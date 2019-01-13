Pendal : Funds under management – quarter ended 31 December 2018

Pendal Group Limited Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 Australia ABN 28 126 385 822

14 January 2019

ASX Announcement

• Pendal Group Limited (PDL) - Funds under Management (FUM) for the quarter ended 31 December 2018

• JOHCM performance fees for the year ended 31 December 2018

Funds under Management

(AUD $bn) Institutional 17.8 0.3 (0.8) 17.3 Wholesale 7.9 0.1 (0.5) 7.5 Westpac/BTFG - Legacy 7.5 (0.1) (0.6) 6.8 - Other 13.5 (0.1) (0.6) 12.8 Total Pendal Australia FUM 46.7 0.2 (2.5) - 44.4 Segregated mandates 16.1 0.1 (1.5) - 14.7 OEICs 23.5 (0.3) (2.7) (0.2) 20.3 US pooled 15.3 (0.2) (1.9) 0.2 13.4 Total JOHCM FUM 54.9 (0.4) (6.1) - 48.4 TOTAL PENDAL GROUP FUM 101.6 (0.2) (8.6) - 92.8 *

30 Sep 18 31 Dec 18 Closing FUM* Net Flows Other** FX Impact Closing FUM

As at 30 September 2018, Westpac mandates totalling $6.9b previously classified in Institutional FUM were reclassified to Westpac - Other. Refer to the 2018 Full Year results presentation.

** Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.

Notes:

1. During the quarter the most significant impact on Pendal Group's FUM was adverse markets which saw the MSCI All Countries World Index in local currency terms decline 12.3% and the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index fall 9.7% over the period.

2. Pendal Australia saw net inflows of +$0.2bn during the quarter led by Australian equities (+$0.4bn) in the institutional channel, and positive net inflows into Australian equities, fixed interest and multi-asset funds in the wholesale channel (+$0.1bn). JOHCM experienced net outflows of -$0.4bn during the quarter with redemptions in European and Asian OEIC funds (-$0.7bn) being offset by inflows into UK and global OEIC funds (+$0.4bn). The US pooled funds saw net outflows of -$0.2bn driven by redemptions in the Asia ex-Japan fund.

3. The effect of the net flows during the December quarter on Pendal Group revenue is a decrease to annualised fee income of $3.2m.

4. The Australian Dollar strengthened +0.8% relative to the British Pound and weakened -2.3% against the US Dollar over the quarter which had a flat impact on FUM over the period. Movements in spot exchange rates were:

30 September 2018 31 December 2018 GBP / AUD USD / AUD 1.8119 1.7976 1.3847 1.4168

JOHCM Performance Fees

J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) performance fees for the year ended 31 December 2018 total approximately $4.4m (£2.5m) in fee revenue. The performance fees will contribute approximately $1.9m to Pendal Group's cash net profit after tax (and statutory net profit after tax) for the current financial year ending 30 September 2019.

The JOHCM performance fees compare to the $47.5m (£27.0m) received for the prior corresponding period which contributed $17.8m to Pendal Group's cash net profit after tax (and statutory net profit after tax) for the financial year ended 30 September 2018.

Pendal Australia's annual performance fees are generally for a 30 June performance period and will be brought to account in the second half of the financial year.

