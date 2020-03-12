Log in
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/12
4.85 AUD   -8.49%
06:29aPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in JHC
PU
03/06PENDAL : Change of substantial shareholding in MND
PU
02/26Rio Tinto's best earnings since 2011 clouded by virus risks
RE
Pendal : Change of substantial holding in JHC

03/12/2020 | 06:29am GMT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

12 March 2020

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

{00015748.docx}

1

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 168 631 052

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

10/03/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

17/04/2019

The previous notice was dated

15/04/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

ORDINARY

27,977,370

10.47%

24,885,316

9.31%

SHARES

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's

changed

change (6)

given in

number of

votes

relation to

securities

affected

change (7)

affected

10/03/2020

PDL & its Associates, Pendal

See

See

See

See

Fund Services Limited,

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Pendal Institutional Limited

'A'

'A'

'A'

'A'

Page 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

holder of

to be registered

relevant interest

Number of

securities

as holder (8)

(6)

securities

Pendal Fund

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

Pendal Fund

13,999,256

13,888,256

Services Limited *

Nominees

Nominees

Services Limited

Ordinary

(Australia)

(Australia)

is the trustee or

Limited.

Limited.

responsible entity

of various

managed

investment

schemes and, in

that capacity, can

exercise the

power to vote or

dispose of the

shares.

Pendal Institutional

Australia and

Australia and

Pendal

10,997,060

10,997,060

Limited

New Zealand

New Zealand

Institutional

Ordinary

Banking Group

Banking Group

Limited is the

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

investment

manager

Nominees

Nominees

appointed by

(Australia)

(Australia)

various

Limited.

Limited.

superannuation

State Street

State Street

funds,

institutional

Australia

Australia

investors and

Limited

Limited

unit trusts and, in

Citicorp

Citicorp

that capacity, can

exercise the

Nominees Pty

Nominees Pty

power to vote or

Ltd

Ltd

dispose of the

shares..

  • Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square

SYDNEY NSW 2000

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

The Company Secretary,

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

Q1 Building, Level 4,

1 Southbank Boulevard,

SOUTHBANK VIC 3006

Page 2

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

12/03/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any changes in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Page 3

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822

Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited - 12/03/2020

TRANSACTION HISTORY

Sales & Purchases for the period : 16/04/2019 to 10/03/2020

SECURITY: JHC

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

16/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

9,566

13,775.04

Ordinary

9,566

16/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

213,667

307,680.48

Ordinary

213,667

18/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

120,549

179,618.01

Ordinary

120,549

29/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

407,596

607,318.04

Ordinary

407,596

30/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

4,194

6,291.00

Ordinary

4,194

2/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

7,120

10,680.00

Ordinary

7,120

3/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

18,837

28,255.50

Ordinary

18,837

6/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

42,984

64,476.00

Ordinary

42,984

7/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

41,710

62,565.00

Ordinary

41,710

3/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

19,478

22,204.92

Ordinary

19,478

4/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-7,120

-7,903.20

Ordinary

7,120

4/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-8,288

-9,199.68

Ordinary

8,288

10/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-40,658

-43,910.64

Ordinary

40,658

10/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-10,549

-11,392.92

Ordinary

10,549

16/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-4,194

-4,403.70

Ordinary

4,194

16/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-42,984

-45,133.20

Ordinary

42,984

16/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-1,052

-1,104.60

Ordinary

1,052

16/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-27,812

-29,202.60

Ordinary

27,812

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-76,448

-83,328.32

Ordinary

76,448

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-59,372

-64,715.48

Ordinary

59,372

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-119,202

-129,930.18

Ordinary

119,202

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-15,586

-16,988.74

Ordinary

15,586

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-134,520

-146,626.80

Ordinary

134,520

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-67

-73.03

Ordinary

67

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-68,196

-74,333.64

Ordinary

68,196

27/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-34,676

-37,796.84

Ordinary

34,676

28/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

89,910

98,901.00

Ordinary

89,910

28/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-141,091

-153,789.19

Ordinary

141,091

28/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-51,804

-55,430.28

Ordinary

51,804

29/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

235,198

263,421.76

Ordinary

235,198

30/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

67,843

74,627.30

Ordinary

67,843

2/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

34,284

37,712.40

Ordinary

34,284

3/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

3,202

3,522.20

Ordinary

3,202

Page 4

4/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

18,434

20,093.06

Ordinary

18,434

11/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

52,048

62,457.60

Ordinary

52,048

12/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

105,211

129,409.53

Ordinary

105,211

13/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

53,069

64,213.49

Ordinary

53,069

16/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

157,855

194,161.65

Ordinary

157,855

17/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

104,244

121,965.48

Ordinary

104,244

18/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

110,665

129,478.05

Ordinary

110,665

19/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

117,629

137,625.93

Ordinary

117,629

20/09/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

5,835

6,826.95

Ordinary

5,835

13/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-6,827

-7,577.97

Ordinary

6,827

13/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-36,260

-40,248.60

Ordinary

36,260

14/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-4,878

-5,365.80

Ordinary

4,878

15/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-16,069

-17,675.90

Ordinary

16,069

18/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-16,260

-17,723.40

Ordinary

16,260

19/11/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-2,808

-3,060.72

Ordinary

2,808

10/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-12,016

-12,016.00

Ordinary

12,016

10/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-9,635

-9,635.00

Ordinary

9,635

11/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-36,003

-36,363.03

Ordinary

36,003

12/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-3,846

-3,922.92

Ordinary

3,846

13/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-70,411

-72,523.33

Ordinary

70,411

23/12/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-59,244

-58,651.56

Ordinary

59,244

21/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-77,625

-77,625.00

Ordinary

77,625

22/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-9,566

-9,566.00

Ordinary

9,566

22/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-80,003

-79,202.97

Ordinary

80,003

22/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-5,358

-5,358.00

Ordinary

5,358

22/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-129,692

-128,395.08

Ordinary

129,692

22/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-190,734

-190,734.00

Ordinary

190,734

22/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-148,451

-148,451.00

Ordinary

148,451

22/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-297,326

-297,326.00

Ordinary

297,326

22/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-133,664

-133,664.00

Ordinary

133,664

23/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-115,505

-115,505.00

Ordinary

115,505

24/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-37,113

-37,484.13

Ordinary

37,113

28/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-17,299

-17,299.00

Ordinary

17,299

29/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-9,706

-9,706.00

Ordinary

9,706

31/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-255,623

-245,398.08

Ordinary

255,623

31/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-2,148

-2,062.08

Ordinary

2,148

31/01/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-20,878

-20,042.88

Ordinary

20,878

3/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-31,921

-30,324.95

Ordinary

31,921

5/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-8,793

-8,529.21

Ordinary

8,793

18/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-130,362

-126,451.14

Ordinary

130,362

18/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-58,291

-56,542.27

Ordinary

58,291

3/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

11,871

10,921.32

Ordinary

11,871

5/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-251,425

-216,225.50

Ordinary

251,425

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-4,647

-3,159.96

Ordinary

4,647

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-61,723

-41,971.64

Ordinary

61,723

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-10,702

-7,063.32

Ordinary

10,702

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-1,768

-1,202.24

Ordinary

1,768

Page 5

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-148,630

-101,068.40

Ordinary

148,630

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-1,467

-997.56

Ordinary

1,467

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-9,533

-6,482.44

Ordinary

9,533

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-26,027

-17,177.82

Ordinary

26,027

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-24,137

-15,447.68

Ordinary

24,137

9/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-478,713

-301,589.19

Ordinary

478,713

10/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-18,542

-11,310.62

Ordinary

18,542

10/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-2,162

-1,405.30

Ordinary

2,162

10/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-9,644

-6,268.60

Ordinary

9,644

10/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-30,161

-18,398.21

Ordinary

30,161

10/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-5,256

-3,416.40

Ordinary

5,256

6/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-251,425

-198,625.75

Ordinary

251,425

10/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-13,798

-8,968.70

Ordinary

13,798

10/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-9,656

-6,276.40

Ordinary

9,656

10/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-14,931

-9,107.91

Ordinary

14,931

Total

-2,199,282

-1,257,655.99

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

11/09/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

12,283

14,739.60

Ordinary

12,283

12/09/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

24,830

30,540.90

Ordinary

24,830

13/09/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

12,524

15,154.04

Ordinary

12,524

16/09/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

37,254

45,822.42

Ordinary

37,254

17/09/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

24,602

28,784.34

Ordinary

24,602

18/09/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

26,117

30,556.89

Ordinary

26,117

19/09/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

7,693

9,000.81

Ordinary

7,693

20/09/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

1,377

1,611.09

Ordinary

1,377

13/11/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-163

-180.93

Ordinary

163

13/11/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-865

-960.15

Ordinary

865

14/11/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-116

-127.60

Ordinary

116

15/11/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-383

-421.30

Ordinary

383

18/11/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-388

-422.92

Ordinary

388

19/11/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-67

-73.03

Ordinary

67

10/12/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-1,584

-1,584.00

Ordinary

1,584

11/12/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-2,634

-2,660.34

Ordinary

2,634

12/12/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-282

-287.64

Ordinary

282

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-158

-107.44

Ordinary

158

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-2,103

-1,430.04

Ordinary

2,103

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-365

-240.90

Ordinary

365

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-631

-384.91

Ordinary

631

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-329

-213.85

Ordinary

329

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-74

-48.10

Ordinary

74

Total

136,538

167,066.94

Pendal Fund Services Limited Total :

-2,062,744

-1,090,589.05

Page 6

Pendal Institutional Limited

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

3/07/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Buy

158

180.12

Ordinary

158

3/07/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-3,671

-4,184.94

Ordinary

3,671

3/07/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-7,227

-8,238.78

Ordinary

7,227

3/07/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-15,842

-18,059.88

Ordinary

15,842

3/07/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-6,362

-7,252.68

Ordinary

6,362

3/07/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-4,553

-5,190.42

Ordinary

4,553

21/08/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-12,814

-13,839.12

Ordinary

12,814

21/08/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-5,113

-5,522.04

Ordinary

5,113

2/10/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-7,020

-8,424.00

Ordinary

7,020

2/10/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-4,213

-5,055.60

Ordinary

4,213

2/10/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-13,428

-16,113.60

Ordinary

13,428

7/11/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Buy

18,001

20,521.14

Ordinary

18,001

8/11/2019

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Buy

2,437

2,753.81

Ordinary

2,437

14/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-5,957

-6,552.70

Ordinary

5,957

14/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-4,983

-5,481.30

Ordinary

4,983

14/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-13,538

-14,891.80

Ordinary

13,538

14/11/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-5,386

-5,924.60

Ordinary

5,386

3/03/2020

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-11,871

-10,921.32

Ordinary

11,871

9/03/2020

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-506

-344.08

Ordinary

506

9/03/2020

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-218

-148.24

Ordinary

218

9/03/2020

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-2,386

-1,622.48

Ordinary

2,386

9/03/2020

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-501

-330.66

Ordinary

501

10/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-31

-20.15

Ordinary

31

10/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-452

-293.80

Ordinary

452

10/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-70

-45.50

Ordinary

70

10/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-869

-530.09

Ordinary

869

Total

-106,415

-115,532.71

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

16/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

142,676

205,453.44

Ordinary

142,676

16/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

6,388

9,198.72

Ordinary

6,388

18/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

80,497

119,940.53

Ordinary

80,497

29/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

259,455

386,587.95

Ordinary

259,455

30/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

2,669

4,003.50

Ordinary

2,669

2/05/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

4,533

6,799.50

Ordinary

4,533

3/05/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

11,991

17,986.50

Ordinary

11,991

6/05/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

27,361

41,041.50

Ordinary

27,361

7/05/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

26,550

39,825.00

Ordinary

26,550

Page 7

17/07/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-34,435

-35,812.40

Ordinary

34,435

28/08/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

81,608

89,768.80

Ordinary

81,608

29/08/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

169,284

189,598.08

Ordinary

169,284

30/08/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

48,830

53,713.00

Ordinary

48,830

2/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

24,676

27,143.60

Ordinary

24,676

3/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

2,305

2,535.50

Ordinary

2,305

4/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

13,268

14,462.12

Ordinary

13,268

11/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

34,960

41,952.00

Ordinary

34,960

12/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

70,668

86,921.64

Ordinary

70,668

13/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

35,645

43,130.45

Ordinary

35,645

16/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

106,027

130,413.21

Ordinary

106,027

17/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

70,018

81,921.06

Ordinary

70,018

18/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

74,331

86,967.27

Ordinary

74,331

19/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

74,277

86,904.09

Ordinary

74,277

20/09/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

3,919

4,585.23

Ordinary

3,919

28/10/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-28,566

-31,708.26

Ordinary

28,566

13/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-24,710

-27,428.10

Ordinary

24,710

13/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-4,653

-5,164.83

Ordinary

4,653

14/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-3,324

-3,656.40

Ordinary

3,324

15/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-10,950

-12,045.00

Ordinary

10,950

18/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-11,081

-12,078.29

Ordinary

11,081

19/11/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-1,913

-2,085.17

Ordinary

1,913

10/12/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-44,323

-44,323.00

Ordinary

44,323

11/12/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-73,704

-74,441.04

Ordinary

73,704

12/12/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-7,873

-8,030.46

Ordinary

7,873

23/12/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-40,302

-39,898.98

Ordinary

40,302

10/02/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-39,891

-36,300.81

Ordinary

39,891

14/02/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-120,371

-110,741.32

Ordinary

120,371

17/02/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-36,733

-34,161.69

Ordinary

36,733

3/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-470,671

-433,017.32

Ordinary

470,671

10/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-14,870

-9,070.70

Ordinary

14,870

10/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-7,735

-5,027.75

Ordinary

7,735

10/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-1,734

-1,127.10

Ordinary

1,734

9/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-8,583

-5,664.78

Ordinary

8,583

9/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-3,727

-2,534.36

Ordinary

3,727

9/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-49,501

-33,660.68

Ordinary

49,501

Total

332,286

802,874.25

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

5/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

2,886

3,290.04

Ordinary

2,886

29/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-47,321

-51,641.41

Ordinary

47,321

29/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-46,955

-51,373.47

Ordinary

46,955

30/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-7,993

-8,583.68

Ordinary

7,993

30/08/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-21,769

-23,793.52

Ordinary

21,769

12/02/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-59,767

-54,824.27

Ordinary

59,767

Page 8

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-24,179

-16,586.79

Ordinary

24,179

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-1,820

-1,233.60

Ordinary

1,820

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-4,193

-2,784.99

Ordinary

4,193

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-847

-552.67

Ordinary

847

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-7,264

-4,461.55

Ordinary

7,264

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-3,778

-2,462.50

Ordinary

3,778

Total

-223,000

-215,008.41

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

3/07/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

10,106

11,520.84

Ordinary

10,106

3/07/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Buy

5,027

5,730.78

Ordinary

5,027

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-33,535

-38,900.60

Ordinary

33,535

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-33,391

-38,733.56

Ordinary

33,391

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-105,852

-122,788.32

Ordinary

105,852

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

47,439

55,029.24

Ordinary

47,439

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-16

-18.56

Ordinary

16

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-33,391

-38,733.56

Ordinary

33,391

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-217,652

-252,476.32

Ordinary

217,652

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-47,439

-55,029.24

Ordinary

47,439

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-18,146

-21,049.36

Ordinary

18,146

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-5,504

-6,384.64

Ordinary

5,504

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

33,535

38,900.60

Ordinary

33,535

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-17,872

-20,731.52

Ordinary

17,872

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

17,872

20,731.52

Ordinary

17,872

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-3,504

-4,064.64

Ordinary

3,504

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-17,872

-20,731.52

Ordinary

17,872

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-16

-18.56

Ordinary

16

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-217,652

-252,476.32

Ordinary

217,652

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-45,989

-53,347.24

Ordinary

45,989

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

45,989

53,347.24

Ordinary

45,989

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-5,504

-6,384.64

Ordinary

5,504

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

18,146

21,049.36

Ordinary

18,146

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-3,504

-4,064.64

Ordinary

3,504

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

105,852

122,788.32

Ordinary

105,852

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-24,520

-28,443.20

Ordinary

24,520

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-47,439

-55,029.24

Ordinary

47,439

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-24,520

-28,443.20

Ordinary

24,520

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

3,504

4,064.64

Ordinary

3,504

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

33,391

38,733.56

Ordinary

33,391

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

24,520

28,443.20

Ordinary

24,520

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

217,652

252,476.32

Ordinary

217,652

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-45,989

-53,347.24

Ordinary

45,989

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-31,196

-36,187.36

Ordinary

31,196

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-105,852

-122,788.32

Ordinary

105,852

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-18,146

-21,049.36

Ordinary

18,146

Page 9

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

31,196

36,187.36

Ordinary

31,196

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

5,504

6,384.64

Ordinary

5,504

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

16

18.56

Ordinary

16

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-31,196

-36,187.36

Ordinary

31,196

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-33,535

-38,900.60

Ordinary

33,535

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

136,162

157,947.92

Ordinary

136,162

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-90,317

-104,767.72

Ordinary

90,317

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-218

-252.88

Ordinary

218

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

90,317

104,767.72

Ordinary

90,317

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-34,142

-39,604.72

Ordinary

34,142

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

34,142

39,604.72

Ordinary

34,142

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-36,057

-41,826.12

Ordinary

36,057

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-90,317

-104,767.72

Ordinary

90,317

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-218

-252.88

Ordinary

218

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-136,162

-157,947.92

Ordinary

136,162

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

218

252.88

Ordinary

218

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-36,057

-41,826.12

Ordinary

36,057

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-4,264

-4,946.24

Ordinary

4,264

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-136,162

-157,947.92

Ordinary

136,162

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

36,057

41,826.12

Ordinary

36,057

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

4,264

4,946.24

Ordinary

4,264

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-4,264

-4,946.24

Ordinary

4,264

18/10/2019

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-34,142

-39,604.72

Ordinary

34,142

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-5,328

-3,516.48

Ordinary

5,328

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-30,730

-20,896.40

Ordinary

30,730

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-9,702

-6,306.30

Ordinary

9,702

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-18,652

-11,377.72

Ordinary

18,652

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-2,174

-1,413.10

Ordinary

2,174

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-9,232

-5,631.52

Ordinary

9,232

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-1,076

-699.40

Ordinary

1,076

10/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-4,802

-3,121.30

Ordinary

4,802

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-10,766

-7,105.56

Ordinary

10,766

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-62,088

-42,219.84

Ordinary

62,088

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-4,674

-3,178.32

Ordinary

4,674

9/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-2,314

-1,573.52

Ordinary

2,314

Total

-1,032,181

-1,117,288.00

Pendal Institutional Limited Total :

-1,029,310

-644,954.87

Page 10

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:28:06 UTC
