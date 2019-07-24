Pendal : Issue of Shares and Appendix 3B

Issue of Pendal Group Limited ordinary shares under the Fund Linked Equity program
Pendal Group Limited (Pendal Group) today announces the issue of 4,795,815 ordinary shares (Shares) under the terms of the Fund Linked Equity (FLE) program.
The Shares are being issued following an exercise of rights by fund managers who participate in the FLE program. The Shares are subject to vesting restrictions over the next five years and will have full dividend and voting rights during the vesting period.
Further details relating to the FLE program can be found in Pendal Group's 2018 Annual Report.
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
4,795,815
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The ordinary shares issued to certain fund managers under PDL's Fund Linked Equity Scheme (FLE) rank equally with all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue but are subject to a restriction period of up to 5 years with 20% vesting (and released) per annum post issue and release in certain other circumstances.
If a participant ceases to be an applicable fund manager under the FLE rules then PDL (or its nominee) may acquire any restricted PDL shares held by that fund manager for GPB1 subject to certain board discretions (including to pro-rate any vesting over the vesting period to the date of cessation in relation to death, permanent ill health, agreed retirement, redundancy and other circumstances determined by the board).
The new shares will rank equally in all respects with other fully paid PDL ordinary shares.
$7.3106 per share (being the 30 day pre issue vwap)
To satisfy PDL's conversion obligations under the FLE Scheme summarised in PDL's 2018 annual report. Under the FLE Scheme participating Fund Managers have the right to partly convert the revenue generated by the investment strategy into PDL equity over time. Further details are set out in page 35 and following of the PDL 2018 annual report.
25 July 2019
Number
+Class
322,802,391
Ordinary shares
33,964
2015 Performance Share Rights issued in 2015
474,415
2016 Performance Share Rights issued in 2016
441,342
2017 Performance Share Rights issued in 2017
737,351
2018 Performance Share Rights issued in 2018
4,029,902
JOHCM Long Term Retention Equity Nil Cost
8,254,286
options issued 2012
JOHCM Long Term Retention Equity Nil Cost
1,620,908
options expiring December 2019
JOHCM Long Term Retention Equity Nil Cost
Variable
options expiring December 2022
Conversion rights under FLE scheme at vwap
pricing at date of conversion.
