PENDRAGON PLC : - Directorate Change

Pendragon PLC

(“The Company”)

DIRECTORATE CHANGE:

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Dietmar Exler has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, to take office on 20 April 2020. Mr Exler will serve on the Company’s Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.

Mr Exler joins following an extensive executive career including experience in the automotive sector, banking and sports management. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of AMB Sports & Entertainment. Prior to that, Mr Exler held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz USA and Head of Region, NAFTA Mercedes-Benz.

Pendragon’s Interim Executive Chairman, Bill Berman said: “I welcome and look forward to working with Dietmar on the Pendragon Board. I am confident that his considerable experience from his professional and business life will provide a positive contribution as we further strengthen our Board in challenging and uncertain times”.

Given that Mr Exler’s agreement to join the Board comes when the notice of the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) has already been circulated to shareholders, the Board does not consider it appropriate to put forward a resolution to re-appoint Mr Exler at the 2020 AGM. Instead, Mr Exler’s appointment will lapse at the 2020 AGM, and he will be re-appointed by the Board immediately following the 2020 AGM, with a resolution proposing his re-appointment being proposed to shareholders at the 2021 AGM.

There is no information in the nature of that required by LR 9.6.13R to disclose in relation to Mr Exler’s appointment to the Board.