213.85 Ordinary 329 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -74 -48.10 Ordinary 74 Total 136,538 167,066.94 Pendal Fund Services Limited Total : -2,062,744 -1,090,589.05 Page 6 Pendal Institutional Limited Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 3/07/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Buy 158 180.12 Ordinary 158 3/07/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -3,671 -4,184.94 Ordinary 3,671 3/07/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -7,227 -8,238.78 Ordinary 7,227 3/07/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -15,842 -18,059.88 Ordinary 15,842 3/07/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -6,362 -7,252.68 Ordinary 6,362 3/07/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -4,553 -5,190.42 Ordinary 4,553 21/08/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -12,814 -13,839.12 Ordinary 12,814 21/08/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -5,113 -5,522.04 Ordinary 5,113 2/10/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -7,020 -8,424.00 Ordinary 7,020 2/10/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -4,213 -5,055.60 Ordinary 4,213 2/10/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -13,428 -16,113.60 Ordinary 13,428 7/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Buy 18,001 20,521.14 Ordinary 18,001 8/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Buy 2,437 2,753.81 Ordinary 2,437 14/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -5,957 -6,552.70 Ordinary 5,957 14/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -4,983 -5,481.30 Ordinary 4,983 14/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -13,538 -14,891.80 Ordinary 13,538 14/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -5,386 -5,924.60 Ordinary 5,386 3/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -11,871 -10,921.32 Ordinary 11,871 9/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -506 -344.08 Ordinary 506 9/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -218 -148.24 Ordinary 218 9/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -2,386 -1,622.48 Ordinary 2,386 9/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -501 -330.66 Ordinary 501 10/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -31 -20.15 Ordinary 31 10/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -452 -293.80 Ordinary 452 10/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -70 -45.50 Ordinary 70 10/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -869 -530.09 Ordinary 869 Total -106,415 -115,532.71 Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 16/04/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 142,676 205,453.44 Ordinary 142,676 16/04/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 6,388 9,198.72 Ordinary 6,388 18/04/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 80,497 119,940.53 Ordinary 80,497 29/04/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 259,455 386,587.95 Ordinary 259,455 30/04/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 2,669 4,003.50 Ordinary 2,669 2/05/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 4,533 6,799.50 Ordinary 4,533 3/05/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 11,991 17,986.50 Ordinary 11,991 6/05/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 27,361 41,041.50 Ordinary 27,361 7/05/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 26,550 39,825.00 Ordinary 26,550 Page 7 17/07/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -34,435 -35,812.40 Ordinary 34,435 28/08/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 81,608 89,768.80 Ordinary 81,608 29/08/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 169,284 189,598.08 Ordinary 169,284 30/08/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 48,830 53,713.00 Ordinary 48,830 2/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 24,676 27,143.60 Ordinary 24,676 3/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 2,305 2,535.50 Ordinary 2,305 4/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 13,268 14,462.12 Ordinary 13,268 11/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 34,960 41,952.00 Ordinary 34,960 12/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 70,668 86,921.64 Ordinary 70,668 13/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 35,645 43,130.45 Ordinary 35,645 16/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 106,027 130,413.21 Ordinary 106,027 17/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 70,018 81,921.06 Ordinary 70,018 18/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 74,331 86,967.27 Ordinary 74,331 19/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 74,277 86,904.09 Ordinary 74,277 20/09/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Buy 3,919 4,585.23 Ordinary 3,919 28/10/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -28,566 -31,708.26 Ordinary 28,566 13/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -24,710 -27,428.10 Ordinary 24,710 13/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -4,653 -5,164.83 Ordinary 4,653 14/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -3,324 -3,656.40 Ordinary 3,324 15/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -10,950 -12,045.00 Ordinary 10,950 18/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -11,081 -12,078.29 Ordinary 11,081 19/11/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -1,913 -2,085.17 Ordinary 1,913 10/12/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -44,323 -44,323.00 Ordinary 44,323 11/12/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -73,704 -74,441.04 Ordinary 73,704 12/12/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -7,873 -8,030.46 Ordinary 7,873 23/12/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -40,302 -39,898.98 Ordinary 40,302 10/02/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -39,891 -36,300.81 Ordinary 39,891 14/02/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -120,371 -110,741.32 Ordinary 120,371 17/02/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -36,733 -34,161.69 Ordinary 36,733 3/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -470,671 -433,017.32 Ordinary 470,671 10/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -14,870 -9,070.70 Ordinary 14,870 10/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -7,735 -5,027.75 Ordinary 7,735 10/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -1,734 -1,127.10 Ordinary 1,734 9/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -8,583 -5,664.78 Ordinary 8,583 9/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -3,727 -2,534.36 Ordinary 3,727 9/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -49,501 -33,660.68 Ordinary 49,501 Total 332,286 802,874.25 Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 5/07/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Buy 2,886 3,290.04 Ordinary 2,886 29/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -47,321 -51,641.41 Ordinary 47,321 29/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -46,955 -51,373.47 Ordinary 46,955 30/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -7,993 -8,583.68 Ordinary 7,993 30/08/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -21,769 -23,793.52 Ordinary 21,769 12/02/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -59,767 -54,824.27 Ordinary 59,767 Page 8 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -24,179 -16,586.79 Ordinary 24,179 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -1,820 -1,233.60 Ordinary 1,820 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -4,193 -2,784.99 Ordinary 4,193 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -847 -552.67 Ordinary 847 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -7,264 -4,461.55 Ordinary 7,264 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -3,778 -2,462.50 Ordinary 3,778 Total -223,000 -215,008.41 Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 3/07/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 10,106 11,520.84 Ordinary 10,106 3/07/2019 State Street Australia Limited Buy 5,027 5,730.78 Ordinary 5,027 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -33,535 -38,900.60 Ordinary 33,535 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -33,391 -38,733.56 Ordinary 33,391 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -105,852 -122,788.32 Ordinary 105,852 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 47,439 55,029.24 Ordinary 47,439 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -16 -18.56 Ordinary 16 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -33,391 -38,733.56 Ordinary 33,391 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -217,652 -252,476.32 Ordinary 217,652 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -47,439 -55,029.24 Ordinary 47,439 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -18,146 -21,049.36 Ordinary 18,146 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -5,504 -6,384.64 Ordinary 5,504 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 33,535 38,900.60 Ordinary 33,535 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -17,872 -20,731.52 Ordinary 17,872 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 17,872 20,731.52 Ordinary 17,872 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -3,504 -4,064.64 Ordinary 3,504 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -17,872 -20,731.52 Ordinary 17,872 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -16 -18.56 Ordinary 16 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -217,652 -252,476.32 Ordinary 217,652 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -45,989 -53,347.24 Ordinary 45,989 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 45,989 53,347.24 Ordinary 45,989 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -5,504 -6,384.64 Ordinary 5,504 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 18,146 21,049.36 Ordinary 18,146 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -3,504 -4,064.64 Ordinary 3,504 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 105,852 122,788.32 Ordinary 105,852 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -24,520 -28,443.20 Ordinary 24,520 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -47,439 -55,029.24 Ordinary 47,439 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -24,520 -28,443.20 Ordinary 24,520 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 3,504 4,064.64 Ordinary 3,504 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 33,391 38,733.56 Ordinary 33,391 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 24,520 28,443.20 Ordinary 24,520 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 217,652 252,476.32 Ordinary 217,652 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -45,989 -53,347.24 Ordinary 45,989 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -31,196 -36,187.36 Ordinary 31,196 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -105,852 -122,788.32 Ordinary 105,852 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -18,146 -21,049.36 Ordinary 18,146 Page 9 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 31,196 36,187.36 Ordinary 31,196 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 5,504 6,384.64 Ordinary 5,504 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 16 18.56 Ordinary 16 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -31,196 -36,187.36 Ordinary 31,196 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -33,535 -38,900.60 Ordinary 33,535 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 136,162 157,947.92 Ordinary 136,162 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -90,317 -104,767.72 Ordinary 90,317 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -218 -252.88 Ordinary 218 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 90,317 104,767.72 Ordinary 90,317 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -34,142 -39,604.72 Ordinary 34,142 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 34,142 39,604.72 Ordinary 34,142 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -36,057 -41,826.12 Ordinary 36,057 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -90,317 -104,767.72 Ordinary 90,317 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -218 -252.88 Ordinary 218 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -136,162 -157,947.92 Ordinary 136,162 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 218 252.88 Ordinary 218 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -36,057 -41,826.12 Ordinary 36,057 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -4,264 -4,946.24 Ordinary 4,264 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -136,162 -157,947.92 Ordinary 136,162 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 36,057 41,826.12 Ordinary 36,057 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell 4,264 4,946.24 Ordinary 4,264 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -4,264 -4,946.24 Ordinary 4,264 18/10/2019 State Street Australia Limited Sell -34,142 -39,604.72 Ordinary 34,142 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -5,328 -3,516.48 Ordinary 5,328 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -30,730 -20,896.40 Ordinary 30,730 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -9,702 -6,306.30 Ordinary 9,702 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -18,652 -11,377.72 Ordinary 18,652 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -2,174 -1,413.10 Ordinary 2,174 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -9,232 -5,631.52 Ordinary 9,232 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -1,076 -699.40 Ordinary 1,076 10/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -4,802 -3,121.30 Ordinary 4,802 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -10,766 -7,105.56 Ordinary 10,766 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -62,088 -42,219.84 Ordinary 62,088 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -4,674 -3,178.32 Ordinary 4,674 9/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -2,314 -1,573.52 Ordinary 2,314 Total -1,032,181 -1,117,288.00 Pendal Institutional Limited Total : -1,029,310 -644,954.87 Page 10 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Pendal Group Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:28:06 UTC 0 Latest news on PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 06:29a PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in JHC PU 03/06 PENDAL : Change of substantial shareholding in MND PU 02/26 Rio Tinto's best earnings since 2011 clouded by virus risks RE 02/26 PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in ADH PU 02/25 PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CQR PU 02/12 PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in COE PU 02/12 PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IVC PU 01/31 PENDAL : Change in substantial holding PU 01/14 PENDAL : No Quick Turnaround For Pendal Group AQ 01/14 PENDAL : Funds Under Management – Quarter Ended 31 December 2019 PU