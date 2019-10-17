Pendal : Closing date for nomination of election of directors

Pendal Group Limited
Level 14, The Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
ABN 28 126 385 822
ASX Announcement
18 October 2019
Closing date for the nomination of the election of Directors
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and Clause 46(b) of its Constitution, Pendal Group Limited (Company) advises that its next Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 13 December 2019. An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors.
The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is Friday, 25 October 2019. Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on 25 October 2019 at the Company's registered office at:
For further information on this announcement, please contact:
Joanne Hawkins
Group Company Secretary
Pendal Group Limited
Telephone: +61 2 9220 2000