Pendal : Funds under management – quarter ended 31 March 2019

12 April 2019
ASX Announcement
Pendal Group Limited (PDL) - Funds under Management (FUM) for the quarter ended 31 March 2019, up $8.1 billion to $100.9 billion
Funds under Management
*
|
(AUD $bn)
|
31 Dec 18
|
31 Mar 19
|
Closing FUM
|
Net Flows
|
Other*
|
FX Impact
|
Closing FUM
|
Institutional
|
17.3
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
20.1
|
Wholesale
|
7.5
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
8.0
|
Westpac/BTFG
|
- Legacy retail
|
6.8
|
(0.2)
|
0.5
|
7.1
|
- Other
|
12.8
|
(0.1)
|
0.7
|
13.4
|
Total Pendal Australia FUM
|
44.4
|
1.4
|
2.8
|
-
|
48.6
|
Segregated mandates
|
14.7
|
(0.1)
|
1.6
|
0.1
|
16.3
|
OEICs
|
20.3
|
(1.4)
|
1.2
|
0.6
|
20.7
|
US pooled
|
13.4
|
0.3
|
1.6
|
0.0
|
15.3
|
Total JOHCM FUM
|
48.4
|
(1.2)
|
4.4
|
0.7
|
52.3
|
TOTAL PENDAL GROUP FUM
|
92.8
|
0.2
|
7.2
|
0.7
|
100.9
Other includes investment performance, market movement and distributions.
Notes:
-
1. During the quarter, Pendal Australia saw net inflows of +$1.4bn led by lower margin cash and fixed income (+$1.7bn) in the institutional channel partially offset by the ongoing run-off of the Westpac legacy book (-$0.2bn).
JOHCM experienced net outflows of -$1.2bn during the quarter driven by outflows in the OEICs where European (-$0.6bn), global (-$0.3bn), UK (-$0.2bn) and Japan (-$0.2bn) funds saw redemptions. The US pooled funds took in net inflows of $0.3bn led by the International Select and Global Income Builder strategies.
-
2. The effect of the net flows during the March quarter on Pendal Group revenue is a decrease to annualised fee income of -$7.5m.
-
3. Over the quarter, the Australian Dollar weakened -2.6% relative to the British Pound and strengthened 0.4% against the US Dollar. This had the effect of increasing FUM over the period by $0.7bn. Movements in spot exchange rates were:
|
31 December 2018
|
31 March 2019
|
GBP / AUD USD / AUD
1.7976 1.8443
1.4168 1.4110
-
4. Westpac has advised it intends to redeem $1.5bn of FUM from the Westpac legacy book during April as part of its consolidation of superannuation offerings. The effective management fee margin on the withdrawal is approximately 31 basis points and will come from predominantly multi-asset FUM.
Pendal Australia Performance Fees
As at 31 March 2019, the status of Pendal Australia's performance fees for the performance year ending 30 June 2019 is $2.0m. The performance fees will not be determined until the end of the performance period and remain highly variable until that time.
