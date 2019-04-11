Pendal : Funds under management – quarter ended 31 March 2019

1. During the quarter, Pendal Australia saw net inflows of +$1.4bn led by lower margin cash and fixed income (+$1.7bn) in the institutional channel partially offset by the ongoing run-off of the Westpac legacy book (-$0.2bn).

JOHCM experienced net outflows of -$1.2bn during the quarter driven by outflows in the OEICs where European (-$0.6bn), global (-$0.3bn), UK (-$0.2bn) and Japan (-$0.2bn) funds saw redemptions. The US pooled funds took in net inflows of $0.3bn led by the International Select and Global Income Builder strategies.