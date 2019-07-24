Pendal : Change of Director's Interest Notice – D Page

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: Pendal Group Limited ABN: 28 126 385 822 Date: 25 July 2019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director: Deborah Page Date of last notice: 6 May 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities Direct or indirect interest: Direct Indirect Indirect Nature of indirect interest - Fully paid ordinary Units in Pendal (including registered shares held by Managed Investment holder) Mattenjac Schemes held by Note: Provide details of the circumstances Investments Pty Mattenjac giving rise to the relevant interest. Limited as trustee of Investments Pty the Page Limited as trustee of Superannuation the Page Fund. Deborah Page Superannuation is a director of Fund. Deborah Page Mattenjac is a director of Investments Pty Mattenjac Limited and a Investments Pty beneficiary of the Limited and a Page Superannuation beneficiary of the Fund Page Superannuation Fund Date of change: No change No change 18 July 2019 No. of securities held prior 20,328 19,665 86,493.68 units in to change: Pendal Concentrated Global Share Fund (being 63,318.71 units held by member 1 and 23,174.97 units held by member 2) 14,866.94 units in Pendal Focus Australian Share Fund