PENDRAGON PLC
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/20 05:35:22 pm
26.5 GBp   --.--%
06:10pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/17PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/16PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

08/20/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 20 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 72,981
Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.7500
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                26.6079

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,050,742 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,409,050,742 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
5811 26.50 16:29:38 London Stock Exchange
8848 26.50 16:28:35 London Stock Exchange
2983 26.45 16:22:56 London Stock Exchange
1900 26.45 16:22:54 London Stock Exchange
3991 26.50 16:20:21 London Stock Exchange
3972 26.50 16:15:53 London Stock Exchange
4515 26.75 15:51:35 London Stock Exchange
68 26.75 15:51:15 London Stock Exchange
4203 26.70 15:38:58 London Stock Exchange
4589 26.75 14:43:06 London Stock Exchange
4158 26.50 14:15:30 London Stock Exchange
781 26.75 14:04:18 London Stock Exchange
2560 26.75 14:03:52 London Stock Exchange
339 26.75 14:03:48 London Stock Exchange
1220 26.75 14:03:48 London Stock Exchange
4842 26.60 13:42:50 London Stock Exchange
4629 26.60 10:20:18 London Stock Exchange
3890 26.60 10:20:18 London Stock Exchange
2382 26.75 09:26:55 London Stock Exchange
7300 26.75 09:26:54 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
