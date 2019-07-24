Log in
PENDAL GROUP LTD

(PDL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/24
7.72 AUD   +1.05%
PENDAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice – D Page
PU
09:00pPENDAL : Issue of Shares and Appendix 3B
PU
03:15aPENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in IVC
PU
Pendal : Change of Director's Interest Notice – D Page

07/24/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity:

Pendal Group Limited

ABN:

28

126 385 822

Date:

25

July 2019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director:

Deborah Page

Date of last notice:

6 May 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest:

Direct

Indirect

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

-

Fully paid ordinary

Units in Pendal

(including registered

shares held by

Managed Investment

holder)

Mattenjac

Schemes held by

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Investments Pty

Mattenjac

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Limited as trustee of

Investments Pty

the Page

Limited as trustee of

Superannuation

the Page

Fund. Deborah Page

Superannuation

is a director of

Fund. Deborah Page

Mattenjac

is a director of

Investments Pty

Mattenjac

Limited and a

Investments Pty

beneficiary of the

Limited and a

Page Superannuation

beneficiary of the

Fund

Page Superannuation

Fund

Date of change:

No change

No change

18 July 2019

No. of securities held prior

20,328

19,665

86,493.68 units in

to change:

Pendal Concentrated

Global Share Fund

(being 63,318.71

units held by member

1 and 23,174.97 units

held by member 2)

14,866.94 units in

Pendal Focus

Australian Share

Fund

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Class:

Fully paid ordinary

PDL fully paid

Units in Pendal

shares in Pendal

ordinary shares

Managed Investment

Group Limited (PDL)

Schemes

Number acquired:

-

-

56,195.56 units in

Pendal Monthly

Income Plus Fund

Number disposed:

-

-

-

Value/Consideration

-

-

$1.0677 per unit

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

20,328

19,665

86,493.68 units in

change:

Pendal Concentrated

Global Share Fund

(being 63,318.71

units held by member

1 and 23,174.97 units

held by member 2)

14,866.94 units in

Pendal Focus

Australian Share

Fund

56,195.56 units in

Pendal Monthly

Income Plus Fund

held by member 2.

Nature of change:

On market trade

On market trade

-

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract:

-

Nature of interest:

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities):

-

Date of change:

-

No. and class of securities to which interest

-

related prior to change:

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has

changed

Interest acquired:

-

Interest disposed:

-

Value/Consideration:

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change:

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

If so, was prior written clearance provided to

Not applicable

allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

Not applicable

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 00:59:01 UTC
