Pendal : Closing date for nomination of election of directors

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

ASX Announcement

18 October 2019

Closing date for the nomination of the election of Directors

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and Clause 46(b) of its Constitution, Pendal Group Limited (Company) advises that its next Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 13 December 2019. An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors.

The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is Friday, 25 October 2019. Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on 25 October 2019 at the Company's registered office at:

Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

Pendal Group Limited

Telephone: +61 2 9220 2000