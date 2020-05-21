PENDRAGON PLC : - Result of AGM

Pendragon PLC (“the Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 21 May 2020 at 10.30am. The results of each resolution are set out in the table below.

Resolution Votes for % For (to 2 d.p) Votes Against % Against (to 2 d.p) Votes Withheld 1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors’ and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 2019 1,132,794,058 100.00 40,880 0.00 327,039 2. To approve the annual report on directors’ Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2019 889,274,828 78.48 243,783,685 21.52 103,463 3. To approve the directors’ remuneration policy 665,116,001 58.70 467,942,512 41.30 103,463 4. To approve the Pendragon Long Term Incentive Plan 665,204,028 58.71 467,860,909 41.29 97,039 5. To approve Pendragon 2020 Sharesave Scheme 1,132,985,692 99.99 72,517 0.01 103,768 6. To re-appoint Mr W Berman as a director 922,469,585 81.46 209,687,182 18.54 725,210 7. To re-elect Mr M S Casha as a director 1,130,380,826 99.77 2,664,605 0.23 116,546 8. To re-appoint Ms N K Flanders as a director 1,132,545,793 99.96 496,355 0.04 119,829 9. To re-appoint Mr B M Small as a director 1,182,582,026 99.96 463,405 0.04 116,546 10. To re-elect Mr M S Willis as a director 1,129,743,790 99.71 3,301,641 0.29 116,546 11. To re-elect Mr M D Wright as a director 745,437,947 65.79 387,607,483 34.21 116,546 12. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company 1,074,795,016 94.85 58,305,206 5.15 61,854 13. To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 1,132,397,109 99.94 713,368 0.06 51,500 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company 1,131,123,031 99.83 1,967,113 0.17 71,833 15. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days’ notice 1,127,080,286 99.47 5,997,059 0.53 84,632 16. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment 1,132,950,780 99.99 139,364 0.01 71,833 17. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months 1,132,690,349 99.97 383,017 0.03 88,611 18. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 1,132,782,870 99.97 337,628 0.03 41,479

All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions.

Despite all resolutions having passed, the Board notes the number of votes recorded not in favour of resolutions 2, 3, 4 and 11. The Company will continue to consult with shareholders who did not vote in favour of these resolutions and will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.pendragonplc.com

Richard Maloney

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 MAY 2020

