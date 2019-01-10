Pendal : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder in NEC
0
01/10/2019 | 09:14pm EST
Pendal Group Limited
Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
ABN 28 126 385 822
Company Announcements Platform Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
10 January 2019
Dear Sir/Madam
Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (NEC).
Yours faithfully
Joanne Hawkins
Group Company Secretary
{00015748.docx}
1
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LTD (NEC)
ACN 122 203 892
Name
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 126 385 822
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
08/01/2019
Company Name/SchemeACN/ARSN
1.
Details of substantial holder(1)
The previous notice was given to the company on12/12/2018
The previous notice was dated10/12/2018
2.
Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
ORDINARY SHARES
108,418,722
6.36%
127,830,325
7.50%
3.
Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
08/01/2019
PDL & its Associates, Pendal Fund Services Limited, Pendal Institutional Limited
See Annexure 'A'
See Annexure 'A'
See Annexure 'A'
See Annexure 'A'
4.
Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and Number of securities
Person's votes
Pendal Fund Services Limited *
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
UBS Wealth Management
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.
UBS Wealth Management
Pendal Fund Services Limited is the trustee or responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares.
50,420,324 Ordinary
50,420,324
Pendal Institutional Limited
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
National Australia Bank Limited
National Custodian Nominees
Permanent Trustees Australia Limited
BNP Fund Services Australasia Limited
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
JP Morgan Chase Bank
State Street Australia Limited
Northern Trust Company Limited
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
National Australia Bank Limited
National Custodian Nominees
Permanent Trustee Australia Limited
BNP Fund Services Australasia Limited
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
JP Morgan Chase Bank
State Street Australia Limited
Northern Trust Company Limited
Pendal Institutional Limited is the investment manager appointed by various superannuation funds, institutional investors and unit trusts and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares..
77,410,001 Ordinary
74,410,001
* Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.
5.
Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6.
Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Pendal Group Limited (PDL)
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Institutional Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LTD (NEC)
The Company Secretary,
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED (NEC)
24 Artarmon Road WILLOUGHBY NSW 2068
Tel: +61 2 9906 9999
Signature
Print name
Joanne Hawkins
Capacity
Company Secretary
Sign here
Date
10/01/2019
DIRECTIONS
(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
(5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
(6) Include details of:
(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
(b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any changes in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Pendal Group Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 02:13:01 UTC