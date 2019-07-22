Pendal : appoints JOHCM CEO – UK, Europe & Asia

Pendal Group Limited

23 July, 2019

Pendal Group appoints JOHCM CEO - UK, Europe & Asia

Global asset manager Pendal Group Limited (ASX: PDL, 'Pendal'), has announced the appointment of Alexandra Altinger as CEO of the J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) operations in the UK, Europe and Asia.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Pendal Group, Mr Emilio Gonzalez, said the appointment follows the decision announced at Pendal's 1H19 results, to support growth in offshore markets through appointing a dedicated CEO for the JOHCM business in UK, Europe and Asia and a CEO for the JOHCM US business.

Mr Gonzalez said that Ms Altinger's leadership roles, cross-border experience and expertise in wealth and asset management made her the standout candidate for the role.

"Alexandra's passion for investment management and broad experience across multiple markets will be invaluable in contributing to the growth of the business. She is a strong and proven leader and the right person to continue the successful execution of Pendal's strategy of identifying new investment strategies and building upon the success of our existing investment teams.

Ms Altinger most recently spent four years as CEO of Sandaire Investment Office, a UK multi-family office offering tailored investment portfolios and solutions for families and foundations.

Ms Altinger said "I am delighted to be joining a company with such a strong investment pedigree. I am a passionate believer in the merits of high conviction active asset management and the role it can play in long term wealth creation"

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Gonzalez said: "Alexandra has worked across proprietary trading, research, portfolio management and business management. She will be a great fit for JOHCM's investment-led culture."

Prior to Sandaire, Ms Altinger worked within the executive team of Lansdowne Partners in the UK, helping to lead the firm's repositioning efforts for its long-only products in global institutional markets. Previously she was at Wellington Management International where she had a number of senior roles and helped lead Wellington's European business strategy. Alexandra has also served as an Equity Research Analyst at John Hancock in Boston, has worked in Japanese equities research sales for Goldman Sachs in Tokyo and London, and she started her financial career as a Proprietary Trader with Banque Nationale de Paris in Tokyo.

Ms Altinger graduated from Université de Paris Dauphine with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in International Economics. She is a CFA Charterholder, a member of CFA UK's Advisory Council as well as a member of the Advisory Committee of the Diversity Project. She is fluent in English, German, Italian and French and proficient in Dutch and Japanese.

Ms Altinger will report to Pendal Group CEO, Emilio Gonzalez and be a member of the Pendal Group Global Executive Committee and will be based in London. The appointment is effective 9 September 2019 and subject to FCA regulatory approval in the UK.