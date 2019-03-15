Pendal : Change of substantial shareholding in JHC

Pendal Group Limited

15 March 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Japara Healthcare Limited (JHC).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) ACN 168 631 052 Name PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 126 385 822 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 13/03/2019

Company Name/SchemeACN/ARSN

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

The previous notice was given to the company on 19/09/2018

The previous notice was dated 17/09/2018

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting Power (5) Person's votes Voting Power (5) ORDINARY SHARES 19,780,938 7.44% 24,386,138 9.13%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 13/03/2019 PDL & its Associates, Pendal Fund Services Limited, Pendal Institutional Limited See Annexure 'A' See Annexure 'A' See Annexure 'A' See Annexure 'A'

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and Number of securities Person's votes Pendal Fund Services Limited * HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Pendal Fund Services Limited is the trustee or responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. 13,794,430 Ordinary 13,794,430 Pendal Institutional Limited Australia and New Zealand Banking Group HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. State Street Australia Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Australia and New Zealand Banking Group HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. State Street Australia Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd Pendal Institutional Limited is the investment manager appointed by various superannuation funds, institutional investors and unit trusts and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares.. 10,591,708 Ordinary 10,591,708 * Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address
Pendal Group Limited (PDL) Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Fund Services Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Institutional Limited Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square SYDNEY NSW 2000
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) The Company Secretary, JAPARA HEALTHCARE LIMITED (JHC) Q1 Building, Level 4, 1 Southbank Boulevard, SOUTHBANK VIC 3006

Signature

Print name Joanne Hawkins Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 15/03/2019 DIRECTIONS

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822

Sales & Purchases for the period : 18/08/2018 to 13/03/2019

SECURITY: JHC

TRANSACTION HISTORY

Pendal Fund Services LimitedDateRegistered Company

30/10/2018 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

5/03/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

5/03/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

5/03/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

5/03/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

12/03/2019 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited. Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited - 15/03/2019 Nature of Change Buy Sell Sell Sell Sell Buy Quantity ConsiderationClass of Securities 339,153 -18,013 -12,217 -98,985 -14,793 430,724.31 Ordinary 339,153 -25,038.07 Ordinary 18,013 -16,981.63 Ordinary 12,217 -137,589.15 Ordinary 98,985 -20,562.27 Ordinary 14,793 2,113,279 2,895,192.23 Ordinary Total

2,308,424 3,125,745.42

Person's votes affected

2,113,279

Pendal Fund Services Limited Total :Pendal Institutional LimitedDateRegistered Company

30/10/2018 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

30/01/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

21/02/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

21/02/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

21/02/2019 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

2,308,424 3,125,745.42

Nature of Change Buy Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell Sell

Quantity

ConsiderationClass of SecuritiesPerson's votes affected

10,509

13,346.43 Ordinary 10,509

-2,587

-3,233.75 Ordinary 2,587

-1,563

-1,953.75 Ordinary 1,563

-600

-750.00 Ordinary 600

-224

-280.00 Ordinary 224

-419

-523.75 Ordinary 419

-9,529

-11,911.25 Ordinary 9,529

-2,248

-2,810.00 Ordinary 2,248

-1,000

-1,250.00 Ordinary 1,000

-3,991

-4,988.75 Ordinary 3,991

-1,020

-1,275.00 Ordinary 1,020

-4,359

-5,448.75 Ordinary 4,359

-397

-496.25 Ordinary 397

-10,513

-13,141.25 Ordinary 10,513

-26

-32.50 Ordinary 26

-3,717

-5,129.46 Ordinary 3,717

-5,215

-7,196.70 Ordinary 5,215

-11,697

-16,141.86 Ordinary 11,697