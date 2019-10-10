Pendal : Funds Under Management – quarter ended 30 September 2019

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

Penal Group Limited

ABN282812612638538522 822

("Pendal" or "PGL")

11 October 2019

ASX Announcement

Pendal Group funds under management (FUM) for the quarter ended 30 September 2019

FUM $100.4bn, down 1% for the quarter

Outflows of $2.3bn primarily from the European and UK OEIC funds and the Westpac book

Continued strong inflows into US pooled funds

Favourable foreign exchange movements of $1.2bn.

FUNDS UNDER M ANAGEM ENT (AUD $ bn) 30 Jun 19 30 Sep 19 Closing FUM Net Flows Other* FX Im pact Closing FUM Institutional 21.1 (0.1) 0.4 21 .4 Wholesale 8.2 0.0 0.0 8 .2 Westpac - Legacy retail 5.0 (0.1) 0.1 5 .0 - Other 14.2 (0.7) 0.3 13 .8 Total Pendal Australia FUM 48 .5 (0 .9) 0 .8 - 48 .4 Segregated mandates 16.5 (0.3) 0.0 0.4 16 .6 OEICs 20.5 (1.6) 0.0 0.2 19 .1 US pooled funds 15.8 0.5 (0.6) 0.6 16 .3 Total JOHCM FUM 52 .8 (1 .4) (0 .6) 1 .2 52 .0 TOTAL PENDAL GROUP FUM 101 .3 (2 .3) 0 .2 1 .2 100 .4

*Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.

Pendal Group Limited (ASX: PDL) today announced its funds under management (FUM) for the September quarter at $100.4bn, down 1% (-$0.9bn). FUM was supported by mildly positive global equity markets and a lower Australian dollar. Outflows of $2.3bn, largely in the OEICs and the Westpac book were partially offset by strong inflows into the US pooled funds (+$0.5bn). The annualised effect of the quarterly flows on Pendal Group fee income is a reduction of $11.2m.

Pendal Australia

Australian outflows in the Westpac book (-$0.8bn) were primarily made up of low margin cash (-$0.4bn) and Australian equities (-$0.3bn). Wholesale flows were positive in Australian equities, fixed income and cash strategies. Along with market growth, investment outperformance in a few Australian equity funds added to FUM which closed at $48.4bn for the quarter.

JOHCM

JOHCM outflows were led by the OEICs (-$1.6bn) predominantly in European (-$0.9bn) and UK (-$0.6bn) strategies reflecting ongoing risk aversion from investors in the region. There were positive inflows in the US pooled funds (+$0.5bn) led by the International Select and the Global Emerging Markets Opportunities strategies. Encouragingly, there were positive flows in all channels for the Global Opportunities and Global Income Builder funds.