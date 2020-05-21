Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pendragon PLC    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC

(PDG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/21 06:40:00 am
7.38 GBp   +0.54%
06:39aPENDRAGON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
03:20aCar dealer Inchcape sees COVID-19 impact until next year; shares fall
RE
02:02aPENDRAGON PLC : - Q1 Trading Update & COVID-19 Update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PENDRAGON PLC : - Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:39am EDT

Pendragon PLC (“the Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 21 May 2020 at 10.30am.  The results of each resolution are set out in the table below. 

Resolution Votes for % For (to 2 d.p) Votes Against % Against (to 2 d.p) Votes Withheld
1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors’ and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 2019 1,132,794,058 100.00 40,880 0.00 327,039
2. To approve the annual report on directors’ Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2019 889,274,828 78.48 243,783,685 21.52 103,463
3. To approve the directors’ remuneration policy 665,116,001 58.70 467,942,512 41.30 103,463
4. To approve the Pendragon Long Term Incentive Plan 665,204,028 58.71 467,860,909 41.29 97,039
5. To approve Pendragon 2020 Sharesave Scheme 1,132,985,692 99.99 72,517 0.01 103,768
6. To re-appoint Mr W Berman as a director 922,469,585 81.46 209,687,182 18.54 725,210
7.  To re-elect Mr M S Casha as a director 1,130,380,826 99.77 2,664,605 0.23 116,546
8. To re-appoint Ms N K Flanders as a director 1,132,545,793 99.96 496,355 0.04 119,829
9. To re-appoint Mr B M Small as a director 1,182,582,026 99.96 463,405 0.04 116,546
10. To re-elect Mr M S Willis as a director 1,129,743,790 99.71 3,301,641 0.29 116,546
11. To re-elect Mr M D Wright as a director 745,437,947 65.79 387,607,483 34.21 116,546
12. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company 1,074,795,016 94.85 58,305,206 5.15 61,854
13. To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 1,132,397,109 99.94 713,368 0.06 51,500
14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company 1,131,123,031 99.83 1,967,113 0.17 71,833
15. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 1,127,080,286 99.47 5,997,059 0.53 84,632
16. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment 1,132,950,780 99.99 139,364 0.01 71,833
17. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months 1,132,690,349 99.97 383,017 0.03 88,611
18. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 1,132,782,870 99.97 337,628 0.03 41,479

All resolutions were passed.  Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions.

Despite all resolutions having passed, the Board notes the number of votes recorded not in favour of resolutions 2, 3, 4 and 11.  The Company will continue to consult with shareholders who did not vote in favour of these resolutions and will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.pendragonplc.com

Richard Maloney

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 MAY 2020

Enquiries:                           Headland                                           Howard Lee                       Tel: 0203 805 4822                                                                                                       Henry Wallers


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PENDRAGON PLC
06:39aPENDRAGON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
03:20aCar dealer Inchcape sees COVID-19 impact until next year; shares fall
RE
02:02aPENDRAGON PLC : - Q1 Trading Update & COVID-19 Update
PR
05/04Car dealership Pendragon no longer exploring merger with Lookers
RE
04/30PENDRAGON PLC : - Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares
PR
04/29PENDRAGON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/24Britain confirms three-month freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
RE
04/20PENDRAGON PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
04/17Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
RE
03/25PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group