Pendal : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IFM

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

12 September 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder (Form 605) in respect of Infomedia Limited (IFM).

Yours faithfully,

Joanne Hawkins Company Secretary

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM) ACN 003 326 243 Name PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 126 385 822 The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 10/09/2018 To

Company Name/SchemeACN/ARSN

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

The previous notice was given to the company on 06/09/2018

The previous notice was dated 04/09/2018

2.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (4) Consideration given in relation to change (5) Class (6) and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 10/09/2018 Pendal Group Limited & its Associates, Pendal Fund Services Limited, Pendal Institutional Limited See Annexure 'A' See Annexure 'A' See Annexure 'A' See Annexure 'A'

3.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to the voting interests of the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

4.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Pendal Group Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Fund Services Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Pendal Institutional Services Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM) The Company Secretary, INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM) 3 Minna Cl BELROSE NSW 2085 Tel: +61 2 6454 1500 Signature

Print name Joanne Hawkins Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 12/09/2018 Page 2 of 4

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822 and its associated entities

Joanne Hawkins- Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 12/09/2018

NOTE: There are no transactions since the last Notice