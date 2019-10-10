Log in
PENDRAGON PLC

(PDG)
PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/07PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/03PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

10/10/2019
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Pendragon Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Anders Hedin Invest AB & Anders Hedin1 556702-0655
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Sweden
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 07/10/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 08/10/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.00% 167 592 246
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB000B1JQBT10 165 992 246 11,25%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Anders Hedin 100%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
1Please note that Anders Hedin as a natural person holds 1,600,000 number of shares. Combined holding of 167,592,246 shares comprises Anders Hedin Invest AB 165,992,246 shares + Anders Hedin 1,600,000 shares = 12.00%

   

Place of completion Gothenburg
Date of completion 30/01/2019

   

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Anders Hedin Invest AB
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) BOX 2114, 431 02 Mölndal
Sweden
E-Mail Anders.hedin@hedinbil.se
Phone number / Fax number +46 31 791 01 01
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Contact address
E-Mail
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information

© PRNewswire 2019
