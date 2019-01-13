Pendal : Becoming a substantial holder – NTD

Pendal Group Limited
Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
ABN 28 126 385 822
Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
11 January 2019
Re: Notice of Initial Substantial Holder
In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of NATIONAL TYRE & WHEEL LIMITED (NTD).
Yours faithfully,
Joanne Hawkins
Group Company Secretary
1
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
NATIONAL TYRES & WHEEL LIMITED (NTD)
ACN 095 843 020
Name
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 126 385 822
The holder became a substantial holder on
09/01/2019
To
Company Name/SchemeACN/ARSN
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Person's votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
Ordinary Shares
5,545,551
5,545,551
Total
5,545,551
5,545,551
5.40%
3.
Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Number of securities
Class of securities
Pendal Fund Services Limited *
Pendal Fund Services Limited is the responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares.
5,545,551
Ordinary
*Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.
Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Persons entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Class and number of securities
Pendal Fund Services Limited
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
See Annexure 'A'
5,545,551 Ordinary
4.
Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
Cash
Non-cash
5.
Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6.
Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Pendal Group Limited (PDL)
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000
NATIONAL TYRE & WHEELS LIMITED (NTD)
The Company Secretary,
NATIONAL TYRE & WHEELS LIMITED (NTD)
30 Gow Street
Moorooka QLD 4105
Tel No: 07 3255 6595
Signature
Print name
Joanne Hawkins
Capacity
Company Secretary
Sign here
Date
11/01/2019
DIRECTIONS
(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members, is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
-
-
-
-
(7) Include details of:
(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and with a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
(b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
(9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
ANNEXURE A
This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822.
Sales & Purchases for the period : 09/10/2018 to 09/01/2019
SECURITY: NTD
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 11/01/2019
DateRegistered Company
11/10/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
14/11/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
15/11/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
4/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
6/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
7/12/2018
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
9/01/2019
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
Nature of Change
QuantityConsideration
Buy
Class of Securities
Person's votes affected
7,457
8,352
Buy Buy Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Buy
500,000
265,000
500,000
270,000
-61,850
-33,399
-46,118
-23,059
-7,967
-3,744
-160,362
-75,370
-29,030
-13,644
-792,032
-372,255 Ordinary 792,032
-204,526
-96,127
-50,408
-23,692
-13,638
-6,410
-2,625
-1,234
-2,818
-1,324
-101,958
-47,920
-120,162
-56,476
-56,506
-26,558
787,000 354,150
Total
144,457 116,288.80
Ordinary 7,457
Ordinary 500,000
Ordinary 500,000
Ordinary 61,850
Ordinary 46,118
Ordinary 7,967
Ordinary 160,362
Ordinary 29,030
Ordinary 204,526
Ordinary 50,408
Ordinary 13,638
Ordinary 2,625
Ordinary 2,818
Ordinary 101,958
Ordinary 120,162
Ordinary 56,506
Ordinary 787,000
Pendal Fund Services Limited Total :
144,457 116,288.80