PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
7.25 AUD   -1.23%
07:34pPENDAL : Closing date for nomination of election of directors
PU
10/15PENDAL : Enthusiasm Wanes For Pendal Group
AQ
10/10PENDAL : Funds Under Management – quarter ended 30 September 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Pendal : Closing date for nomination of election of directors

10/17/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

ASX Announcement

18 October 2019

Closing date for the nomination of the election of Directors

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and Clause 46(b) of its Constitution, Pendal Group Limited (Company) advises that its next Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 13 December 2019. An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors.

The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is Friday, 25 October 2019. Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on 25 October 2019 at the Company's registered office at:

Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

Pendal Group Limited

Telephone: +61 2 9220 2000

pendalgroup.com

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 23:33:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 492 M
EBIT 2019 197 M
Net income 2019 146 M
Finance 2019 102 M
Yield 2019 6,18%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,03x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
Capitalization 2 084 M
Chart PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pendal Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,00  AUD
Last Close Price 7,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emilio Gonzalez Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
James Kingsman Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Cameron Williamson Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah Ruth Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED-11.92%1 425
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.57.03%30 961
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC20.30%26 163
LEGAL & GENERAL15.89%20 398
AMUNDI38.00%14 079
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-9.34%13 544
