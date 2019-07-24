Log in
PENDAL GROUP LTD

(PDL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/24
7.72 AUD   +1.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Pendal : Becoming a substantial holder in IVC

07/24/2019 | 03:15am EDT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

24 July 2019

Re: Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Invocare Limited (IVC).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

{00015759.docx}

1

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

INVOCARE LIMITED (IVC)

ACN 096 437 393

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN 126 385 822

The holder became a substantial holder on

22/07/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

5,895,632

5,895,632

Total

5,895,632

5,895,632

5.05%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Number of securities

Class of securities

Pendal Fund Services

Pendal Fund Services

3,294,935

Ordinary

Limited *

Limited is the

responsible entity of

various managed

investment schemes and,

in that capacity, can

exercise the power to

vote or dispose of the

shares.

Pendal Institutional

Pendal Institutional

2,600,697

Ordinary

Limited

Limited is the

responsible entity of

various managed

investment schemes and,

in that capacity, can

exercise the power to

vote or dispose of the

shares.

Page 1 of 8

  • Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Persons entitled to be

Class and number of

securities

registered as holder (8)

securities

Pendal Fund Services

HSBC Custody

See Annexure 'A'

3,294,935

Limited

Nominees (Australia)

Ordinary

Limited.

Pendal Institutional

Pendal Institutional

See Annexure 'A'

2,600,697

Limited

Limited is the

Ordinary

responsible entity of

various managed

investment schemes

and, in that capacity,

can exercise the power

to vote or dispose of

the shares.

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of

interest

Cash

Non-cash

securities

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

INVOCARE LIMITED (IVC)

The Company Secretary

INVOCARE LIMITED (IVC)

Level 2, 40 Miller Street

North Sydney NSW 2060

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

24/07/2019

Page 2 of 8

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members, is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and with a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Page 3 of 8

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822.

Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 24/07/2019

Sales & Purchases for the period : 22/03/2019 to 22/07/2019

SECURITY: IVC

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Date

Registered Company

Nature of

Quantity

Consideration

Class of

Person's

votes

Change

Securities

affected

11/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

24,344

406,058

Ordinary

24,344

12/07/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

78,942

1,315,963

Ordinary

78,942

22/03/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

76,363

1,069,082

Ordinary

76,363

25/03/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

530

7,399

Ordinary

530

25/03/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

51,842

723,196

Ordinary

51,842

26/03/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

27,284

379,248

Ordinary

27,284

26/03/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

30,659

428,000

Ordinary

30,659

2/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

7,068

98,952

Ordinary

7,068

3/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

32,254

468,006

Ordinary

32,254

4/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

54,964

792,031

Ordinary

54,964

4/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

3,869

55,598

Ordinary

3,869

5/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

54,564

780,811

Ordinary

54,564

8/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

20,002

293,229

Ordinary

20,002

8/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

1,827

26,583

Ordinary

1,827

9/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

65,291

965,654

Ordinary

65,291

9/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

21,509

317,903

Ordinary

21,509

10/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

1,583

23,618

Ordinary

1,583

10/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

6,474

96,592

Ordinary

6,474

11/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

90,044

1,341,656

Ordinary

90,044

12/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

593

8,848

Ordinary

593

12/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

8,784

119,989

Ordinary

8,784

12/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

2,595

38,925

Ordinary

2,595

15/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

3,119

46,504

Ordinary

3,119

16/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

4

60

Ordinary

4

18/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

1,653

24,663

Ordinary

1,653

1/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

28,203

433,480

Ordinary

28,203

1/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

32,788

501,656

Ordinary

32,788

2/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

24,714

381,337

Ordinary

24,714

2/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

28,334

436,344

Ordinary

28,334

3/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

21,968

340,943

Ordinary

21,968

3/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

27,117

420,314

Ordinary

27,117

6/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

19,689

299,863

Ordinary

19,689

7/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

19,307

293,853

Ordinary

19,307

7/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

44,779

681,089

Ordinary

44,779

8/05/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

214,437

3,270,164

Ordinary

214,437

Page 4 of 8

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 07:14:01 UTC
