PENDAL GROUP LTD

(PDL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/05
6.94 AUD   +1.02%
10:33pPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in QAN
PU
05/23PENDAL GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/16PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in JBH
PU
Pendal : Change of substantial holding in QAN

06/05/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

5 June 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Qantas Airways Limited (QAN).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

{00015748.docx}

1

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED (QAN)

ACN 009 661 901

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

03/06/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

03/07/2017

The previous notice was dated

29/06/2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

ORDINARY

100,287,939

5.55%

103,676,780

6.57%

SHARES

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's

changed

change (6)

given in

number of

votes

relation to

securities

affected

change (7)

affected

03/06/2019

PDL & its Associates, Pendal

See

See

See

See

Fund Services Limited,

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Pendal Institutional Limited

'A'

'A'

'A'

'A'

Page 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

holder of

to be registered

relevant interest

Number of

securities

as holder (8)

(6)

securities

Pendal Fund

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

Pendal Fund

29,039,620

29,039,620

Services Limited *

Nominees

Nominees

Services Limited

Ordinary

(Australia)

(Australia)

is the trustee or

Limited

Limited.

responsible entity

JPM Custodian

JPM Custodian

of various

managed

Services

Services

investment

UBS Wealth

UBS Wealth

schemes and, in

that capacity, can

Management

Management

exercise the

power to vote or

dispose of the

shares.

Pendal Institutional

BNP Fund

BNP Fund

Pendal

74,637,160

74,637,160

Limited

Services

Services

Institutional

Ordinary

Citicorp

Citicorp

Limited is the

investment

Nominees Pty

Nominees Pty

manager

Limited

Limited

appointed by

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

various

superannuation

Nominees

Nominees

funds,

(Australia)

(Australia)

institutional

Limited.

Limited.

investors and

JP Morgan

JP Morgan

unit trusts and, in

that capacity, can

Chase Bank

Chase Bank

exercise the

National

National

power to vote or

dispose of the

Australia Bank

Australia Bank

shares..

Limited

Limited

National

National

Custodian

Custodian

Nominees

Nominees

Northern Trust

Northern Trust

Company

Company

Limited

Limited

Permanent

Permanent

Trustee Australia

Trustee Australia

Limited

Limited

RBC Investor

RBC Investor

Services Trust

Services Trust

State Street

State Street

Australia

Australia

Limited

Limited

  • Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

Page 2

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED (QAN)

The Company Secretary,

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED (QAN)

10 Bourke Street

MASCOT NSW 2020

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

05/06/2019

Page 3

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any changes in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 02:32:05 UTC
