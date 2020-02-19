Log in
PENDRAGON PLC    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC

(PDG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 11:35:11 am
12.48 GBp   -0.72%
02:02aPENDRAGON PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
02/11PENDRAGON : Completion of sale of Puente Hills, California
PU
02/11PENDRAGON PLC : - Completion of sale of Puente Hills, California
PR
PENDRAGON PLC : - Directorate Change

02/19/2020 | 02:02am EST

Pendragon PLC

(“The Company”)

DIRECTORATE CHANGE:

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Pendragon PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Berman as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Bill joined Pendragon as a Non-Executive Director in April 2019, and since October 2019, has performed the role of Interim Executive Chairman, providing leadership and strategic direction to the Company.  Bill will continue to perform the role of Chairman on an interim basis while the process for the recruitment of a permanent Non-Executive Chairman continues. 

Prior to joining Pendragon, Bill served as President and Chief Operating Officer of AutoNation, the largest automotive retailer in America, where he was responsible for AutoNation’s 26,000 associates and the operational performance of the company’s 300+ new vehicle franchises, including new and used vehicle sales and aftersales.  He has over 30 years’ experience in automotive retail.

Bill Berman, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “In my relatively short time with the business, it is already clear to me that Pendragon is a company with great potential and a talented team.  As Chief Executive Officer, I look forward to building on strong relationships with our team members, customers, suppliers, our OEM partners and investors as we move forward together in a period of rapid change and innovation in the automotive retail sector.”

Additional Information

  1. Listing Rule 9.6.13R

The Company confirms that there are no further disclosures to be made in connection with Mr Berman’s appointment in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R.  


© PRNewswire 2020
