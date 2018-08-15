Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

08/15/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 15 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 93,662
Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.6000
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.8500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.2433

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,359,462 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,409,359,462 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
2577 26.60 16:29:17 London Stock Exchange
2872 26.55 16:27:09 London Stock Exchange
724 26.55 16:27:09 London Stock Exchange
10000 26.55 16:26:50 London Stock Exchange
3138 26.45 16:22:48 London Stock Exchange
2900 26.40 16:20:33 London Stock Exchange
280 26.40 16:20:33 London Stock Exchange
2319 26.40 16:20:24 London Stock Exchange
2560 26.45 16:18:54 London Stock Exchange
630 26.35 16:16:09 London Stock Exchange
498 26.35 16:15:44 London Stock Exchange
1814 26.35 16:15:42 London Stock Exchange
2665 26.35 16:13:25 London Stock Exchange
5536 26.25 16:07:48 London Stock Exchange
2948 26.10 16:04:02 London Stock Exchange
3135 26.20 16:01:33 London Stock Exchange
3127 26.20 16:01:05 London Stock Exchange
2564 26.05 15:58:27 London Stock Exchange
2901 25.95 15:53:31 London Stock Exchange
2715 25.95 15:50:01 London Stock Exchange
2520 25.90 15:24:08 London Stock Exchange
2720 25.85 15:17:27 London Stock Exchange
2884 26.00 14:39:51 London Stock Exchange
114 26.00 13:39:14 London Stock Exchange
7616 26.10 13:03:57 London Stock Exchange
169 26.10 12:55:47 London Stock Exchange
5802 26.15 12:02:20 London Stock Exchange
1008 26.15 11:42:28 London Stock Exchange
716 26.20 11:40:59 London Stock Exchange
3030 26.20 11:40:59 London Stock Exchange
8426 26.20 11:40:59 London Stock Exchange
2754 26.25 10:42:32 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
