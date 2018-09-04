Pendal : appointment of Global Chief Risk Officer

Pendal Group Limited Level 14, The Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 Australia ABN 28 126 385 822

ASX Announcement

4 September 2018

Pendal Group announces the appointment of Bindesh Savjani to the role of Global Chief Risk Officer

Pendal Group Limited (Pendal Group) today announced the appointment of Mr Bindesh Savjani as the Company's Global Chief Risk Officer.

Mr Emilio Gonzalez, Group Chief Executive of the Pendal Group, said, "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Bindesh Savjani to this important role. As we build out our global business, and with increasing regulation across all jurisdictions, it is important that we have a deeply experienced, senior executive to lead the Global Risk function.

"I look forward to working with Bindesh in his role of Global Chief Risk Officer and as a member of the Global Executive Committee."

Mr Savjani brings to Pendal Group over 20 years' experience working in financial services and significant experience in senior risk roles in the investment management industry. Mr Savjani was most recently Global Chief Risk Officer at Intermediate Capital Group PLC, a FTSE 250 alternative asset management group. He was previously Director of Legal and Risk at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, which was acquired by Aberdeen Asset Management, and held various roles at Aviva Investors including Global Chief Risk Officer.

Reporting directly to Mr Gonzalez, Mr Savjani will also be a member of Pendal Group's Global Executive Committee. He will be based in London.

Mr Savjani will commence with Pendal Group in February 2019, after fulfilling his non-compete obligations.

