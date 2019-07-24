|
Pendal : Change of Director's Interest Notice – D Page
07/24/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity:
|
Pendal Group Limited
|
|
|
|
ABN:
|
28
|
126 385 822
|
|
|
|
Date:
|
25
|
July 2019
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director:
|
Deborah Page
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of last notice:
|
6 May 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct or indirect interest:
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
-
|
Fully paid ordinary
|
Units in Pendal
|
|
(including registered
|
|
shares held by
|
Managed Investment
|
|
holder)
|
|
Mattenjac
|
Schemes held by
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
|
|
Investments Pty
|
Mattenjac
|
|
giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
Limited as trustee of
|
Investments Pty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Page
|
Limited as trustee of
|
|
|
|
Superannuation
|
the Page
|
|
|
|
Fund. Deborah Page
|
Superannuation
|
|
|
|
is a director of
|
Fund. Deborah Page
|
|
|
|
Mattenjac
|
is a director of
|
|
|
|
Investments Pty
|
Mattenjac
|
|
|
|
Limited and a
|
Investments Pty
|
|
|
|
beneficiary of the
|
Limited and a
|
|
|
|
Page Superannuation
|
beneficiary of the
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
Page Superannuation
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
Date of change:
|
No change
|
No change
|
18 July 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior
|
20,328
|
19,665
|
86,493.68 units in
|
|
to change:
|
|
|
Pendal Concentrated
|
|
|
|
|
Global Share Fund
|
|
|
|
|
(being 63,318.71
|
|
|
|
|
units held by member
|
|
|
|
|
1 and 23,174.97 units
|
|
|
|
|
held by member 2)
|
|
|
|
|
14,866.94 units in
|
|
|
|
|
Pendal Focus
|
|
|
|
|
Australian Share
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Class:
|
Fully paid ordinary
|
PDL fully paid
|
Units in Pendal
|
|
shares in Pendal
|
ordinary shares
|
Managed Investment
|
|
Group Limited (PDL)
|
|
Schemes
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired:
|
-
|
-
|
56,195.56 units in
|
|
|
|
Pendal Monthly
|
|
|
|
Income Plus Fund
|
Number disposed:
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
-
|
-
|
$1.0677 per unit
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after
|
20,328
|
19,665
|
86,493.68 units in
|
change:
|
|
|
Pendal Concentrated
|
|
|
|
Global Share Fund
|
|
|
|
(being 63,318.71
|
|
|
|
units held by member
|
|
|
|
1 and 23,174.97 units
|
|
|
|
held by member 2)
|
|
|
|
14,866.94 units in
|
|
|
|
Pendal Focus
|
|
|
|
Australian Share
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
56,195.56 units in
|
|
|
|
Pendal Monthly
|
|
|
|
Income Plus Fund
|
|
|
|
held by member 2.
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change:
|
On market trade
|
On market trade
|
-
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
|
|
|
|
exercise of options, issue of securities under
|
|
|
|
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Detail of contract:
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest:
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities):
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change:
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which interest
|
-
|
|
|
related prior to change:
|
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has
|
|
|
|
changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired:
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed:
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration:
|
-
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change:
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
No
|
|
|
detailed above traded during a closed period
|
|
|
|
where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
|
|
|
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
|
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
|
Not applicable
|
|
allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
|
Not applicable
|
|
date was this provided?
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Pendal Group Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
|
