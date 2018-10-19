Pendal : Closing date for nomination of election of directors

Pendal Group Limited Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
ABN 28 126 385 822
ASX Announcement
19 October 2018
Closing date for the nomination of the election of Directors
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and Clause 46(b) of its Constitution, Pendal Group Limited (Company) advises that its next Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 14 December 2018. An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors.
The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is Friday, 26 October 2018. Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on 26 October 2018 at the Company's registered office at:
For further information on this announcement, please contact:
Joanne Hawkins
Group Company Secretary Pendal Group Limited Telephone: +61 2 9220 2000

