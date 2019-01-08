Log in
Pendal : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

01/08/2019 | 02:20am EST

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

8 January 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Monadelphous Group Limited (MND).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

{00015748.docx}

1

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED (MND)

ACN 008 988 547

Name

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

04/01/2019

To

Company Name/SchemeACN/ARSN

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

The previous notice was given to the company on 17/10/2018

The previous notice was dated 15/10/2018

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

ORDINARY SHARES

5,881,513

6.24%

6,847,659

7.27%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

04/01/2019

PDL & its Associates, Pendal Fund Services Limited, Pendal Institutional Limited

See Annexure 'A'

See Annexure 'A'

See Annexure 'A'

See Annexure 'A'

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and Number of securities

Person's votes

Pendal Fund Services Limited *

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

UBS Wealth Management

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

UBS Wealth Management

Pendal Fund Services Limited is the trustee or responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares.

2,835,264 Ordinary

2,835,264

Pendal Institutional Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

State Street Australia Limited

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

JP Morgan Chase Bank

National Australia Bank Limited

Northern Trust Company Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.

State Street Australia Limited

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

JP Morgan Chase Bank

National Australia Bank Limited

Northern Trust Company Limited

Pendal Institutional Limited is the investment manager appointed by various superannuation funds, institutional investors and unit trusts and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares..

4,012,395 Ordinary

4,012,395

* Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED (MND)

The Company Secretary,

MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED (MND) 59 Albany Highway

VICTORIA PARK WA 6100

Tel: +61 8 9316 1255

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

08/01/2019

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    (b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any changes in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:18:11 UTC
