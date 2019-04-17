Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Pendal Group Ltd    PDL   AU0000009789

PENDAL GROUP LTD

(PDL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/17
8.7 AUD   +0.35%
03:18aPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in JHC
PU
04/11PENDAL : Funds under management – quarter ended 31 March 2019
PU
03/22PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in ECX
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pendal : Change of substantial holding in JHC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

17 April 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Japara Healthcare Limited (JHC).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

{00018468.docx}

1

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 168 631 052

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

15/04/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

15/03/2019

The previous notice was dated

13/03/2019

2.Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

ORDINARY

24,386,138

9.13%

27,977,370

10.47%

SHARES

3.Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's

changed

change (6)

given in

number of

votes

relation to

securities

affected

change (7)

affected

15/04/2019

PDL & its Associates, Pendal

See

See

See

See

Fund Services Limited,

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Pendal Institutional Limited

'A'

'A'

'A'

'A'

{00018467.docx}

Page 1

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

holder of

to be registered

relevant interest

Number of

securities

as holder (8)

(6)

securities

Pendal Fund

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

Pendal Fund

15,951,000

15,951,000

Services Limited *

Nominees

Nominees

Services Limited

Ordinary

(Australia)

(Australia)

is the trustee or

Limited.

Limited.

responsible entity

of various

managed

investment

schemes and, in

that capacity, can

exercise the

power to vote or

dispose of the

shares.

Pendal Institutional

Australia and

Australia and

Pendal

12,026,370

12,026,370

Limited

New Zealand

New Zealand

Institutional

Ordinary

Banking Group

Banking Group

Limited is the

investment

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

manager

Nominees

Nominees

appointed by

(Australia)

(Australia)

various

Limited.

Limited.

superannuation

funds,

State Street

State Street

institutional

Australia

Australia

investors and

Limited

Limited

unit trusts and, in

that capacity, can

Citicorp

Citicorp

exercise the

Nominees Pty

Nominees Pty

power to vote or

Ltd

Ltd

dispose of the

shares..

*Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square

SYDNEY NSW 2000

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

The Company Secretary,

JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC)

Q1 Building, Level 4,

1 Southbank Boulevard,

SOUTHBANK VIC 3006

Tel: 03 9649 2100

{00018467.docx}

Page 2

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

17/04/2019

DIRECTIONS

(1)If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

(2)See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.

(6)Include details of:

(a)any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8)If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

(9)Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any changes in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

{00018467.docx}

Page 3

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited

ACN 126

385 822

Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited - 17/04/2019

TRANSACTION HISTORY

Sales & Purchases for the period : 14/03/2018 to 15/04/2019

SECURITY: JHC

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Nature of

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Change

Securities

affected

14/03/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

682,660

928,417.60

Ordinary

682,660

2/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

190,734

276,564.30

Ordinary

190,734

3/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

297,326

431,122.70

Ordinary

297,326

9/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

293,523

416,802.66

Ordinary

293,523

10/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

119,883

170,233.86

Ordinary

119,883

15/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

5,358

7,715.52

Ordinary

5,358

15/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

564,938

813,510.72

Ordinary

564,938

15/04/2019

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

Buy

2,148

3,093.12

Ordinary

2,148

Total

2,156,570

3,047,460.48

Pendal Fund Services Limited Total :

2,156,570

3,047,460.48

Pendal Institutional Limited

Nature of

Class of

Person's

Date

Registered Company

Quantity

Consideration

votes

Change

Securities

affected

14/03/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

467,340

635,582.40

Ordinary

467,340

2/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

130,574

189,332.30

Ordinary

130,574

3/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

203,545

295,140.25

Ordinary

203,545

9/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

178,179

253,014.18

Ordinary

178,179

10/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

72,774

103,339.08

Ordinary

72,774

15/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

377,239

543,224.16

Ordinary

377,239

15/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

1,434

2,064.96

Ordinary

1,434

15/04/2019

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

Buy

3,577

5,150.88

Ordinary

3,577

Total

1,434,662

2,026,848.21

Pendal Institutional Limited Total :

1,434,662

2,026,848.21

{00018467.docx}

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENDAL GROUP LTD
03:18aPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in JHC
PU
04/11PENDAL : Funds under management – quarter ended 31 March 2019
PU
03/22PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in ECX
PU
03/15PENDAL : Change of substantial shareholding in JHC
PU
02/21PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in ECX
PU
02/06PENDAL : takes full ownership of Regnan
PU
01/29PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in MTS
PU
01/28PENDAL : 2019 Financial Calendar
PU
01/13PENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder – NTD
PU
01/13PENDAL : Funds under management – quarter ended 31 December 2018
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 519 M
EBIT 2019 218 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Finance 2019 163 M
Yield 2019 5,50%
P/E ratio 2019 16,14
P/E ratio 2020 14,44
EV / Sales 2019 5,00x
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
Capitalization 2 757 M
Chart PENDAL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Pendal Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENDAL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9,39  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emilio Gonzalez Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
James Kingsman Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Cameron Williamson Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah Ruth Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENDAL GROUP LTD8.78%1 985
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP13.68%24 842
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.19.86%17 787
AMUNDI36.92%14 274
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN19.25%13 340
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC7.03%8 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About