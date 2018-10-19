Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Pendal Group Ltd    PDL   AU0000009789

PENDAL GROUP LTD (PDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pendal : Closing date for nomination of election of directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 01:18am CEST

Pendal Group Limited Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

ASX Announcement

19 October 2018

Closing date for the nomination of the election of Directors

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and Clause 46(b) of its Constitution, Pendal Group Limited (Company) advises that its next Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 14 December 2018. An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors.

The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is Friday, 26 October 2018. Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on 26 October 2018 at the Company's registered office at:

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary Pendal Group Limited Telephone: +61 2 9220 2000

pendalgroup.com

{00016834.docx}

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENDAL GROUP LTD
01:18aPENDAL : Closing date for nomination of election of directors
PU
10/17PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in MND
PU
10/17PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in BAP
PU
10/16PENDAL : Change of substantial holding in NEC
PU
09/12PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IFM
PU
09/04PENDAL : appointment of Global Chief Risk Officer
PU
08/31PENDAL : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – D Page
PU
08/20PENDAL : Departure of JOHCM CEO
PU
07/24PENDAL : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – J Evans
PU
07/23PENDAL : Sells 1,071 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 564 M
EBIT 2018 242 M
Net income 2018 189 M
Finance 2018 207 M
Yield 2018 6,05%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 13,36
EV / Sales 2018 4,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
Capitalization 2 580 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emilio Gonzalez Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard Brandweiner Chief Executive Officer
James Kingsman Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hayden King Chief Operating Officer
Cameron Williamson Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENDAL GROUP LTD-14.26%1 839
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-4.06%24 966
KKR & CO INC17.85%20 299
LEGAL & GENERAL-10.35%19 027
AMUNDI-15.98%13 752
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-1.44%11 005
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.