Pendal : Issue of Shares and Appendix 3B

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

ASX Announcement

25 July 2019

Issue of Pendal Group Limited ordinary shares under the Fund Linked Equity program

Pendal Group Limited (Pendal Group) today announces the issue of 4,795,815 ordinary shares (Shares) under the terms of the Fund Linked Equity (FLE) program.

The Shares are being issued following an exercise of rights by fund managers who participate in the FLE program. The Shares are subject to vesting restrictions over the next five years and will have full dividend and voting rights during the vesting period.

Further details relating to the FLE program can be found in Pendal Group's 2018 Annual Report.

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Cameron Williamson

Group Chief Financial Officer

Pendal Group Limited

Telephone: +61 2 9220 2126