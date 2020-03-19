Pendal : Change of substantial holding in JHC 0 03/19/2020 | 01:53am EDT Send by mail :

Pendal Group Limited Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 Australia ABN 28 126 385 822 Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 19 March 2020 Dear Sir/Madam Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Japara Healthcare Limited (JHC). Yours faithfully Joanne Hawkins Group Company Secretary {00015748.docx} 1 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) ACN/ARSN ACN 168 631 052 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 126 385 822 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 17/03/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 12/03/2020 The previous notice was dated 10/03/2020 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting Power (5) Person's votes Voting Power (5) ORDINARY 24,885,316 9.31% 22,078,580 8.26% SHARES 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose relevant interest Nature of Consideration Class and Person's changed change (6) given in number of votes relation to securities affected change (7) affected 17/03/2020 PDL & its Associates, Pendal See See See See Fund Services Limited, Annexure Annexure Annexure Annexure Pendal Institutional Limited 'A' 'A' 'A' 'A' Page 1 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered Person entitled Nature of Class and Person's votes holder of to be registered relevant interest Number of securities as holder (8) (6) securities Pendal Fund HSBC Custody HSBC Custody Pendal Fund 12,321,841 12,321,841 Services Limited * Nominees Nominees Services Limited Ordinary (Australia) (Australia) is the trustee or Limited. Limited. responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Australia and Australia and Pendal 9,756,739 9,756,739 Limited New Zealand New Zealand Institutional Ordinary Banking Group Banking Group Limited is the HSBC Custody HSBC Custody investment manager Nominees Nominees appointed by (Australia) (Australia) various Limited. Limited. superannuation State Street State Street funds, institutional Australia Australia investors and Limited Limited unit trusts and, in Citicorp Citicorp that capacity, can exercise the Nominees Pty Nominees Pty power to vote or Ltd Ltd dispose of the shares.. Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest. 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Pendal Group Limited (PDL) Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Fund Services Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Institutional Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square SYDNEY NSW 2000 JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) The Company Secretary, JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) Q1 Building, Level 4, 1 Southbank Boulevard, SOUTHBANK VIC 3006 Page 2 Signature Print name Joanne Hawkins Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 19/03/2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any changes in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Page 3 ANNEXURE A This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822 Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited - 19/03/2020 TRANSACTION HISTORY Sales & Purchases for the period : 11/03/2020 to 17/03/2020 SECURITY: JHC Pendal Fund Services Limited Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -1,904 -1,237.60 Ordinary 1,904 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -4,966 -3,227.90 Ordinary 4,966 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -4,629 -3,008.85 Ordinary 4,629 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -12,077 -7,850.05 Ordinary 12,077 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -48,871 -27,856.47 Ordinary 48,871 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -19,692 -11,224.44 Ordinary 19,692 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -166,734 -95,038.38 Ordinary 166,734 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -36,218 -20,644.26 Ordinary 36,218 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -88,075 -50,202.75 Ordinary 88,075 13/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -30,754 -15,377.00 Ordinary 30,754 13/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -74,790 -37,395.00 Ordinary 74,790 13/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -104,360 -51,136.40 Ordinary 104,360 13/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -168,298 -82,466.02 Ordinary 168,298 13/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -85,487 -41,888.63 Ordinary 85,487 16/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -98,049 -46,083.03 Ordinary 98,049 16/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -31,912 -14,998.64 Ordinary 31,912 16/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -1,701 -799.47 Ordinary 1,701 16/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -88,666 -41,673.02 Ordinary 88,666 16/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -116,159 -54,594.73 Ordinary 116,159 17/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -107,136 -51,425.28 Ordinary 107,136 17/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -139,390 -66,907.20 Ordinary 139,390 17/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -121,147 -58,150.56 Ordinary 121,147 Total -1,551,015 -783,185.68 Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 11/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -65 -42.25 Ordinary 65 11/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -169 -109.85 Ordinary 169 12/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -429 -244.53 Ordinary 429 12/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -1,907 -1,086.99 Ordinary 1,907 12/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -1,234 -703.38 Ordinary 1,234 13/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -1,048 -524.00 Ordinary 1,048 Page 4 13/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -3,556 -1,742.44 Ordinary 3,556 16/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -3,341 -1,570.27 Ordinary 3,341 17/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -3,651 -1,752.48 Ordinary 3,651 Total -15,400 -7,776.19 Pendal Fund Services Limited Total : -1,566,415 -790,961.87 Pendal Institutional Limited Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 11/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -89 -57.85 Ordinary 89 11/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -233 -151.45 Ordinary 233 12/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -3,213 -1,831.41 Ordinary 3,213 12/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -1,697 -967.29 Ordinary 1,697 13/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -1,441 -720.50 Ordinary 1,441 13/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -4,890 -2,396.10 Ordinary 4,890 16/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -4,594 -2,159.18 Ordinary 4,594 17/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Sell -5,020 -2,409.60 Ordinary 5,020 Total -21,177 -10,693.38 Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 11/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -3,983 -2,588.95 Ordinary 3,983 11/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -1,526 -991.90 Ordinary 1,526 12/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -54,987 -31,342.59 Ordinary 54,987 12/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -29,046 -16,556.22 Ordinary 29,046 13/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -24,665 -12,332.50 Ordinary 24,665 13/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -83,695 -41,010.55 Ordinary 83,695 16/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -78,634 -36,957.98 Ordinary 78,634 17/03/2020 Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Sell -85,922 -41,242.56 Ordinary 85,922 Total -362,458 -183,023.25 Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -1,945 -1,264.25 Ordinary 1,945 11/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -746 -484.90 Ordinary 746 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -26,858 -15,309.06 Ordinary 26,858 12/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -14,188 -8,087.16 Ordinary 14,188 13/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -12,048 -6,024.00 Ordinary 12,048 13/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -40,881 -20,031.69 Ordinary 40,881 16/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -38,409 -18,052.23 Ordinary 38,409 17/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -2,424 -1,163.52 Ordinary 2,424 Page 5 17/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -30,367 -14,576.16 Ordinary 30,367 17/03/2020 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Sell -9,178 -4,405.44 Ordinary 9,178 Total -177,044 -89,398.41 Nature Class of Person's Date Registered Company of Quantity Consideration votes Securities Change affected 11/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -1,915 -1,244.75 Ordinary 1,915 11/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -4,995 -3,246.75 Ordinary 4,995 11/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -948 -616.20 Ordinary 948 11/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -2,472 -1,606.80 Ordinary 2,472 12/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -68,969 -39,312.33 Ordinary 68,969 12/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -34,136 -19,457.52 Ordinary 34,136 12/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -19,606 -11,175.42 Ordinary 19,606 12/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -16,826 -9,590.82 Ordinary 16,826 12/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -18,032 -10,278.24 Ordinary 18,032 13/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -30,936 -15,468.00 Ordinary 30,936 13/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -15,312 -7,656.00 Ordinary 15,312 13/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -19,064 -9,341.36 Ordinary 19,064 13/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -16,880 -8,271.20 Ordinary 16,880 13/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -69,034 -33,826.66 Ordinary 69,034 13/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -51,959 -25,459.91 Ordinary 51,959 16/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -29,288 -13,765.36 Ordinary 29,288 16/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -69,342 -32,590.74 Ordinary 69,342 16/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -32,957 -15,489.79 Ordinary 32,957 16/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -15,860 -7,454.20 Ordinary 15,860 17/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -9,047 -4,342.56 Ordinary 9,047 17/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -569 -273.12 Ordinary 569 17/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -12,291 -5,899.68 Ordinary 12,291 17/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -85,863 -41,214.24 Ordinary 85,863 17/03/2020 State Street Australia Limited Sell -53,341 -25,603.68 Ordinary 53,341 Total -679,642 -343,185.33 Pendal Institutional Limited Total : -1,240,321 -626,300.37 Page 6 Attachments Original document

