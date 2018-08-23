Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 23 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 97,413 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.4500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.0500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.5364

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,796,430 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,796,430 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

23 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5223 25.20 16:29:18 London Stock Exchange 2845 25.10 16:29:17 London Stock Exchange 1384 25.10 16:26:52 London Stock Exchange 5023 25.15 16:24:01 London Stock Exchange 1353 25.10 16:12:09 London Stock Exchange 3895 25.10 16:11:59 London Stock Exchange 5009 25.10 16:11:59 London Stock Exchange 2375 25.15 16:05:38 London Stock Exchange 2910 25.15 16:04:43 London Stock Exchange 4543 25.20 16:02:30 London Stock Exchange 4230 25.20 15:27:46 London Stock Exchange 4941 25.15 14:50:26 London Stock Exchange 4895 25.05 13:53:24 London Stock Exchange 4282 25.15 13:51:48 London Stock Exchange 334 25.15 13:51:48 London Stock Exchange 2546 25.05 13:49:02 London Stock Exchange 252 25.05 13:49:02 London Stock Exchange 6663 25.05 13:40:32 London Stock Exchange 2533 25.05 13:19:30 London Stock Exchange 3974 25.30 12:47:43 London Stock Exchange 256 25.30 12:21:10 London Stock Exchange 4212 25.30 12:07:13 London Stock Exchange 57 25.45 11:49:57 London Stock Exchange 5000 25.45 11:49:57 London Stock Exchange 4259 25.35 11:34:54 London Stock Exchange 491 25.35 11:34:54 London Stock Exchange 3293 25.20 11:18:17 London Stock Exchange 1378 25.20 11:17:46 London Stock Exchange 1822 25.20 11:17:46 London Stock Exchange 2986 25.20 11:17:35 London Stock Exchange 807 25.30 10:46:44 London Stock Exchange 3125 25.30 10:46:44 London Stock Exchange 517 25.30 10:46:44 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-