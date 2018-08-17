Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

08/17/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 17 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 53,203
Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.8000
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.5564

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,123,723 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,409,123,723 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
3851 26.50 16:26:18 London Stock Exchange
3671 26.50 16:22:06 London Stock Exchange
2374 26.55 16:19:54 London Stock Exchange
100 26.55 16:19:54 London Stock Exchange
1609 26.55 16:19:54 London Stock Exchange
3587 26.50 16:15:39 London Stock Exchange
3781 26.35 16:05:25 London Stock Exchange
2618 26.50 15:58:57 London Stock Exchange
1000 26.50 15:58:57 London Stock Exchange
117 26.45 15:16:46 London Stock Exchange
3777 26.45 15:16:46 London Stock Exchange
3723 26.45 15:16:46 London Stock Exchange
3374 26.55 15:09:22 London Stock Exchange
3729 26.55 15:09:22 London Stock Exchange
3975 26.65 14:51:26 London Stock Exchange
1538 26.80 14:28:46 London Stock Exchange
2480 26.80 14:25:03 London Stock Exchange
4018 26.75 14:05:13 London Stock Exchange
2239 26.65 13:30:10 London Stock Exchange
373 26.65 13:15:02 London Stock Exchange
1269 26.65 13:15:02 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
