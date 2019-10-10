Pendal : Funds Under Management – quarter ended 30 September 2019

Pendal Group Limited
Level 14, The Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
Penal Group Limited
ABN282812612638538522 822
("Pendal" or "PGL")
11 October 2019
ASX Announcement
Pendal Group funds under management (FUM) for the quarter ended 30 September 2019
-
FUM $100.4bn, down 1% for the quarter
-
Outflows of $2.3bn primarily from the European and UK OEIC funds and the Westpac book
-
Continued strong inflows into US pooled funds
-
Favourable foreign exchange movements of $1.2bn.
|
FUNDS UNDER M ANAGEM ENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(AUD $ bn)
|
30 Jun 19
|
|
|
|
|
30 Sep 19
|
|
Closing FUM
|
Net Flows
|
Other*
|
FX Im pact
|
Closing FUM
|
Institutional
|
21.1
|
(0.1)
|
0.4
|
|
|
21
|
.4
|
Wholesale
|
8.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
8
|
.2
|
Westpac
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Legacy retail
|
5.0
|
(0.1)
|
0.1
|
|
|
5
|
.0
|
- Other
|
14.2
|
(0.7)
|
0.3
|
|
|
13
|
.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Pendal Australia FUM
|
48
|
.5
|
(0 .9)
|
0 .8
|
-
|
|
48
|
.4
|
Segregated mandates
|
16.5
|
(0.3)
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
16
|
.6
|
OEICs
|
20.5
|
(1.6)
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
19
|
.1
|
US pooled funds
|
15.8
|
0.5
|
(0.6)
|
0.6
|
16
|
.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total JOHCM FUM
|
52
|
.8
|
(1 .4)
|
(0 .6)
|
1
|
.2
|
52
|
.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL PENDAL GROUP FUM
|
101
|
.3
|
(2 .3)
|
0 .2
|
1
|
.2
|
100
|
.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.
Pendal Group Limited (ASX: PDL) today announced its funds under management (FUM) for the September quarter at $100.4bn, down 1% (-$0.9bn). FUM was supported by mildly positive global equity markets and a lower Australian dollar. Outflows of $2.3bn, largely in the OEICs and the Westpac book were partially offset by strong inflows into the US pooled funds (+$0.5bn). The annualised effect of the quarterly flows on Pendal Group fee income is a reduction of $11.2m.
Pendal Australia
Australian outflows in the Westpac book (-$0.8bn) were primarily made up of low margin cash (-$0.4bn) and Australian equities (-$0.3bn). Wholesale flows were positive in Australian equities, fixed income and cash strategies. Along with market growth, investment outperformance in a few Australian equity funds added to FUM which closed at $48.4bn for the quarter.
JOHCM
JOHCM outflows were led by the OEICs (-$1.6bn) predominantly in European (-$0.9bn) and UK (-$0.6bn) strategies reflecting ongoing risk aversion from investors in the region. There were positive inflows in the US pooled funds (+$0.5bn) led by the International Select and the Global Emerging Markets Opportunities strategies. Encouragingly, there were positive flows in all channels for the Global Opportunities and Global Income Builder funds.
2
|
M ARKET INDICATORS (Spot)
|
30 Jun 19
|
30 Sep 19
|
% change
|
ASX All Ords
|
6,699
|
6,801
|
1.5
|
MSCI World ACWI AC (Local)
|
1,862
|
1,870
|
0.4
|
GBP / AUD
|
1.8067
|
1.8222
|
0.9
|
USD / AUD
|
1.4259
|
1.4817
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
Markets and foreign exchange movements
During the quarter, markets were slightly higher and favourable currency movements adding $1.2bn to FUM during the period.
For further information in relation to this announcement, please contact:
Rachel Cooper
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +61 2 9220 2417
Disclaimer
