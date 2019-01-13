Pendal : Becoming a substantial holder – NTD

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

11 January 2019

Re: Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of NATIONAL TYRE & WHEEL LIMITED (NTD).

Yours faithfully,

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

NATIONAL TYRES & WHEEL LIMITED (NTD) ACN 095 843 020 Name PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 126 385 822 The holder became a substantial holder on 09/01/2019 To

Company Name/SchemeACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 5,545,551 5,545,551 Total 5,545,551 5,545,551 5.40%

3.

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Number of securities Class of securities Pendal Fund Services Limited * Pendal Fund Services Limited is the responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. 5,545,551 Ordinary

*Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Persons entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Pendal Fund Services Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. See Annexure 'A' 5,545,551 Ordinary

4.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash 5.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Pendal Group Limited (PDL) Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Fund Services Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 NATIONAL TYRE & WHEELS LIMITED (NTD) The Company Secretary, NATIONAL TYRE & WHEELS LIMITED (NTD) 30 Gow Street Moorooka QLD 4105 Tel No: 07 3255 6595 Signature

Print name Joanne Hawkins Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 11/01/2019

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822.

Sales & Purchases for the period : 09/10/2018 to 09/01/2019

SECURITY: NTD

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 11/01/2019

DateRegistered Company

11/10/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

14/11/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

15/11/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

4/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

6/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

7/12/2018

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

9/01/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Nature of Change

QuantityConsideration

Buy

Class of Securities

Person's votes affected

7,457

8,352

Buy Buy Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Buy

500,000

265,000

500,000

270,000

-61,850

-33,399

-46,118

-23,059

-7,967

-3,744

-160,362

-75,370

-29,030

-13,644

-792,032

-372,255 Ordinary 792,032

-204,526

-96,127

-50,408

-23,692

-13,638

-6,410

-2,625

-1,234

-2,818

-1,324

-101,958

-47,920

-120,162

-56,476

-56,506

-26,558

787,000 354,150

Total

144,457 116,288.80

Ordinary 7,457

Ordinary 500,000

Ordinary 500,000

Ordinary 61,850

Ordinary 46,118

Ordinary 7,967

Ordinary 160,362

Ordinary 29,030

Ordinary 204,526

Ordinary 50,408

Ordinary 13,638

Ordinary 2,625

Ordinary 2,818

Ordinary 101,958

Ordinary 120,162

Ordinary 56,506

Ordinary 787,000

Pendal Fund Services Limited Total :

144,457 116,288.80