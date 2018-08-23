Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pendragon PLC    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC (PDG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 05:35:24 pm
25.55 GBp   +0.79%
06:08pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/22PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/21PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 23 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 97,413
Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.0500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                27.5364

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,796,430 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,408,796,430 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

23 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
5223 25.20 16:29:18 London Stock Exchange
2845 25.10 16:29:17 London Stock Exchange
1384 25.10 16:26:52 London Stock Exchange
5023 25.15 16:24:01 London Stock Exchange
1353 25.10 16:12:09 London Stock Exchange
3895 25.10 16:11:59 London Stock Exchange
5009 25.10 16:11:59 London Stock Exchange
2375 25.15 16:05:38 London Stock Exchange
2910 25.15 16:04:43 London Stock Exchange
4543 25.20 16:02:30 London Stock Exchange
4230 25.20 15:27:46 London Stock Exchange
4941 25.15 14:50:26 London Stock Exchange
4895 25.05 13:53:24 London Stock Exchange
4282 25.15 13:51:48 London Stock Exchange
334 25.15 13:51:48 London Stock Exchange
2546 25.05 13:49:02 London Stock Exchange
252 25.05 13:49:02 London Stock Exchange
6663 25.05 13:40:32 London Stock Exchange
2533 25.05 13:19:30 London Stock Exchange
3974 25.30 12:47:43 London Stock Exchange
256 25.30 12:21:10 London Stock Exchange
4212 25.30 12:07:13 London Stock Exchange
57 25.45 11:49:57 London Stock Exchange
5000 25.45 11:49:57 London Stock Exchange
4259 25.35 11:34:54 London Stock Exchange
491 25.35 11:34:54 London Stock Exchange
3293 25.20 11:18:17 London Stock Exchange
1378 25.20 11:17:46 London Stock Exchange
1822 25.20 11:17:46 London Stock Exchange
2986 25.20 11:17:35 London Stock Exchange
807 25.30 10:46:44 London Stock Exchange
3125 25.30 10:46:44 London Stock Exchange
517 25.30 10:46:44 London Stock Exchange

 -Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENDRAGON PLC
06:08pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/22PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/21PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/20PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/17PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/16PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/15PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/14PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/14PENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/13PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.