Pendal : Becoming a substantial holder in IVC

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Invocare Limited (IVC).
Yours faithfully
Joanne Hawkins
Group Company Secretary
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To
Company Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
INVOCARE LIMITED (IVC)
ACN 096 437 393
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)
ACN 126 385 822
The holder became a substantial holder on
22/07/2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Shares
5,895,632
5,895,632
Total
5,895,632
5,895,632
5.05%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Number of securities
Class of securities
Pendal Fund Services
Pendal Fund Services
3,294,935
Ordinary
Limited *
Limited is the
responsible entity of
various managed
investment schemes and,
in that capacity, can
exercise the power to
vote or dispose of the
shares.
Pendal Institutional
Pendal Institutional
2,600,697
Ordinary
Limited
Limited is the
responsible entity of
various managed
investment schemes and,
in that capacity, can
exercise the power to
vote or dispose of the
shares.
Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of
Persons entitled to be
Class and number of
securities
registered as holder (8)
securities
Pendal Fund Services
HSBC Custody
See Annexure 'A'
3,294,935
Limited
Nominees (Australia)
Ordinary
Limited.
Pendal Institutional
Pendal Institutional
See Annexure 'A'
2,600,697
Limited
Limited is the
Ordinary
responsible entity of
various managed
investment schemes
and, in that capacity,
can exercise the power
to vote or dispose of
the shares.
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of
interest
Cash
Non-cash
securities
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Pendal Group Limited (PDL)
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,
Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,
Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Institutional Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,
Sydney NSW 2000
INVOCARE LIMITED (IVC)
The Company Secretary
INVOCARE LIMITED (IVC)
Level 2, 40 Miller Street
North Sydney NSW 2060
Signature
Print name
Joanne Hawkins
Capacity
Company Secretary
Sign here
Date
24/07/2019
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members, is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and with a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
ANNEXURE A
This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822.
Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 24/07/2019
Sales & Purchases for the period : 22/03/2019 to 22/07/2019
SECURITY: IVC
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Date
Registered Company
Nature of
Quantity
Consideration
Class of
Person's
votes
Change
Securities
affected
11/07/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
24,344
406,058
Ordinary
24,344
12/07/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
78,942
1,315,963
Ordinary
78,942
22/03/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
76,363
1,069,082
Ordinary
76,363
25/03/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
530
7,399
Ordinary
530
25/03/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
51,842
723,196
Ordinary
51,842
26/03/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
27,284
379,248
Ordinary
27,284
26/03/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
30,659
428,000
Ordinary
30,659
2/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
7,068
98,952
Ordinary
7,068
3/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
32,254
468,006
Ordinary
32,254
4/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
54,964
792,031
Ordinary
54,964
4/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
3,869
55,598
Ordinary
3,869
5/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
54,564
780,811
Ordinary
54,564
8/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
20,002
293,229
Ordinary
20,002
8/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
1,827
26,583
Ordinary
1,827
9/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
65,291
965,654
Ordinary
65,291
9/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
21,509
317,903
Ordinary
21,509
10/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
1,583
23,618
Ordinary
1,583
10/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
6,474
96,592
Ordinary
6,474
11/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
90,044
1,341,656
Ordinary
90,044
12/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
593
8,848
Ordinary
593
12/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
8,784
119,989
Ordinary
8,784
12/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
2,595
38,925
Ordinary
2,595
15/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
3,119
46,504
Ordinary
3,119
16/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
4
60
Ordinary
4
18/04/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
1,653
24,663
Ordinary
1,653
1/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
28,203
433,480
Ordinary
28,203
1/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
32,788
501,656
Ordinary
32,788
2/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
24,714
381,337
Ordinary
24,714
2/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
28,334
436,344
Ordinary
28,334
3/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
21,968
340,943
Ordinary
21,968
3/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
27,117
420,314
Ordinary
27,117
6/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
19,689
299,863
Ordinary
19,689
7/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
19,307
293,853
Ordinary
19,307
7/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
44,779
681,089
Ordinary
44,779
8/05/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Buy
214,437
3,270,164
Ordinary
214,437
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.