PENDAL GROUP LTD

(PDL)
Pendal : Funds under management – quarter ended 31 March 2019

04/11/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

Pendal Group Limited Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

12 April 2019

ASX Announcement

Pendal Group Limited (PDL) - Funds under Management (FUM) for the quarter ended 31 March 2019, up $8.1 billion to $100.9 billion

Funds under Management

*

(AUD $bn)

31 Dec 18

31 Mar 19

Closing FUM

Net Flows

Other*

FX Impact

Closing FUM

Institutional

17.3

1.7

1.1

20.1

Wholesale

7.5

0.0

0.5

8.0

Westpac/BTFG

- Legacy retail

6.8

(0.2)

0.5

7.1

- Other

12.8

(0.1)

0.7

13.4

Total Pendal Australia FUM

44.4

1.4

2.8

-

48.6

Segregated mandates

14.7

(0.1)

1.6

0.1

16.3

OEICs

20.3

(1.4)

1.2

0.6

20.7

US pooled

13.4

0.3

1.6

0.0

15.3

Total JOHCM FUM

48.4

(1.2)

4.4

0.7

52.3

TOTAL PENDAL GROUP FUM

92.8

0.2

7.2

0.7

100.9

Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.

Notes:

  • 1. During the quarter, Pendal Australia saw net inflows of +$1.4bn led by lower margin cash and fixed income (+$1.7bn) in the institutional channel partially offset by the ongoing run-off of the Westpac legacy book (-$0.2bn).

    JOHCM experienced net outflows of -$1.2bn during the quarter driven by outflows in the OEICs where European (-$0.6bn), global (-$0.3bn), UK (-$0.2bn) and Japan (-$0.2bn) funds saw redemptions. The US pooled funds took in net inflows of $0.3bn led by the International Select and Global Income Builder strategies.

  • 2. The effect of the net flows during the March quarter on Pendal Group revenue is a decrease to annualised fee income of -$7.5m.

  • 3. Over the quarter, the Australian Dollar weakened -2.6% relative to the British Pound and strengthened 0.4% against the US Dollar. This had the effect of increasing FUM over the period by $0.7bn. Movements in spot exchange rates were:

    31 December 2018

    31 March 2019

    GBP / AUD USD / AUD

    1.7976 1.8443

    1.4168 1.4110

  • 4. Westpac has advised it intends to redeem $1.5bn of FUM from the Westpac legacy book during April as part of its consolidation of superannuation offerings. The effective management fee margin on the withdrawal is approximately 31 basis points and will come from predominantly multi-asset FUM.

2

Pendal Australia Performance Fees

As at 31 March 2019, the status of Pendal Australia's performance fees for the performance year ending 30 June 2019 is $2.0m. The performance fees will not be determined until the end of the performance period and remain highly variable until that time.

For further information in relation to this announcement, please contact:

Cameron Williamson

Group Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +61 2 9220 2126

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 01:22:03 UTC
