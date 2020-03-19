Log in
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/19
3.44 AUD   -14.00%
01:53aPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in JHC
PU
03/18PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in MND
PU
03/17PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in AGH
PU
Pendal : Change of substantial holding in JHC

03/19/2020

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

19 March 2020

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Japara Healthcare Limited (JHC).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 168 631 052

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

17/03/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

12/03/2020

The previous notice was dated

10/03/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

ORDINARY

24,885,316

9.31%

22,078,580

8.26%

SHARES

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's

changed

change (6)

given in

number of

votes

relation to

securities

affected

change (7)

affected

17/03/2020

PDL & its Associates, Pendal

See

See

See

See

Fund Services Limited,

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Pendal Institutional Limited

'A'

'A'

'A'

'A'

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

holder of

to be registered

relevant interest

Number of

securities

as holder (8)

(6)

securities

Pendal Fund

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

Pendal Fund

12,321,841

12,321,841

Services Limited *

Nominees

Nominees

Services Limited

Ordinary

(Australia)

(Australia)

is the trustee or

Limited.

Limited.

responsible entity

of various

managed

investment

schemes and, in

that capacity, can

exercise the

power to vote or

dispose of the

shares.

Pendal Institutional

Australia and

Australia and

Pendal

9,756,739

9,756,739

Limited

New Zealand

New Zealand

Institutional

Ordinary

Banking Group

Banking Group

Limited is the

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

investment

manager

Nominees

Nominees

appointed by

(Australia)

(Australia)

various

Limited.

Limited.

superannuation

State Street

State Street

funds,

institutional

Australia

Australia

investors and

Limited

Limited

unit trusts and, in

Citicorp

Citicorp

that capacity, can

exercise the

Nominees Pty

Nominees Pty

power to vote or

Ltd

Ltd

dispose of the

shares..

  • Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square

SYDNEY NSW 2000

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

The Company Secretary,

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

Q1 Building, Level 4,

1 Southbank Boulevard,

SOUTHBANK VIC 3006

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

19/03/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any changes in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited

ACN 126

385 822

Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited - 19/03/2020

TRANSACTION HISTORY

Sales & Purchases for the period : 11/03/2020 to 17/03/2020

SECURITY: JHC

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-1,904

-1,237.60

Ordinary

1,904

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-4,966

-3,227.90

Ordinary

4,966

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-4,629

-3,008.85

Ordinary

4,629

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-12,077

-7,850.05

Ordinary

12,077

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-48,871

-27,856.47

Ordinary

48,871

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-19,692

-11,224.44

Ordinary

19,692

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-166,734

-95,038.38

Ordinary

166,734

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-36,218

-20,644.26

Ordinary

36,218

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-88,075

-50,202.75

Ordinary

88,075

13/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-30,754

-15,377.00

Ordinary

30,754

13/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-74,790

-37,395.00

Ordinary

74,790

13/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-104,360

-51,136.40

Ordinary

104,360

13/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-168,298

-82,466.02

Ordinary

168,298

13/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-85,487

-41,888.63

Ordinary

85,487

16/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-98,049

-46,083.03

Ordinary

98,049

16/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-31,912

-14,998.64

Ordinary

31,912

16/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-1,701

-799.47

Ordinary

1,701

16/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-88,666

-41,673.02

Ordinary

88,666

16/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-116,159

-54,594.73

Ordinary

116,159

17/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-107,136

-51,425.28

Ordinary

107,136

17/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-139,390

-66,907.20

Ordinary

139,390

17/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-121,147

-58,150.56

Ordinary

121,147

Total

-1,551,015

-783,185.68

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

11/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-65

-42.25

Ordinary

65

11/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-169

-109.85

Ordinary

169

12/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-429

-244.53

Ordinary

429

12/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-1,907

-1,086.99

Ordinary

1,907

12/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-1,234

-703.38

Ordinary

1,234

13/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-1,048

-524.00

Ordinary

1,048

13/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-3,556

-1,742.44

Ordinary

3,556

16/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-3,341

-1,570.27

Ordinary

3,341

17/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-3,651

-1,752.48

Ordinary

3,651

Total

-15,400

-7,776.19

Pendal Fund Services Limited Total :

-1,566,415

-790,961.87

Pendal Institutional Limited

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

11/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-89

-57.85

Ordinary

89

11/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-233

-151.45

Ordinary

233

12/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-3,213

-1,831.41

Ordinary

3,213

12/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-1,697

-967.29

Ordinary

1,697

13/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-1,441

-720.50

Ordinary

1,441

13/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-4,890

-2,396.10

Ordinary

4,890

16/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-4,594

-2,159.18

Ordinary

4,594

17/03/2020 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Sell

-5,020

-2,409.60

Ordinary

5,020

Total

-21,177

-10,693.38

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

11/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-3,983

-2,588.95

Ordinary

3,983

11/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-1,526

-991.90

Ordinary

1,526

12/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-54,987

-31,342.59

Ordinary

54,987

12/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-29,046

-16,556.22

Ordinary

29,046

13/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-24,665

-12,332.50

Ordinary

24,665

13/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-83,695

-41,010.55

Ordinary

83,695

16/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-78,634

-36,957.98

Ordinary

78,634

17/03/2020

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Sell

-85,922

-41,242.56

Ordinary

85,922

Total

-362,458

-183,023.25

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-1,945

-1,264.25

Ordinary

1,945

11/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-746

-484.90

Ordinary

746

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-26,858

-15,309.06

Ordinary

26,858

12/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-14,188

-8,087.16

Ordinary

14,188

13/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-12,048

-6,024.00

Ordinary

12,048

13/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-40,881

-20,031.69

Ordinary

40,881

16/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-38,409

-18,052.23

Ordinary

38,409

17/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-2,424

-1,163.52

Ordinary

2,424

17/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-30,367

-14,576.16

Ordinary

30,367

17/03/2020

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Sell

-9,178

-4,405.44

Ordinary

9,178

Total

-177,044

-89,398.41

Nature

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

of

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Securities

Change

affected

11/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-1,915

-1,244.75

Ordinary

1,915

11/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-4,995

-3,246.75

Ordinary

4,995

11/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-948

-616.20

Ordinary

948

11/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-2,472

-1,606.80

Ordinary

2,472

12/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-68,969

-39,312.33

Ordinary

68,969

12/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-34,136

-19,457.52

Ordinary

34,136

12/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-19,606

-11,175.42

Ordinary

19,606

12/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-16,826

-9,590.82

Ordinary

16,826

12/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-18,032

-10,278.24

Ordinary

18,032

13/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-30,936

-15,468.00

Ordinary

30,936

13/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-15,312

-7,656.00

Ordinary

15,312

13/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-19,064

-9,341.36

Ordinary

19,064

13/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-16,880

-8,271.20

Ordinary

16,880

13/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-69,034

-33,826.66

Ordinary

69,034

13/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-51,959

-25,459.91

Ordinary

51,959

16/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-29,288

-13,765.36

Ordinary

29,288

16/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-69,342

-32,590.74

Ordinary

69,342

16/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-32,957

-15,489.79

Ordinary

32,957

16/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-15,860

-7,454.20

Ordinary

15,860

17/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-9,047

-4,342.56

Ordinary

9,047

17/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-569

-273.12

Ordinary

569

17/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-12,291

-5,899.68

Ordinary

12,291

17/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-85,863

-41,214.24

Ordinary

85,863

17/03/2020

State Street Australia Limited

Sell

-53,341

-25,603.68

Ordinary

53,341

Total

-679,642

-343,185.33

Pendal Institutional Limited Total :

-1,240,321

-626,300.37

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 05:52:03 UTC
