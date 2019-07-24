Log in
Pendal : Issue of Shares and Appendix 3B

07/24/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

ASX Announcement

25 July 2019

Issue of Pendal Group Limited ordinary shares under the Fund Linked Equity program

Pendal Group Limited (Pendal Group) today announces the issue of 4,795,815 ordinary shares (Shares) under the terms of the Fund Linked Equity (FLE) program.

The Shares are being issued following an exercise of rights by fund managers who participate in the FLE program. The Shares are subject to vesting restrictions over the next five years and will have full dividend and voting rights during the vesting period.

Further details relating to the FLE program can be found in Pendal Group's 2018 Annual Report.

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Cameron Williamson

Group Chief Financial Officer

Pendal Group Limited

Telephone: +61 2 9220 2126

pendalgroup.com

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

ABN

28 126 385 822

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares

4,795,815

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The ordinary shares issued to certain fund managers under PDL's Fund Linked Equity Scheme (FLE) rank equally with all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue but are subject to a restriction period of up to 5 years with 20% vesting (and released) per annum post issue and release in certain other circumstances.

If a participant ceases to be an applicable fund manager under the FLE rules then PDL (or its nominee) may acquire any restricted PDL shares held by that fund manager for GPB1 subject to certain board discretions (including to pro-rate any vesting over the vesting period to the date of cessation in relation to death, permanent ill health, agreed retirement, redundancy and other circumstances determined by the board).

4

5

6

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

The new shares will rank equally in all respects with other fully paid PDL ordinary shares.

$7.3106 per share (being the 30 day pre issue vwap)

To satisfy PDL's conversion obligations under the FLE Scheme summarised in PDL's 2018 annual report. Under the FLE Scheme participating Fund Managers have the right to partly convert the revenue generated by the investment strategy into PDL equity over time. Further details are set out in page 35 and following of the PDL 2018 annual report.

6a

6b

6c

6d

6e

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has No obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

8

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the

+securities in section 2 if applicable)

25 July 2019

Number

+Class

322,802,391

Ordinary shares

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the

+securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

33,964

2015 Performance Share Rights issued in 2015

474,415

2016 Performance Share Rights issued in 2016

441,342

2017 Performance Share Rights issued in 2017

737,351

2018 Performance Share Rights issued in 2018

4,029,902

JOHCM Long Term Retention Equity Nil Cost

8,254,286

options issued 2012

JOHCM Long Term Retention Equity Nil Cost

1,620,908

options expiring December 2019

JOHCM Long Term Retention Equity Nil Cost

Variable

options expiring December 2022

Conversion rights under FLE scheme at vwap

pricing at date of conversion.

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,

No change.

distribution policy) on the increased

capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15 +Record date to determine entitlements

    1. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
    2. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
    3. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
    4. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
    5. Names of any underwriters
    6. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
    7. Names of any brokers to the issue
    8. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
    9. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 00:59:01 UTC
