Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Pendal Group Ltd    PDL   AU0000009789

PENDAL GROUP LTD

(PDL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/21
7.18 AUD   -0.83%
04:25aPENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CIP
PU
06/14PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CGC
PU
06/14PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CLW
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pendal : Becoming a substantial holder in CIP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

21 June 2019

Re: Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Centuria Industrial Reit (CIP).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

1

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT (CIP)

ACN/ARSN

ARSN 099 680 252

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN 126 385 822

The holder became a substantial holder on

19/06/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

19,125,101

19,125,101

Total

19,125,101

19,125,101

7.06%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Number of securities

Class of securities

Pendal Fund Services

Pendal Fund Services

11,553,287

Ordinary

Limited

Limited is the

responsible entity of

various managed

investment schemes and,

in that capacity, can

exercise the power to

vote or dispose of the

shares.

Pendal Institutional

Pendal Institutional)

7,571,814

Ordinary

Limited

Limited (previously

known as BT Investment

Management (RE)

Limited) is the fund

manager of various

superannuation funds,

institutional investor

portfolios and unit trusts

and, in that capacity, can

Page 1 of 7

exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Persons entitled to be

Class and number of

securities

registered as holder (8)

securities

Pendal Fund Services

HSBC Custody

See Annexure 'A'

11,553,287

Limited

Nominees (Australia)

Ordinary

Limited.

Pendal Institutional

Australia and New

See Annexure 'A'

7,571,814

Limited

Zealand Banking

Ordinary

Group Limited

Citicorp Nominees Pty

Limited

State Street Australia

Limited

Citicorp Nominees Pty

Limited

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of

interest

Cash

Non-cash

securities

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT (CIP)

CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT (CIP)

Level 41, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Page 2 of 7

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

21/6/2019

Page 3 of 7

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members, is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and with a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Page 4 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 08:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENDAL GROUP LTD
04:25aPENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CIP
PU
06/14PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CGC
PU
06/14PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in CLW
PU
06/14PENDAL : Change in substantial holding in MTS
PU
06/11PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in JBH
PU
06/11PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in MTS
PU
06/05PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in QAN
PU
05/23PENDAL GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/16PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in JBH
PU
05/16PENDAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice – S Collier
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 500 M
EBIT 2019 205 M
Net income 2019 155 M
Finance 2019 163 M
Yield 2019 6,34%
P/E ratio 2019 14,93
P/E ratio 2020 13,01
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
Capitalization 2 302 M
Chart PENDAL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Pendal Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENDAL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,98  AUD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emilio Gonzalez Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
James Kingsman Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Cameron Williamson Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah Ruth Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENDAL GROUP LTD-9.16%1 554
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.71%23 510
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.16.45%16 313
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN2.30%13 390
AMUNDI33.23%12 971
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC10.61%8 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About